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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dime

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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dime

Earliest half dimes bear no denominational references

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

If the United States Mint were to issue a coin today that bore absolutely no reference to its denomination, Congress w...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dime
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1796 LIBERTY 1796 LIBERTY 1,000 1,260 1,500 2,910 4,950 8,750 11,000 11,190 11,660 12,190 18,440 20,940 22,940 25,000 35,630 51,350 156,250 -.- -.-
1796 LIKERTY 1796 LIKERTY 1,000 1,410 1,860 3,630 5,610 9,280 11,000 11,560 12,340 14,940 22,940 25,630 26,880 29,810 39,060 63,050 80,940 175,000 362,500
1796/5 1796/5 1,250 1,500 2,850 3,780 5,370 9,160 12,500 11,940 14,060 15,940 18,130 20,630 29,380 33,130 39,690 84,180 168,750 268,750 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1796 5C LM-1 -- Damaged, Clipped, Bent -- ANACS. Good 4 Details. NGC Census: (0/68). PCGS 1796 5C LM-1 -- Damaged, Clipped, Bent -- ANACS. Good 4 Details. NGC Census: (0/68). PCGS G-4 705.00 Heritage Auctions 7388 ANACS
1796 H10C -- Damaged -- ANACS. 1796 H10C -- Damaged -- ANACS. VG-8 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 23166 ANACS