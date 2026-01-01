|1792 H10C Half Disme -- Plugged, Scratches -- NGC.
|1792 H10C Half Disme -- Plugged, Scratches -- NGC.
|VF-20
|18,212.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5546
|NGC Details
|1792 H10C Half Disme, Judd-7, Pollock-7 -- Holed, Plugged -- PCGS Genuine.
|1792 H10C Half Disme, Judd-7, Pollock-7 -- Holed, Plugged -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|16,450.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3976
|PCGS Genuine
|1794 H10C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (3/116). PCGS
|1794 H10C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (3/116). PCGS
|VF-20
|2,820.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26055
|Genuine PCGS
|1794 H10C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1794 H10C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|2,232.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3494
|Genuine PCGS
|1795 H10C -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS.
|1795 H10C -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS.
|AG-3
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21844
|ANACS
|1795 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine.
|1795 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|1,997.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9038
|PCGS Genuine
|1796 5C LM-1 -- Damaged, Clipped, Bent -- ANACS. Good 4 Details. NGC Census: (0/68). PCGS
|1796 5C LM-1 -- Damaged, Clipped, Bent -- ANACS. Good 4 Details. NGC Census: (0/68). PCGS
|G-4
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7388
|ANACS
|1796 H10C -- Damaged -- ANACS.
|1796 H10C -- Damaged -- ANACS.
|VG-8
|1,080.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23166
|ANACS
|1797 Draped Bust Half Dime. LM-2. Rarity-4. 16 Stars. VG-8 (PCGS).
|1797 Draped Bust Half Dime. LM-2. Rarity-4. 16 Stars. VG-8 (PCGS).
|VG-8
|2,820.00
|
|Stack's Bowers
|3065
|PCGS
|1797 H10C -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|1797 H10C -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|930.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7326
|Details NGC
|1800 H10C -- Bent, Damaged -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (2/126). PCGS
|1800 H10C -- Bent, Damaged -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (2/126). PCGS
|VF-20
|1,057.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7497
|NGC Details
|1800 H10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1800 H10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|G-4
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23106
|Genuine PCGS
|1801 H10C -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|1801 H10C -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|969.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3427
|NGC Details
|1801 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (1/11). PCGS
|1801 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (1/11). PCGS
|VF-20
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7261
|PCGS Genuine
|1802 H10C AU50 PCGS. V-1, LM-1, R.5. One of the most desirable coins in high grade in the Gardner Collection, the 1802 half dime is a signal rarity, a "trophy coin" for even the most advanced numismatist and an issue unknown in Mint State. The surfaces of
|1802 H10C AU50 PCGS. V-1, LM-1, R.5. One of the most desirable coins in high grade in the Gardner Collection, the 1802 half dime is a signal rarity, a "trophy coin" for even the most advanced numismatist and an issue unknown in Mint State. The surfaces of
|AU-50
|352,500.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30180
|PCGS
|1803 H10C -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1803 H10C -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|VG-8
|1,020.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7331
|Details NGC
|1803 H10C Large 8 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|1803 H10C Large 8 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|1,440.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25167
|Details NGC
|1805 H10C -- Corroded, Heavily Damaged, Polished -- ANACS.
|1805 H10C -- Corroded, Heavily Damaged, Polished -- ANACS.
|AG-3
|372.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27281
|ANACS
|1805 H10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1805 H10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|G-4
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7789
|Genuine PCGS
|1829 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-5. Rarity-1. AU-55 (NGC).
|1829 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-5. Rarity-1. AU-55 (NGC).
|AU-55
|223.25
|
|Stack's Bowers
|4329
|NGC
|1829 H10C -- Obv Graffiti --NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/428). PCGS
|1829 H10C -- Obv Graffiti --NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/428). PCGS
|MS-60
|115.15
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20753
|Details NGC
|1830 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine.
|1830 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27282
|Genuine PCGS
|1830 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1830 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27112
|Details NGC
|1831 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-4. Rarity-2. MS-64+ (NGC).
|1831 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-4. Rarity-2. MS-64+ (NGC).
|MS-64
|1,527.50
|
|Stack's Bowers
|328
|NGC
|1831 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-7. Rarity-2. MS-64 (PCGS).
|1831 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-7. Rarity-2. MS-64 (PCGS).
|MS-64
|1,128.00
|
|Stack's Bowers
|329
|PCGS
|1832 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-3. Rarity-1. MS-64 (PCGS).
|1832 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-3. Rarity-1. MS-64 (PCGS).
|MS-64
|1,057.50
|
|Stack's Bowers
|330
|PCGS
|1832 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-7. Rarity-2. MS-62 (PCGS). Secure Holder.
|1832 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-7. Rarity-2. MS-62 (PCGS). Secure Holder.
|MS-62
|482.93
|
|Stack's Bowers
|10946
|PCGS
|1833 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-1. Rarity-3. AU-55 (PCGS).
|1833 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-1. Rarity-3. AU-55 (PCGS).
|AU-55
|381.88
|
|Stack's Bowers
|10947
|PCGS
|1833 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-10. Rarity-1. MS-65 (PCGS).
|1833 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-10. Rarity-1. MS-65 (PCGS).
|MS-65
|2,702.50
|
|Stack's Bowers
|3066
|PCGS
|1834 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-1. Rarity-2. MS-65 (NGC).
|1834 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-1. Rarity-2. MS-65 (NGC).
|MS-65
|1,880.00
|
|Stack's Bowers
|331
|NGC
|1834 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-2. Rarity-1. AU-55 (NGC). CAC.
|1834 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-2. Rarity-1. AU-55 (NGC). CAC.
|AU-55
|240.88
|
|Stack's Bowers
|4330
|NGC
|1835 H10C -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (25/728). PCGS
|1835 H10C -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (25/728). PCGS
|EF-40
|99.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25269
|NGC Details
|1835 H10C -- Obv Damage -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (5/724). PCGS
|1835 H10C -- Obv Damage -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (5/724). PCGS
|VF-20
|41.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29080
|Details NGC
|1836 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-3. Rarity-1. Large 5C. MS-65 (PCGS). CAC.
|1836 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-3. Rarity-1. Large 5C. MS-65 (PCGS). CAC.
|MS-65
|2,632.00
|
|Stack's Bowers
|332
|PCGS
|1836 H10C -- Improperly Cleaned --NGC Details.
|1836 H10C -- Improperly Cleaned --NGC Details.
|AU-50
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29129
|NGC
|1837 H10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (1/166). PCGS
|1837 H10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (1/166). PCGS
|EF-40
|141.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28078
|NGC Details
|1837 H10C Capped, Large 5C AU50 NGC. NGC Census: (7/153). PCGS
|1837 H10C Capped, Large 5C AU50 NGC. NGC Census: (7/153). PCGS
|AU-50
|200.93
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26078
|NGC
|1838 H10C Large Stars, MS64+ NGC. CAC. Ex: "Col." E.H.R. Green. NGC Census: (166/144). PCGS
|1838 H10C Large Stars, MS64+ NGC. CAC. Ex: "Col." E.H.R. Green. NGC Census: (166/144). PCGS
|MS-64
|998.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7391
|NGC
|1838 H10C Large Stars, No Drapery -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details Net XF40. NGC Census: (5/658). PCGS
|1838 H10C Large Stars, No Drapery -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details Net XF40. NGC Census: (5/658). PCGS
|EF-40
|110.45
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28126
|ANACS
|1839 H10C No Drapery -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|1839 H10C No Drapery -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|139.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25176
|Details NGC
|1839 H10C No Drapery -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1839 H10C No Drapery -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|93.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23230
|Details NGC
|1840 H10C Drapery -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1840 H10C Drapery -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|168.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27406
|Details NGC
|1840 H10C Drapery -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1840 H10C Drapery -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21188
|Genuine PCGS
|1841 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/160). PCGS
|1841 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/160). PCGS
|AU-50
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24903
|ANACS
|1841 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1841 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21113
|PCGS Genuine
|1842 H10C -- Whizzed -- ANACS.
|1842 H10C -- Whizzed -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21148
|ANACS
|1842 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (1/153). PCGS
|1842 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (1/153). PCGS
|AU-50
|92.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20144
|PCGS Genuine
|1843 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (1/161). PCGS
|1843 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (1/161). PCGS
|MS-60
|223.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23283
|PCGS Genuine
|1843 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (2/199). PCGS
|1843 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (2/199). PCGS
|EF-40
|52.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20802
|PCGS Genuine
|1844 H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1844 H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|19051
|Genuine PCGS
|1844 H10C AU50 ANACS. Breen-3034. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1844 H10C AU50 ANACS. Breen-3034. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|AU-50
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25888
|ANACS
|1845 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (14/191). PCGS
|1845 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (14/191). PCGS
|AU-55
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27080
|ANACS
|1845 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1845 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|46195
|Details NGC
|1846 H10C -- Bent, Damaged -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/30). PCGS
|1846 H10C -- Bent, Damaged -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/30). PCGS
|VF-20
|470.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7268
|NGC Details
|1846 H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1846 H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|VG-8
|1,200.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23099
|Genuine PCGS
|1847 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1847 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23193
|Details NGC
|1847 H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1847 H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|81.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|19054
|Genuine PCGS
|1848 H10C Large Date AU50 ANACS.
|1848 H10C Large Date AU50 ANACS.
|AU-50
|600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92062
|ANACS
|1848 H10C Large Date AU55 PCGS.
|1848 H10C Large Date AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25359
|PCGS
|1849 H10C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|1849 H10C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|204.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29090
|Details NGC
|1849 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1849 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21195
|Genuine PCGS
|1850 H10C -- Cleaning -- Genuine PCGS. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/201). PCGS
|1850 H10C -- Cleaning -- Genuine PCGS. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/201). PCGS
|AU-50
|86.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24085
|Genuine PCGS
|1850 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1850 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|204.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21128
|Genuine PCGS
|1851 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (8/127). PCGS
|1851 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (8/127). PCGS
|AU-55
|88.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22819
|ANACS
|1851 H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1851 H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27124
|Genuine PCGS
|1852 H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1852 H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|MS-60
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27145
|Genuine PCGS
|1852 H10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1852 H10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|99143
|NGC Details
|(1853-1873) H10C Seated Liberty Half Dime, Type Two Silver -- Blank Planchet -- AU55 PCGS.
|(1853-1873) H10C Seated Liberty Half Dime, Type Two Silver -- Blank Planchet -- AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|6,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92138
|PCGS
|1853 H10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|1853 H10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|AU-50
|51.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23284
|Details NGC
|1854 H10C Arrows -- Bent -- NGC Details. Unc. Ex: Hilt Collection. NGC Census: (2/442). PCGS
|1854 H10C Arrows -- Bent -- NGC Details. Unc. Ex: Hilt Collection. NGC Census: (2/442). PCGS
|MS-60
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27674
|NGC Details
|1854 H10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (4/522). PCGS
|1854 H10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (4/522). PCGS
|AU-50
|88.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20515
|ANACS
|1855 H10C Arrows -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (3/219). PCGS
|1855 H10C Arrows -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (3/219). PCGS
|EF-40
|32.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22707
|Details NGC
|1855 H10C Arrows -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. Ex: Hilt Collection. NGC Census: (3/230). PCGS
|1855 H10C Arrows -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. Ex: Hilt Collection. NGC Census: (3/230). PCGS
|AU-50
|64.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27675
|NGC Details
|1856 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (6/399). PCGS
|1856 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (6/399). PCGS
|AU-50
|66.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24180
|ANACS
|1856 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (17/386). PCGS
|1856 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (17/386). PCGS
|AU-55
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24424
|ANACS
|1857 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1857 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21154
|Genuine PCGS
|1857 H10C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (6/735). PCGS
|1857 H10C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (6/735). PCGS
|EF-40
|40.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22708
|Details NGC
|1858 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (5/658). PCGS
|1858 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (5/658). PCGS
|AU-50
|59.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23218
|ANACS
|1858 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (16/631). PCGS
|1858 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (16/631). PCGS
|AU-55
|91.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27790
|ANACS
|1859 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine.
|1859 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23323
|Genuine PCGS
|1859 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1859 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|EF-40
|53.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20816
|PCGS Genuine
|1860 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1860 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|55.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23137
|ANACS
|1860 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1860 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21211
|Details NGC
|1861 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. Breen-3102. NGC Census: (6/604). PCGS
|1861 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. Breen-3102. NGC Census: (6/604). PCGS
|EF-40
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29134
|ANACS
|1861 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1861 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|45.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23121
|Details NGC
|1862 H10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1862 H10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|53.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23085
|NGC Details
|1862 H10C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|1862 H10C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|186.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21147
|Details NGC
|1863 H10C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1863 H10C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23194
|Genuine PCGS
|1863 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine.
|1863 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine.
|G-4
|162.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21173
|Genuine PCGS
|1864 H10C -- Cleaned, Rev Damage -- NGC Details.
|1864 H10C -- Cleaned, Rev Damage -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21221
|Details NGC
|1864 H10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine Secure. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/45 and 0/0+). PCGS
|1864 H10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine Secure. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/45 and 0/0+). PCGS
|VF-20
|423.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7516
|PCGS Genuine
|1865 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (0/44). PCGS
|1865 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (0/44). PCGS
|AU-55
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7433
|ANACS
|1865 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1865 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|960.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45114
|Details NGC
|1866 5C Rays -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1866 5C Rays -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|150.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21088
|Genuine PCGS
|1866 5C Rays -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (17/1434). PCGS
|1866 5C Rays -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (17/1434). PCGS
|AU-50
|110.45
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26033
|ANACS
|17-Piece Proof Shield Nickel Collection.
|17-Piece Proof Shield Nickel Collection.
|MS-64
|12,925.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3298
|NGC
|1867 5C -- Environmental Damage NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/648). PCGS
|1867 5C -- Environmental Damage NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/648). PCGS
|MS-60
|72.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24487
|NGC Details
|1868 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1868 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25132
|Details NGC
|1868 5C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1868 5C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27081
|Genuine PCGS
|1869 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1869 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23126
|Details NGC
|1869 5C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1869 5C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29128
|Genuine PCGS
|1870 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1870 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25065
|ANACS
|1870 5C -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (6/175). PCGS
|1870 5C -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (6/175). PCGS
|AU-55
|54.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24130
|ANACS
|1871 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/85). PCGS
|1871 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/85). PCGS
|AU-50
|211.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21106
|ANACS
|1871 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1871 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|228.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27094
|Details NGC
|1872 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (3/233). PCGS
|1872 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (3/233). PCGS
|AU-50
|105.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29633
|ANACS
|1872 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (5/235). PCGS
|1872 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (5/235). PCGS
|AU-50
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22003
|ANACS
|1873 5C Closed 3 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1873 5C Closed 3 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|MS-60
|170.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29061
|ANACS
|1873 5C Closed 3 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1873 5C Closed 3 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|210.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25314
|Genuine PCGS
|1874 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (13/126). PCGS
|1874 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (13/126). PCGS
|AU-58
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21108
|ANACS
|1874 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1874 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27227
|Details NGC
|1875 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/145). PCGS
|1875 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/145). PCGS
|AU-50
|111.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22005
|ANACS
|1875 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/152). PCGS
|1875 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/152). PCGS
|AU-50
|105.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21567
|ANACS
|1876 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (7/239). PCGS
|1876 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (7/239). PCGS
|AU-55
|105.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21109
|ANACS
|1876 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1876 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25161
|Details NGC
|1877 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1877 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,880.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4101
|NGC Details
|1877 5C -- Obv Spot Removed -- NGC Details.
|1877 5C -- Obv Spot Removed -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,680.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25135
|Details NGC
|1878 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1878 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|MS-60
|940.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3226
|ANACS
|1878 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. PR60 Details. NGC Census: (0/557). PCGS
|1878 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. PR60 Details. NGC Census: (0/557). PCGS
|MS-60
|1,116.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24064
|ANACS
|1879 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (4/61). PCGS
|1879 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (4/61). PCGS
|AU-55
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7280
|ANACS
|1879 5C AU55 PCGS.
|1879 5C AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|1,762.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3672
|PCGS
|1880 5C -- Cleaning -- Genuine PCGS.
|1880 5C -- Cleaning -- Genuine PCGS.
|EF-40
|1,880.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3228
|Genuine PCGS
|1880 5C -- Corroded -- ANACS.
|1880 5C -- Corroded -- ANACS.
|G-4
|456.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27138
|ANACS
|1881 5C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1881 5C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|AU-50
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7151
|Genuine PCGS
|1881 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1881 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|420.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23128
|Genuine PCGS
|1882 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. UNC Details, Net AU55. NGC Census: (2/860). PCGS
|1882 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. UNC Details, Net AU55. NGC Census: (2/860). PCGS
|AU-55
|99.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25048
|ANACS
|1882 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1882 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|51.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23227
|Genuine PCGS
|(10)1883 5C No Cents MS63 NGC.
|(10)1883 5C No Cents MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|750.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25137
|NGC
|(10)1883 5C No Cents MS63 NGC.
|(10)1883 5C No Cents MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23141
|NGC
|1884 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/367). PCGS
|1884 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/367). PCGS
|MS-60
|99.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21580
|ANACS
|1884 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1884 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25098
|Genuine PCGS
|1885 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1885 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,200.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21076
|Details NGC
|1885 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1885 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|46150
|Details NGC
|1886 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1886 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|150.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25168
|Genuine PCGS
|1886 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1886 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23155
|ANACS
|1887 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (0/433). PCGS
|1887 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (0/433). PCGS
|AU-50
|72.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24864
|ANACS
|1887 5C -- Obv Spot Removed -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (4/403). PCGS
|1887 5C -- Obv Spot Removed -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (4/403). PCGS
|MS-60
|60.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23157
|NGC Details
|1888 3CN PR65 NGC. NGC Census: (368/184). PCGS
|1888 3CN PR65 NGC. NGC Census: (368/184). PCGS
|MS-65
|470.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24386
|NGC
|1888 5C -- Corrosion -- NGC Details.
|1888 5C -- Corrosion -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|37.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21173
|Details NGC
|1889 5C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/540). PCGS
|1889 5C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/540). PCGS
|AU-50
|76.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28703
|Details NGC
|1889 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/537). PCGS
|1889 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/537). PCGS
|AU-50
|66.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20089
|NGC Details
|1890 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1890 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|101.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23125
|Details NGC
|1890 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1890 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|159.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29145
|Genuine PCGS
|1891 5C -- Artificially Toned -- NCS.
|1891 5C -- Artificially Toned -- NCS.
|MS-60
|134.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27243
|CSN
|1891 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/391). PCGS
|1891 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/391). PCGS
|AU-50
|41.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24138
|ANACS
|1892 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1892 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|65.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23266
|Genuine PCGS
|1892 5C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/387). PCGS
|1892 5C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/387). PCGS
|MS-60
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23131
|PCGS Genuine
|1893 5C -- Struck 10% Off Center, Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1893 5C -- Struck 10% Off Center, Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|186.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92205
|Details NGC
|1893 5C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (5/434). PCGS
|1893 5C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (5/434). PCGS
|AU-55
|88.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22610
|NGC
|1894 5C -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine.
|1894 5C -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25288
|Genuine PCGS
|1894 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/295). PCGS
|1894 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/295). PCGS
|AU-50
|199.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22013
|ANACS
|1895 5C -- Altered Surfaces - Lacquer PCGS Genuine.
|1895 5C -- Altered Surfaces - Lacquer PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25169
|Genuine PCGS
|1895 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (1/335). PCGS
|1895 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (1/335). PCGS
|AU-50
|54.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23049
|PCGS Genuine
|1896 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/275). PCGS
|1896 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/275). PCGS
|MS-60
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23155
|ANACS
|1896 5C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/267). PCGS
|1896 5C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/267). PCGS
|MS-60
|80.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22556
|NGC Details
|1897 5C AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (3/415). PCGS
|1897 5C AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (3/415). PCGS
|AU-55
|66.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24055
|ANACS
|1897 5C AU58 ANACS.
|1897 5C AU58 ANACS.
|AU-58
|59.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21123
|ANACS
|1898 5C -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/371). PCGS
|1898 5C -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/371). PCGS
|MS-60
|103.40
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22855
|NGC Details
|1898 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine.
|1898 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29120
|Genuine PCGS
|1899 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1899 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21140
|Details NGC
|1899 5C -- Obverse Spot Removed -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/655). PCGS
|1899 5C -- Obverse Spot Removed -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/655). PCGS
|MS-60
|54.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22064
|NGC Details
|1900 5C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/770). PCGS
|1900 5C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/770). PCGS
|MS-60
|50.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23941
|NGC Details
|1900 5C Liberty Nickel -- Broadstruck Out of Collar, Scratch -- PCGS Genuine.
|1900 5C Liberty Nickel -- Broadstruck Out of Collar, Scratch -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|150.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92209
|Genuine PCGS
|1901 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine.
|1901 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|540.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23492
|
|1901 5C AU58 PCGS.
|1901 5C AU58 PCGS.
|AU-58
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21124
|PCGS
|1902 5C AU55 PCGS.
|1902 5C AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|55.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29123
|PCGS
|1902 5C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (21/679). PCGS
|1902 5C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (21/679). PCGS
|AU-58
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29645
|ANACS
|1903 5C -- Corroded, Tooled -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/773). PCGS
|1903 5C -- Corroded, Tooled -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/773). PCGS
|AU-55
|30.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22139
|ANACS
|1903 5C -- Medallic Alignment -- PR64 NGC.
|1903 5C -- Medallic Alignment -- PR64 NGC.
|MS-64
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25090
|NGC
|1904 5C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (23/648). PCGS
|1904 5C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (23/648). PCGS
|AU-58
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29646
|ANACS
|1904 5C AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (19/628). PCGS
|1904 5C AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (19/628). PCGS
|AU-58
|62.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22041
|NGC
|1905 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|1905 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|MS-60
|39.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25087
|Details NGC
|1905 5C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine.
|1905 5C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25065
|Genuine PCGS
|1906 5C -- Env. Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (3/624). PCGS
|1906 5C -- Env. Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (3/624). PCGS
|AU-50
|22.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23866
|Genuine PCGS
|1906 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/550). PCGS
|1906 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/550). PCGS
|MS-60
|43.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21620
|NGC Details
|1907 5C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|1907 5C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|97.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25106
|Genuine PCGS
|1907 5C AU55 PCGS. PCGS
|1907 5C AU55 PCGS. PCGS
|AU-55
|41.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25056
|PCGS
|1908 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1908 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|43.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21255
|Details NGC
|1908 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1908 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25307
|Genuine PCGS
|1905 5C AU55 NGC.
|1905 5C AU55 NGC.
|AU-58
|228.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25099
|NGC
|1909 5C AU58 NGC.
|1909 5C AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27814
|NGC
|1910 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1910 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|34074
|NGC Details
|1910 5C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (3/542). PCGS
|1910 5C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (3/542). PCGS
|MS-60
|76.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26473
|PCGS Genuine
|1911 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/1097). PCGS
|1911 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/1097). PCGS
|MS-60
|43.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24140
|ANACS
|1911 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/1111). PCGS
|1911 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/1111). PCGS
|MS-60
|42.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20582
|Genuine PCGS
|1911 5C MS62 PCGS.
|1911 5C MS62 PCGS.
|MS-63
|168.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25099
|PCGS
|1912 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1912 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|53.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25048
|PCGS Genuine
|(1913) Type One Buffalo Nickel -- Double Struck, Rotated in Collar -- AU50 NGC.
|(1913) Type One Buffalo Nickel -- Double Struck, Rotated in Collar -- AU50 NGC.
|AU-50
|4,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4411
|NGC
|(2)1913 5C Type One MS64 PCGS.
|(2)1913 5C Type One MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|103.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27086
|PCGS
|1913-S 5C -- Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine.
|1913-S 5C -- Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23399
|PCGS
|1913-S 5C Type One -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1913-S 5C Type One -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|235.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23063
|Genuine PCGS
|(2)1915 5C Mated Pair of Buffalo Nickels -- Coin #1 Obverse Split Planchet After Strike, Coin #2 Reverse Split Planchet After Strike -- AU58 PCGS.
|(2)1915 5C Mated Pair of Buffalo Nickels -- Coin #1 Obverse Split Planchet After Strike, Coin #2 Reverse Split Planchet After Strike -- AU58 PCGS.
|AU-58
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|12081
|PCGS
|1915 5C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (17/1294). PCGS
|1915 5C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (17/1294). PCGS
|AU-55
|33.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20056
|NGC
|1913 5C Type Two MS63 PCGS.
|1913 5C Type Two MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27101
|PCGS
|1916 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1916 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|MS-60
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23296
|Genuine PCGS
|1917 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Struck 25% Off Center -- AU55 PCGS.
|1917 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Struck 25% Off Center -- AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|564.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8089
|PCGS
|1917 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/806). PCGS
|1917 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/806). PCGS
|MS-60
|51.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20593
|Genuine PCGS
|1913 5C Type One MS63 NGC.
|1913 5C Type One MS63 NGC.
|MS-62
|204.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25135
|NGC
|1917 5C AU58 PCGS.
|1917 5C AU58 PCGS.
|AU-55
|154.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21086
|PCGS
|1918-D 5C -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine.
|1918-D 5C -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21128
|Genuine PCGS
|1919 5C AU55 PCGS. PCGS
|1919 5C AU55 PCGS. PCGS
|AU-55
|45.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20640
|PCGS
|(1920) 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Struck 20% Off Center -- AU50 NGC.
|(1920) 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Struck 20% Off Center -- AU50 NGC.
|AU-50
|480.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92319
|NGC
|1920 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/750). PCGS
|1920 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/750). PCGS
|MS-60
|56.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26077
|NGC Details
|1914 5C AU55 PCGS.
|1914 5C AU55 PCGS.
|G-4
|76.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25112
|PCGS
|1921 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1921 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|168.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21247
|Details NGC
|1923 5C AU58 PCGS.
|1923 5C AU58 PCGS.
|AU-58
|66.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23265
|PCGS
|1923 5C MS62 ANACS. NGC Census: (92/736). PCGS
|1923 5C MS62 ANACS. NGC Census: (92/736). PCGS
|MS-62
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23230
|ANACS
|(4) 1924-S 5C VG8 NGC.
|(4) 1924-S 5C VG8 NGC.
|VG-8
|65.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23072
|NGC
|1924 5C AU58 PCGS.
|1924 5C AU58 PCGS.
|AU-58
|93.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23170
|PCGS
|1925 5C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1925 5C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|149.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23157
|Genuine PCGS
|1925 5C -- Reverse Damage -- NGC Details.
|1925 5C -- Reverse Damage -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|53.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21172
|Details NGC
|(2)1926-S 5C Fine 12 PCGS.
|(2)1926-S 5C Fine 12 PCGS.
|F-12
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27131
|PCGS
|1926 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Struck 40% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS.
|1926 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Struck 40% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|1,500.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91390
|PCGS
|1927 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 6% Clipped Planchet -- MS64 PCGS.
|1927 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 6% Clipped Planchet -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|223.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8727
|PCGS
|1927 5C MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (53/881). PCGS
|1927 5C MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (53/881). PCGS
|MS-62
|43.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24744
|NGC
|1928 5C -- Obverse Wheel Mark -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/757). PCGS
|1928 5C -- Obverse Wheel Mark -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/757). PCGS
|MS-60
|34.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24651
|NGC Details
|1928 5C -- Reverse Wheel Mark -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/784). PCGS
|1928 5C -- Reverse Wheel Mark -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/784). PCGS
|MS-60
|90.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24504
|Details NGC
|1929 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 5% Curved Clip @4:00 -- MS62 NGC.
|1929 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 5% Curved Clip @4:00 -- MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|168.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91391
|NGC
|1929 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 6% Double Clip Planchet -- MS64 PCGS.
|1929 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 6% Double Clip Planchet -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8728
|PCGS
|1927 5C MS63 PCGS.
|1927 5C MS63 PCGS.
|MS-64
|162.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23258
|PCGS
|1930 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Rotated Double Strike in Collar -- VF20 PCGS.
|1930 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Rotated Double Strike in Collar -- VF20 PCGS.
|VF-20
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4826
|PCGS
|1931-S 5C AU50 ANACS.
|1931-S 5C AU50 ANACS.
|AU-50
|31.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27365
|ANACS
|1931-S 5C AU55 PCGS.
|1931-S 5C AU55 PCGS.
|AU-58
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25138
|PCGS
|1934 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Struck 10% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS.
|1934 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Struck 10% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|588.68
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8096
|PCGS
|1934 5C AU58 PCGS.
|1934 5C AU58 PCGS.
|AU-58
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25100
|PCGS
|1935 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 10% Curved Clip -- MS63 NGC.
|1935 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 10% Curved Clip -- MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91101
|NGC
|1935 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 10% Curved Clip -- MS63 NGC.
|1935 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 10% Curved Clip -- MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91102
|NGC
|(10)1936 5C MS65 PCGS. All coins Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS
|(10)1936 5C MS65 PCGS. All coins Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS
|MS-65
|528.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7381
|PCGS
|(10)1936-D 5C MS65 PCGS. NGC Census: (1020/705). PCGS
|(10)1936-D 5C MS65 PCGS. NGC Census: (1020/705). PCGS
|MS-65
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7631
|PCGS
|(10)1937 5C MS66 NGC.
|(10)1937 5C MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27179
|NGC
|(19)1937 5C MS66 PCGS.
|(19)1937 5C MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|870.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23149
|PCGS
|(10)1938-D 5C MS65 NGC.
|(10)1938-D 5C MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29151
|NGC
|(10)1938-D 5C MS66 NGC.
|(10)1938-D 5C MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|276.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29152
|NGC
|1939 5C Reverse of 1938 PR64 S NGC.
|1939 5C Reverse of 1938 PR64 S NGC.
|MS-64
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21094
|NGC
|1939 5C Reverse of 1938 PR64 NGC.
|1939 5C Reverse of 1938 PR64 NGC.
|MS-64
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27178
|NGC
|1940 5C PR64 PCGS. PCGS
|1940 5C PR64 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-64
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21063
|PCGS
|1940 5C PR65 NGC.
|1940 5C PR65 NGC.
|MS-65
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25321
|NGC
|1941 5C PR63 NGC. NGC Census: (22/952). PCGS
|1941 5C PR63 NGC. NGC Census: (22/952). PCGS
|MS-63
|25.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24167
|NGC
|1941 5C PR63 PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS
|1941 5C PR63 PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS
|MS-63
|34.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26093
|PCGS
|1942 1C PR64 Red PCGS.
|1942 1C PR64 Red PCGS.
|MS-65
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23368
|PCGS
|1942 5C PR65 ANACS.
|1942 5C PR65 ANACS.
|MS-65
|126.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21049
|ANACS
|1950 5C PR65 NGC. NGC Census: (189/812). PCGS
|1950 5C PR65 NGC. NGC Census: (189/812). PCGS
|MS-65
|30.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27031
|NGC
|1950 5C PR65 PCGS.
|1950 5C PR65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|53.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25091
|PCGS
|1955 5C PR67 PCGS.
|1955 5C PR67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|240.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27115
|PCGS
|1955 5C PR67 PCGS. PCGS
|1955 5C PR67 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-67
|50.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25218
|PCGS
|1956 5C 6 Steps--Double Die Obverse-- PR67 ANACS. FS-035. 4.. NGC Census: (672/673). PCGS
|1956 5C 6 Steps--Double Die Obverse-- PR67 ANACS. FS-035. 4.. NGC Census: (672/673). PCGS
|MS-67
|76.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20146
|ANACS
|1956 5C DDO, FS-035.4, PR67 NGC. NGC Census: (1481/1687). PCGS
|1956 5C DDO, FS-035.4, PR67 NGC. NGC Census: (1481/1687). PCGS
|MS-67
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23955
|NGC
|1957 5C PR65 PCGS.
|1957 5C PR65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21180
|PCGS
|1960 5C PR69 NGC.
|1960 5C PR69 NGC.
|MS-69
|57.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23263
|NGC
|1960 5C PR69 PCGS.
|1960 5C PR69 PCGS.
|MS-69
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25485
|PCGS
|1961 5C PR69 NGC.
|1961 5C PR69 NGC.
|MS-69
|57.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45159
|NGC
|1961 5C PR69 PCGS.
|1961 5C PR69 PCGS.
|MS-69
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25486
|PCGS
|1962 5C PR65 PCGS.
|1962 5C PR65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|47.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23202
|PCGS
|1965 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Curved Clip -- MS66 NGC.
|1965 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Curved Clip -- MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|53.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92232
|NGC
|1965 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Struck, Rotated In Collar -- MS66 NGC.
|1965 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Struck, Rotated In Collar -- MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9104
|NGC
|1944-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Curved Clip @9:30 -- MS66 NGC.
|1944-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Curved Clip @9:30 -- MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|56.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24680
|NGC
|1966 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Rotated Dies -- MS65 NGC.
|1966 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Rotated Dies -- MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|49.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91486
|NGC
|1967 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Cud Die Break -- MS64 PCGS.
|1967 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Cud Die Break -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|39.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45134
|PCGS
|1967 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Cud Die Break -- MS66 PCGS.
|1967 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Cud Die Break -- MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91162
|PCGS
|1968-D 5C MS67 NGC.
|1968-D 5C MS67 NGC.
|MS-67
|240.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21144
|NGC
|1968-D 5C MS67 NGC.
|1968-D 5C MS67 NGC.
|MS-67
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27139
|NGC
|(1969)-S 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a 10C Blank -- MS65 NGC.
|(1969)-S 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a 10C Blank -- MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92226
|NGC
|1969-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a Copper Cent Planchet -- MS65 Red and Brown NGC.
|1969-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a Copper Cent Planchet -- MS65 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-65
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7696
|PCGS
|(1970)-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a Cent Planchet -- MS63 Brown NGC.
|(1970)-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a Cent Planchet -- MS63 Brown NGC.
|MS-63
|188.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8894
|NGC
|1949-S 5C MS65 PCGS.
|1949-S 5C MS65 PCGS.
|MS-66
|111.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23142
|PCGS
|197 X 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Curved Clips -- MS65 NGC.
|197 X 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Curved Clips -- MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|50.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21900
|NGC
|1971 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 75% Off Center @11:00 -- MS63 ANACS.
|1971 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 75% Off Center @11:00 -- MS63 ANACS.
|MS-63
|129.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92348
|ANACS
|1972 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 75% Off Center @11:00 -- MS63 ANACS.
|1972 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 75% Off Center @11:00 -- MS63 ANACS.
|MS-63
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92351
|ANACS
|1972-D 5C 5-Cent Die Progression Set MS65-66 NGC.
|1972-D 5C 5-Cent Die Progression Set MS65-66 NGC.
|MS-65
|364.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9110
|NGC
|1968-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Tilted Partial Collar -- AU50 ANACS.
|1968-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Tilted Partial Collar -- AU50 ANACS.
|MS-64
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92353
|ANACS
|1973 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck On 1C Planchet -- MS63 Brown NGC.
|1973 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck On 1C Planchet -- MS63 Brown NGC.
|MS-63
|211.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29850
|NGC
|1974 5C Jefferson Nickel -- 50% Straight Clip -- MS66 NGC.
|1974 5C Jefferson Nickel -- 50% Straight Clip -- MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91499
|NGC
|1974 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Curved Clips -- MS66 NGC.
|1974 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Curved Clips -- MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91498
|NGC
|1975 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Doubled Denomination on Struck 1C Planchet -- MS64 Brown PCGS.
|1975 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Doubled Denomination on Struck 1C Planchet -- MS64 Brown PCGS.
|MS-64
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92127
|PCGS
|1975 5C MS67 PCGS.
|1975 5C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|141.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21088
|PCGS
|(1976) 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a 10C Blank Planchet (2.
|(1976) 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a 10C Blank Planchet (2.
|MS-64
|517.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|11880
|NGC
|1976 5C Jefferson Nickel -- 40% Curved Clip -- MS66 NGC.
|1976 5C Jefferson Nickel -- 40% Curved Clip -- MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|67.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25363
|NGC
|(1977)-S 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on 10C Planchet -- PR64 NGC.
|(1977)-S 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on 10C Planchet -- PR64 NGC.
|MS-64
|840.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|93145
|NGC
|(1977)-S Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a Dime Planchet -- PR64 NGC.
|(1977)-S Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a Dime Planchet -- PR64 NGC.
|MS-64
|900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7445
|NGC
|1978 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 65% off Center -- MS64 PCGS.
|1978 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 65% off Center -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|43.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24336
|PCGS
|1978 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on 1C Planchet -- MS63 Red Brown PCGS.
|1978 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on 1C Planchet -- MS63 Red Brown PCGS.
|MS-63
|282.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9718
|PCGS
|(1979) 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on 1C Blank -- MS65 Red NGC.
|(1979) 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on 1C Blank -- MS65 Red NGC.
|MS-65
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92366
|NGC
|(1979) 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a 1C Blank -- MS64 Red NGC.
|(1979) 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a 1C Blank -- MS64 Red NGC.
|MS-64
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92365
|NGC
|(1980)-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a Blank 1C Planchet -- MS64 Red NGC.
|(1980)-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a Blank 1C Planchet -- MS64 Red NGC.
|MS-64
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8592
|NGC
|(1980)-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a Damaged 1C Blank Planchet (3.
|(1980)-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a Damaged 1C Blank Planchet (3.
|MS-63
|164.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10041
|NGC
|(1981)-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck On a 1C Blank -- MS64 Brown NGC.
|(1981)-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck On a 1C Blank -- MS64 Brown NGC.
|MS-64
|218.40
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28533
|NGC
|(1981)-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a 1C Planchet -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|(1981)-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a 1C Planchet -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-64
|188.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8899
|NGC
|1982-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a 1C Planchet -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|1982-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a 1C Planchet -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-64
|372.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|93102
|NGC
|1982-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on Cent Planchet -- MS63 Red and Brown PCGS.
|1982-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on Cent Planchet -- MS63 Red and Brown PCGS.
|MS-63
|240.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|93101
|PCGS
|1983-D 5C MS66 PCGS.
|1983-D 5C MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|20.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21425
|PCGS
|1983-P 25C Washington Quarter -- Struck 10% Off Center -- MS65 NGC.
|1983-P 25C Washington Quarter -- Struck 10% Off Center -- MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|54.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21202
|NGC
|1984-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 70% Off Center @11:00 -- MS64 ANACS.
|1984-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 70% Off Center @11:00 -- MS64 ANACS.
|MS-64
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92379
|ANACS
|1984-D 5C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1984-D 5C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|MS-67
|99.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25128
|NGC
|1985-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Denomination on struck cent -- MS64 RD PCGS.
|1985-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Denomination on struck cent -- MS64 RD PCGS.
|MS-64
|840.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10225
|PCGS
|1985-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 65% Off Center @11:00 -- MS64 ANACS.
|1985-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 65% Off Center @11:00 -- MS64 ANACS.
|MS-64
|65.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92381
|ANACS
|1986-P 5C MS65 PCGS.
|1986-P 5C MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|31.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|44040
|PCGS
|1987-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Cud Die Break -- MS64 PCGS.
|1987-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Cud Die Break -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|57.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91190
|PCGS
|1988-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 60% Off Center @11:00 -- MS63 ANACS.
|1988-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 60% Off Center @11:00 -- MS63 ANACS.
|MS-63
|49.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92382
|ANACS
|1988-D 5C MS67 PCGS. PCGS
|1988-D 5C MS67 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-67
|164.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28077
|PCGS
|1989-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 10% Off Center & 20% Clip Planchet -- MS64 PCGS.
|1989-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 10% Off Center & 20% Clip Planchet -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|149.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92385
|PCGS
|1989-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 75% Off Center @10:00, Uniface -- MS63 ANACS.
|1989-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 75% Off Center @10:00, Uniface -- MS63 ANACS.
|MS-63
|45.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92384
|ANACS
|1991-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 55% Off Center @11:00 -- MS63 ANACS.
|1991-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 55% Off Center @11:00 -- MS63 ANACS.
|MS-63
|67.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|93136
|ANACS
|1991-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 55% Off Center @11:00 -- MS63 ANACS.
|1991-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 55% Off Center @11:00 -- MS63 ANACS.
|MS-63
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92386
|ANACS
|1992-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 20% Off Center @7:00 -- MS63 ANACS.
|1992-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 20% Off Center @7:00 -- MS63 ANACS.
|MS-63
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92387
|ANACS
|1992-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Overstruck on a 1992 1C -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC.
|1992-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Overstruck on a 1992 1C -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-63
|630.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|93106
|NGC
|1993-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Flipover Double Struck, Second Strike Off Center -- MS66 NGC.
|1993-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Flipover Double Struck, Second Strike Off Center -- MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|690.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92244
|NGC
|1993-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 65% Off Center @11:00 -- MS64 ANACS.
|1993-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 65% Off Center @11:00 -- MS64 ANACS.
|MS-64
|53.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|93137
|ANACS
|1994-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Struck, Rotated Second Strike & Partial Collar -- MS64 PCGS.
|1994-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Struck, Rotated Second Strike & Partial Collar -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|482.40
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91517
|PCGS
|1994-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Flipover Quadruple Strike, Triple Struck Off Center -- MS63 PCGS.
|1994-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Flipover Quadruple Strike, Triple Struck Off Center -- MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24930
|PCGS
|1995-P 5C -- Double Struck, Second Strike 60% Off Center, Obverse Indent, Reverse Uniface -- MS64 PCGS.
|1995-P 5C -- Double Struck, Second Strike 60% Off Center, Obverse Indent, Reverse Uniface -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|324.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23943
|PCGS
|1995-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- 35% Double Clipped Planchet -- MS63 PCGS.
|1995-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- 35% Double Clipped Planchet -- MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|141.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9673
|PCGS
|(1996-P) 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Curved Clips -- MS64 NGC.
|(1996-P) 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Curved Clips -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91520
|NGC
|(1996-P) Jefferson Nickel -- Mated Pair, Chain Strike Edge -- MS66 NGC.
|(1996-P) Jefferson Nickel -- Mated Pair, Chain Strike Edge -- MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|470.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9121
|NGC
|1997-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Broadstruck, Major Indent -- MS64 ANACS.
|1997-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Broadstruck, Major Indent -- MS64 ANACS.
|MS-64
|65.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91521
|ANACS
|1997-P 5C MS69 NGC.
|1997-P 5C MS69 NGC.
|MS-69
|240.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21193
|NGC
|(1998) 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck Off Center on a Triple Curved Clip Planchet -- MS65 NGC.
|(1998) 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck Off Center on a Triple Curved Clip Planchet -- MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91522
|NGC
|1997-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 40% Off Center @11:00 -- MS63 ANACS.
|1997-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 40% Off Center @11:00 -- MS63 ANACS.
|MS-65
|67.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92390
|ANACS
|(1999-D) 5C Eight-Piece Bonded Nickel Planchets, Detached From Cluster, MS65 PCGS.
|(1999-D) 5C Eight-Piece Bonded Nickel Planchets, Detached From Cluster, MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|1,057.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8636
|PCGS
|(1999-P) 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Partial Collar, Partial Brockage -- MS63 ANACS.
|(1999-P) 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Partial Collar, Partial Brockage -- MS63 ANACS.
|MS-63
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92251
|ANACS