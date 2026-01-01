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5 Cents

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5 Cents

Coinage shortages during Civil War led to Shield 5¢ series

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Nearly 75 years after the first silver 5-cent coin (Flowing Hair half dime) was struck, the copper-nickel Shield ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Shield 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1867 Rays Removed from Reverse1867 Rays Removed from Reverse 22.50 24.15 26.45 33.60 42 72 105.60 120 138 168 180 192 212.50 275 375 890 1,820 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 Rays Removed from Reverse1867 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 230 241.50 270 330 360 480 830 1,170 2,500 3,930 -.- 200 300 500 850 1,250 3,000
1868 Rays Removed from Reverse1868 Rays Removed from Reverse 22.50 24.15 25.30 30 44.40 75.60 115.20 120 138 156 168 192 212.50 300 450 790 2,080 8,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 Rays Removed from Reverse1868 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 258 270 330 390 550 920 1,810 4,130 -.- 200 300 450 550 850 1,800
1869 Rays Removed from Reverse1869 Rays Removed from Reverse 22.50 26.45 28.75 33.60 43.20 74.40 105.60 120 138 168 192 222 275 325 450 840 2,280 6,860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 Rays Removed from Reverse1869 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 258 270 360 450 550 770 1,060 4,000 21,780 200 325 400 525 800 1,000
1870 Rays Removed from Reverse1870 Rays Removed from Reverse 25 27.60 33.35 48 76.80 112.80 132 150 162 180 210 240 300 425 640 1,560 3,020 8,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Rays Removed from Reverse1870 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 258 270 330 420 630 910 1,470 5,270 -.- 200 325 400 525 825 1,500
1871 Rays Removed from Reverse1871 Rays Removed from Reverse 62.50 81.65 105.80 156 222 318 330 390 420 480 504 540 740 880 1,380 2,310 4,520 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Rays Removed from Reverse1871 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 258 270 300 390 600 900 1,130 4,190 -.- 200 325 425 650 850 1,250
1872 Rays Removed from Reverse1872 Rays Removed from Reverse 35 26.45 37.95 51.60 84 105.60 138 150 180 198 240 258 300 375 710 1,310 2,050 13,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Rays Removed from Reverse1872 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 224.25 270 300 330 390 600 730 1,010 3,870 -.- 200 325 400 525 750 900
1873 Closed 3 Rays Removed from Reverse1873 Closed 3 Rays Removed from Reverse 40 62.50 82.50 100 150 250 275 -.- 325 350 450 -.- 600 1,000 1,350 2,490 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Closed 3 Rays Removed from Reverse1873 Closed 3 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 258 270 342 390 575 670 1,110 2,960 -.- 200 325 425 550 700 1,050
1873 Open 3 Rays Removed from Reverse1873 Open 3 Rays Removed from Reverse 27.50 25.30 34.50 39.60 63.60 93.60 109.20 120 150 180 210 258 375 500 750 1,810 4,650 18,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 Rays Removed from Reverse1874 Rays Removed from Reverse 30 29.90 37.95 57.60 84 105.60 115.20 132 174 204 222 240 275 350 680 1,210 2,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 Rays Removed from Reverse1874 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 258 270 330 360 550 690 1,000 3,250 -.- 200 325 400 525 800 1,100
1875 Rays Removed from Reverse1875 Rays Removed from Reverse 45 34.50 46 69.60 110.40 144 168 180 240 252 270 294 350 450 730 1,360 3,540 8,260 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 Rays Removed from Reverse1875 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 258 270 330 420 575 1,060 1,310 4,490 8,260 250 375 500 575 1,000 1,250
1876 Rays Removed from Reverse1876 Rays Removed from Reverse 37.50 32.20 40.25 72 115.20 150 162 174 192 240 264 282 325 400 575 1,190 3,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 Rays Removed from Reverse1876 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 258 270 300 360 525 680 1,040 2,800 6,790 200 325 400 525 750 1,250
1877 Proof Only Rays Removed from Reverse1877 Proof Only Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,980 2,100 -.- 2,310 2,370 2,430 -.- -.- 3,000 -.- 4,720 5,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877 Proof Only Rays Removed from Reverse1877 Proof Only Rays Removed from Reverse -.- 1,380 1,530 1,680 1,830 1,980 2,100 -.- 2,310 2,370 2,430 -.- 2,670 3,000 3,810 4,720 5,090 -.- -.- 2,750 3,000 3,250 4,000 5,250 5,500
1878 Proof Only Rays Removed from Reverse1878 Proof Only Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,080 -.- 1,120 1,150 1,170 -.- -.- 1,260 -.- 1,440 1,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 Proof Only Rays Removed from Reverse1878 Proof Only Rays Removed from Reverse -.- 660 810 960 1,020 1,050 1,080 -.- 1,120 1,150 1,170 -.- 1,230 1,260 1,340 1,440 1,660 -.- -.- 1,150 1,200 1,250 1,300 1,400 1,750
1879 Rays Removed from Reverse1879 Rays Removed from Reverse 400 540 720 810 960 990 1,050 1,230 1,860 2,040 2,190 2,280 2,590 2,690 3,030 4,280 7,480 10,110 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 Rays Removed from Reverse1879 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 210 300 330 360 390 450 500 660 1,120 2,240 8,740 325 400 450 550 750 1,050
1879/8 Proof Only Rays Removed from Reverse1879/8 Proof Only Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375 450 500 650 825 1,250
1880 Rays Removed from Reverse1880 Rays Removed from Reverse 1,750 1,260 1,500 1,740 3,420 6,570 8,310 10,470 12,300 12,600 14,100 14,820 16,060 17,810 47,810 67,190 126,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 Rays Removed from Reverse1880 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 420 480 540 570 600 630 660 690 760 810 960 1,560 8,650 275 400 450 550 775 850
1881 Rays Removed from Reverse1881 Rays Removed from Reverse 250 288 354 450 510 640 720 840 940 1,110 1,170 1,260 1,410 1,560 1,780 3,030 4,250 5,790 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 Rays Removed from Reverse1881 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 228 246 288 300 360 450 575 690 810 1,460 8,910 250 325 400 500 575 650
1882 Rays Removed from Reverse1882 Rays Removed from Reverse 22.50 26.45 28.75 33.60 42 72 105.60 115.20 132 138 150 174 206.25 237.50 350 660 900 3,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 Rays Removed from Reverse1882 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 198 210 222 300 400 640 730 1,460 6,730 200 225 300 450 525 750
1883 Rays Removed from Reverse1883 Rays Removed from Reverse 22.50 24.15 25.30 30 39.60 72 105.60 115.20 132 138 150 174 206.25 281.25 350 660 930 3,020 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 Rays Removed from Reverse1883 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 144 198 210 222 300 400 640 730 1,430 7,960 200 225 350 500 600 750
1883/2 Rays Removed from Reverse1883/2 Rays Removed from Reverse 200 172.50 288 420 528 1,020 1,180 1,210 1,350 1,590 1,710 1,830 2,340 2,500 3,970 8,940 11,780 19,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 With Rays on Reverse1866 With Rays on Reverse 24 29.90 41.40 63.60 92.40 186 222 270 300 318 348 390 510 600 910 1,810 4,750 27,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 With Rays on Reverse1866 With Rays on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,260 1,320 1,380 1,690 2,110 2,970 3,580 11,700 -.- 1,000 1,350 1,850 2,100 2,750 3,250
1866/1866 Repunched Date With Rays on Reverse1866/1866 Repunched Date With Rays on Reverse 200 250 300 650 800 1,100 1,500 -.- 3,000 3,250 3,350 -.- 3,500 5,500 10,000 11,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 With Rays on Reverse1867 With Rays on Reverse 27.50 32.20 43.70 72 115.20 222 258 288 330 390 420 450 540 660 1,410 3,530 9,100 31,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 With Rays on Reverse1867 With Rays on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 18,900 20,700 24,690 31,560 34,380 35,630 46,880 -.- -.- 15,000 17,500 30,000 37,500 38,500 55,000
 
Liberty Head 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1883 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1883 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 14 14.95 24.15 35.65 50.40 81.60 105.60 110.40 117.60 126 150 162 193.75 218.75 300 525 1,440 4,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1883 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 198 210 228 300 375 475 660 2,180 5,850 165 225 300 400 550 800
1884 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1884 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 15 19.55 31.05 37.95 64.80 100.80 120 138 168 204 228 246 268.75 275 475 1,130 2,940 7,770 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1884 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 115 138 198 210 222 325 400 630 980 1,850 5,490 165 250 300 400 500 800
1885 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1885 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 225 330 540 740 1,000 1,290 1,680 1,860 2,040 2,250 2,430 2,610 3,530 4,190 5,060 7,340 10,340 29,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1885 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 600 810 880 930 1,180 1,290 1,590 1,750 2,700 10,560 950 1,000 1,250 1,300 1,400 1,750
1886 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1886 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 159 180 252 360 450 670 770 800 830 1,010 1,170 1,350 1,590 2,310 3,090 4,750 11,530 45,830 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1886 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 318 414 450 510 600 740 1,000 1,340 3,150 21,450 450 500 600 700 1,050 1,250
1887 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1887 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 11 12.65 18.40 31.05 45.60 75.60 91.20 100.80 126 144 162 180 225 250 425 680 1,590 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1887 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 198 210 240 375 425 525 800 3,190 -.- 175 275 300 400 500 650
1888 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1888 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 20 26.45 39.10 59.80 110.40 180 192 204 210 240 270 288 325 406.25 600 1,230 2,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1888 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 192 204 234 300 450 575 780 2,930 -.- 175 275 300 400 500 700
1889 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1889 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 10 8.05 14.95 28.75 50.40 80.40 110.40 117.60 120 144 150 174 200 250 362.50 700 1,500 6,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1889 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 198 228 275 450 575 710 3,280 7,640 175 275 300 400 500 750
1890 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1890 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 6 6.90 17.25 25.30 38.40 69.60 103.20 110.40 115.20 144 168 174 200 250 375 770 1,940 12,120 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1890 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 210 240 350 450 575 980 2,800 -.- 175 275 300 400 500 850
1891 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1891 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 4.25 5.75 11.50 20.70 38.40 56.40 97.20 103.20 112.80 126 144 156 181.25 237.50 350 600 1,980 14,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1891 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 168 192 210 275 425 575 860 3,410 8,000 175 275 300 400 500 850
1892 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1892 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 4.25 5.75 10.35 21.85 39.60 67.20 106.80 110.40 116.40 138 150 162 187.50 250 400 930 1,660 18,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1892 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 138 180 210 240 300 400 525 940 3,090 7,960 175 275 300 400 500 800
1893 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1893 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 4.25 6.25 10.35 21.85 37.20 60 99.60 103.20 115.20 138 156 168 200 225 375 670 1,310 8,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1893 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 168 186 222 325 450 550 730 2,080 6,830 175 275 300 400 525 750
1894 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1894 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 11 13.80 27.60 87.40 144 240 270 300 318 360 390 408 475 525 810 1,470 2,220 9,520 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1894 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 138 168 192 210 300 350 630 850 2,080 -.- 175 275 300 400 525 800
1895 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1895 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 4 5 8.40 23 46.80 68.40 100.80 105.60 115.20 144 156 168 187.50 250 487.50 1,040 2,530 13,460 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1895 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 180 222 325 425 600 1,010 3,190 9,650 175 275 300 400 575 800
1896 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1896 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 6 9.20 18.40 36.80 64.80 98.40 144 150 162 180 192 210 237.50 300 630 1,230 2,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1896 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 180 222 275 400 525 1,070 2,760 -.- 175 275 300 400 525 800
1897 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1897 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 2 3.75 7.50 11.50 26.40 45.60 60 64.80 82.80 105.60 120 132 150 218.75 387.50 640 1,630 11,860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1897 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 180 210 275 375 525 700 1,560 5,490 175 275 300 400 500 750
1898 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1898 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.75 3.75 6.25 9.20 21.60 46.80 66 75.60 88.80 110.40 132 144 168.75 206.25 400 640 1,310 10,210 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1898 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 132 162 180 204 250 362.50 575 980 1,720 4,580 175 275 300 400 500 700
1899 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1899 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 5 8.05 20.40 36 55.20 60 63.60 87.60 102 120 143.75 175 275 525 1,020 4,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1899 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 180 204 250 350 525 840 1,560 6,500 175 275 300 400 500 700
1900 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1900 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 5 8.05 18 36 63.60 67.20 69.60 73.20 86.40 96 125 162.50 237.50 525 840 5,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1900 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 174 204 250 350 550 680 1,310 7,740 175 275 300 400 500 725
1901 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1901 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 3.75 7.20 15.60 33.60 50.40 52.80 60 73.20 78 96 131.25 156.25 218.75 400 880 6,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1901 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 132 162 174 198 250 350 575 730 1,460 7,180 175 275 300 375 500 800
1902 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1902 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 3.75 7.20 14.40 33.60 54 55.20 62.40 69.60 76.80 96 125 162.50 212.50 425 870 6,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1902 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 174 210 275 400 550 860 1,630 8,650 175 275 300 375 450 800
1903 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1903 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 3.75 6 14.40 32.40 49.20 52.80 60 69.60 76.80 96 131.25 156.25 218.75 450 740 4,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1903 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 174 198 250 375 525 660 1,460 5,750 175 275 300 400 500 800
1904 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1904 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 3.75 6 12 31.20 48 51.60 57.60 70.80 84 96 115 150 225 450 860 5,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1904 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 110.40 115.20 120 132 162 180 192 250 400 475 630 2,240 -.- 175 275 300 400 500 750
1905 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1905 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 3.75 6 12 31.20 48 50.40 54 72 76.80 92.40 115 150 243.75 450 840 5,140 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1905 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 174 198 250 375 525 630 1,790 5,300 175 275 300 375 450 750
1906 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1906 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 3.75 6 10.80 31.20 48 50.40 55.20 72 76.80 92.40 115 143.75 218.75 500 1,220 26,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1906 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 174 192 250 400 600 750 1,660 9,720 175 275 300 375 550 750
1907 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1907 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 3.75 6 10.80 31.20 48 50.40 55.20 69.60 76.80 98.40 115 150 212.50 475 1,310 14,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1907 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 174 198 250 350 500 630 1,470 4,320 175 275 300 375 550 725
1908 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1908 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 3.75 6 10.80 32.40 54 55.20 57.60 69.60 76.80 96 115 150 212.50 475 1,190 6,790 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1908 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 174 192 268.75 343.75 600 670 1,470 4,910 175 275 300 375 475 725
1909 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1909 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.50 2.50 3.75 6 12 36 61.20 62.40 66 79.20 84 92.40 120 162.50 318.75 550 1,590 10,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1909 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 174 210 300 450 630 680 1,310 5,270 175 275 300 375 450 750
1910 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1910 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 3.75 6 9.60 30 45.60 52.80 56.40 69.60 76.80 92.40 125 156.25 200 400 1,190 6,270 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1910 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 174 204 250 375 575 690 1,560 4,750 175 275 300 375 450 700
1911 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1911 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 5 6 9.60 30 45.60 50.40 57.60 69.60 78 92.40 125 156.25 231.25 475 860 9,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1911 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 174 192 250 375 500 700 1,760 5,620 175 275 300 375 500 650
1912 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1912 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 5 6 9.60 30 45.60 50.40 57.60 70.80 76.80 92.40 125 150 250 425 1,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1912 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 186 204 275 425 550 760 2,310 5,850 175 275 300 375 500 750
1912-D Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1912-D Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 2 2.50 6.25 10.80 36 76.80 162 174 204 252 300 330 362.50 450 630 1,440 3,090 12,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912-S Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1912-S Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 105 115.20 162 222 444 810 1,260 1,320 1,470 1,530 1,560 1,650 1,810 2,190 2,340 3,090 5,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1913 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,220,000 4,093,750 4,593,750 5,187,500 6,093,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,172,500 3,737,500 -.- 5,000,000
1883 1883 4.50 8.75 10 11.25 12.50 13.75 15 16.25 18.75 26.25 30 35 57.50 107.50 175 275 450 2,370 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 1883 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 216 228 252 312.50 425 680 880 1,890 -.- 200 250 325 425 650 850
 
Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1913-D Bison Standing on Plain1913-D Bison Standing on Plain 85 91.20 126 150 162 204 240 252 270 300 330 360 390 475 600 1,430 2,690 18,750 30,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913-S Bison Standing on Plain1913-S Bison Standing on Plain 225 192 258 360 450 510 630 660 720 870 940 990 1,120 1,340 1,880 3,560 5,690 28,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 Bison Standing on Plain1913 Bison Standing on Plain 7.25 10.35 12.65 13.80 16.10 20.40 24 25.20 27.60 30 39.60 44.40 57.60 80 175 450 940 4,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 Bison Standing on Plain1913 Bison Standing on Plain -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 640 720 820 1,080 1,470 2,160 3,030 5,470 18,010 -.- 650 800 900 1,250 2,000 2,750
1914 Bison Standing on Plain1914 Bison Standing on Plain 14 16.10 18.40 20.70 25.20 30 38.40 40.80 45.60 51.60 56.40 64.80 85.20 115 231.25 475 860 4,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914 Bison Standing on Plain1914 Bison Standing on Plain -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 720 840 1,130 1,310 2,000 2,810 4,410 16,060 -.- 600 800 900 1,250 2,000 2,500
1914/3 Bison Standing on Plain1914/3 Bison Standing on Plain 150 240 480 660 780 1,110 1,530 1,770 1,980 2,100 2,400 2,610 2,840 6,190 9,430 30,880 69,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914-D Bison Standing on Plain1914-D Bison Standing on Plain 65 82.80 108 132 168 240 312 330 360 402 450 480 528 600 720 1,590 2,970 18,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914-S Bison Standing on Plain1914-S Bison Standing on Plain 17.50 23 33.35 41.40 60.95 92.40 150 168 198 216 246 270 342 475 830 2,670 6,050 24,810 45,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 Bison Standing on Plain1915 Bison Standing on Plain 4 5.75 6.90 8.05 12.65 22.80 37.20 39.60 43.20 50.40 60 69.60 90 120 168.75 550 840 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 Bison Standing on Plain1915 Bison Standing on Plain -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 750 810 1,080 1,470 2,340 3,030 4,500 17,230 130,000 600 850 935 1,400 2,000 3,750
1915-D Bison Standing on Plain1915-D Bison Standing on Plain 16 17.25 26.45 37.95 74.40 120 144 156 174 216 240 264 360 431.25 730 1,590 4,530 16,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915-S Bison Standing on Plain1915-S Bison Standing on Plain 30 43.70 63.25 93.60 156 342 480 594 700 810 880 940 1,020 1,560 2,410 3,410 5,690 31,920 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916 Bison Standing on Plain1916 Bison Standing on Plain 3.50 5 5.75 6.90 10.35 15.60 20.40 22.80 26.40 44.40 51.60 56.40 75.60 108.75 168.75 425 760 4,650 19,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916 Bison Standing on Plain1916 Bison Standing on Plain -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 720 840 960 1,230 2,470 3,440 5,630 7,970 32,440 -.- 800 950 1,500 2,750 3,500 4,750
1916 Doubled Die Obverse Bison Standing on Plain1916 Doubled Die Obverse Bison Standing on Plain 2,500 4,030 7,160 9,280 13,280 22,940 27,190 29,060 32,190 46,940 53,130 73,130 111,880 143,750 237,500 390,000 455,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-D Bison Standing on Plain1916-D Bison Standing on Plain 12 12.65 20.70 23 34.50 81.60 105.60 115.20 126 144 162 174 222 356.25 680 2,310 8,470 21,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-S Bison Standing on Plain1916-S Bison Standing on Plain 8 10.35 13.80 20.70 37.95 74.40 115.20 126 150 162 180 198 300 387.50 780 3,150 5,140 24,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917 Bison Standing on Plain1917 Bison Standing on Plain 5.25 5 5.75 6.90 11.50 18 34.80 38.40 43.20 50.40 60 85.20 115.20 181.25 300 600 1,330 5,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-D Bison Standing on Plain1917-D Bison Standing on Plain 13 18.40 25.30 46 85.20 138 240 282 300 396 420 540 600 990 1,190 2,440 6,530 22,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-S Bison Standing on Plain1917-S Bison Standing on Plain 14 20.70 37.95 78 115.20 198 270 300 360 510 540 600 970 1,810 2,810 4,690 7,440 50,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918 Bison Standing on Plain1918 Bison Standing on Plain 5 5 6 10.35 16.10 38.40 52.80 64.80 76.80 110.40 120 180 262.50 325 575 1,140 2,160 18,010 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918/7-D Bison Standing on Plain1918/7-D Bison Standing on Plain 650 840 1,530 2,280 4,250 8,530 12,280 15,440 18,060 27,310 33,130 36,560 45,630 51,560 91,560 300,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918-D Bison Standing on Plain1918-D Bison Standing on Plain 15 18.40 31.05 50.60 120 228 330 384 420 576 640 690 780 1,160 1,630 4,250 8,090 34,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918-S Bison Standing on Plain1918-S Bison Standing on Plain 9 12.65 23 47.15 110.40 210 360 402 510 720 810 920 1,720 2,310 3,220 15,000 50,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919 Bison Standing on Plain1919 Bison Standing on Plain 1.50 2.30 3.45 5.75 9.20 16.80 28.80 31.20 39.60 54 58.80 81.60 115.20 187.50 312.50 550 1,410 4,660 19,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919-D Bison Standing on Plain1919-D Bison Standing on Plain 11 12.65 25.30 55.20 115.20 258 360 390 450 690 750 910 1,110 1,530 2,940 5,160 14,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919-S Bison Standing on Plain1919-S Bison Standing on Plain 5 8.05 18.40 48 105.60 210 330 432 610 720 780 890 1,060 1,630 3,220 12,550 48,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920 Bison Standing on Plain1920 Bison Standing on Plain 1 2.30 3.60 6 9.20 15.60 28.80 30 39.60 48 60 72 110.40 162.50 350 730 1,440 6,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920-D Bison Standing on Plain1920-D Bison Standing on Plain 6 8.05 14.95 35.65 105.60 258 348 390 450 528 570 690 1,030 1,410 2,840 6,340 32,060 100,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920-S Bison Standing on Plain1920-S Bison Standing on Plain 3 3.60 10.35 29.90 93.60 186 288 342 420 540 600 680 1,060 1,940 3,280 11,410 42,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921 Bison Standing on Plain1921 Bison Standing on Plain 2.25 3.60 5.75 9.60 22.80 50.40 75.60 85.20 92.40 144 162 180 240 350 550 980 1,690 4,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921-S Bison Standing on Plain1921-S Bison Standing on Plain 45 57.50 84 144 300 800 1,120 1,200 1,530 1,980 2,100 2,190 2,460 3,530 5,590 8,720 17,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923 Bison Standing on Plain1923 Bison Standing on Plain 1.25 1.72 3.60 6 9.20 16.80 34.80 39.60 43.20 51.60 57.60 68.40 98.40 175 243.75 550 920 4,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923-S Bison Standing on Plain1923-S Bison Standing on Plain 4.50 6 10.35 24.15 106.95 240 288 312 390 480 540 570 660 1,200 1,780 6,340 35,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924 Bison Standing on Plain1924 Bison Standing on Plain 1 1.15 3.45 4.60 10.35 20.40 42 45.60 50.40 60 79.20 86.40 144 275 500 880 2,540 10,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924-D Bison Standing on Plain1924-D Bison Standing on Plain 6 7.20 10.35 27.60 88.55 192 294 330 480 540 600 640 690 1,160 1,710 4,710 15,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924-S Bison Standing on Plain1924-S Bison Standing on Plain 11 14.95 34.50 90 270 990 1,650 1,740 1,890 2,370 2,520 2,700 3,330 4,940 7,660 13,690 40,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925 Bison Standing on Plain1925 Bison Standing on Plain 1.25 1.15 2 3.60 10.80 17.25 28.80 32.40 36 42 46.80 52.80 73.20 150 231.25 425 750 4,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925-D Bison Standing on Plain1925-D Bison Standing on Plain 7 8.05 16.10 31.05 85.10 168 330 360 390 462 510 552 630 970 1,470 4,220 9,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925-S Bison Standing on Plain1925-S Bison Standing on Plain 3 3.60 8.05 19.55 82.80 180 264 300 360 600 690 810 1,060 1,720 3,000 10,910 48,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926 Bison Standing on Plain1926 Bison Standing on Plain 0.50 1.15 2.30 3.60 6.90 12.65 20.40 21.60 24 30 36 45.60 62.40 85 117.50 225 525 2,000 17,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926-D Bison Standing on Plain1926-D Bison Standing on Plain 7 8.05 13.80 26.45 97.75 180 270 300 330 360 390 420 475 575 1,280 5,470 9,940 29,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926-S Bison Standing on Plain1926-S Bison Standing on Plain 15 17.25 37.95 80.50 192 750 2,310 2,560 3,030 4,160 4,690 5,280 6,910 9,720 13,190 75,000 131,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927 Bison Standing on Plain1927 Bison Standing on Plain 1 1.15 1.15 1.72 5.75 11.50 19.20 21.60 22.80 26.40 33.60 44.40 63.60 97.50 150 300 575 3,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927-D Bison Standing on Plain1927-D Bison Standing on Plain 1.50 2.30 6 6.90 25.30 72.45 102 120 132 192 216 240 330 475 1,130 4,340 19,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927-S Bison Standing on Plain1927-S Bison Standing on Plain 1.25 1.15 2 5.75 31.05 94.30 210 252 330 600 660 720 1,560 3,060 3,560 11,700 29,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928 Bison Standing on Plain1928 Bison Standing on Plain 0.75 1.15 1.15 3.45 4.60 11.50 21.60 22.80 25.20 28.80 33.60 44.40 60 81.25 115 325 640 4,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928-D Bison Standing on Plain1928-D Bison Standing on Plain 0.75 1.15 2 4.80 13.80 32.20 40.80 50.40 54 60 64.80 72 84 110 225 537.50 3,160 16,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928-S Bison Standing on Plain1928-S Bison Standing on Plain 0.75 1.15 2.30 3 11.50 26.45 102 109.20 162 210 240 288 390 680 1,090 2,590 9,530 23,730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929 Bison Standing on Plain1929 Bison Standing on Plain 0.75 0.86 1.15 3 4.60 11.50 19.20 20.40 21.60 27.60 32.40 39.60 49.20 80 115 275 650 7,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929-D Bison Standing on Plain1929-D Bison Standing on Plain 0.75 0.86 1.15 3 6.90 29.90 42 44.40 46.80 50.40 60 79.20 96 156.25 281.25 950 2,470 12,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929-S Bison Standing on Plain1929-S Bison Standing on Plain 0.75 0.86 1.15 2 3.75 13.80 28.80 31.20 33.60 38.40 48 52.80 69.60 120 212.50 375 780 9,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1930 Bison Standing on Plain1930 Bison Standing on Plain 0.75 1.15 1.72 2 5.75 10.35 19.20 20.40 21.60 22.80 31.20 38.40 54 68.75 100 193.75 425 2,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1930-S Bison Standing on Plain1930-S Bison Standing on Plain 0.75 1.15 1.72 3 4 13.80 31.20 33.60 36 39.60 48 52.80 78 137.50 225 425 980 12,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1931-S Bison Standing on Plain1931-S Bison Standing on Plain 8 13.20 13.80 14.95 18.40 27.60 42 45.60 49.20 56.40 62.40 66 74.40 110 162.50 400 800 17,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934 Bison Standing on Plain1934 Bison Standing on Plain 3 1.15 1.15 1.72 4.60 9.20 18 19.20 20.40 28.80 44.40 49.20 54 60 110 200 600 2,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934-D Bison Standing on Plain1934-D Bison Standing on Plain 1 1.15 2.30 4.60 9.20 19.55 44.40 46.80 49.20 57.60 74.40 78 84 125 206.25 450 2,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935 Bison Standing on Plain1935 Bison Standing on Plain 0.50 0.86 1.15 1.15 2 5 8.40 10.80 13.20 15.60 19.20 27.60 32.40 43.75 58.75 120 231.25 990 18,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935 Doubled Die Reverse Bison Standing on Plain1935 Doubled Die Reverse Bison Standing on Plain 35 45 55 75 125 500 1,100 -.- 1,980 3,080 4,180 -.- 6,050 7,700 9,900 33,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935-D Bison Standing on Plain1935-D Bison Standing on Plain 0.50 1.15 1.72 2.58 7.20 17.25 42 44.40 46.80 51.60 68.40 70.80 76.80 95 125 300 880 4,490 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935-S Bison Standing on Plain1935-S Bison Standing on Plain 0.50 1.15 1.15 1.15 2 4.80 16.80 18 19.20 24 43.20 48 51.60 67.50 87.50 187.50 387.50 2,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936 Bison Standing on Plain1936 Bison Standing on Plain 0.50 1.15 1.15 1.15 2 3.60 8.40 9.60 10.80 14.40 16.80 19.20 25.20 38.75 45 57.50 115 630 6,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936 Brilliant Proof Bison Standing on Plain1936 Brilliant Proof Bison Standing on Plain -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 820 920 1,000 1,170 1,250 1,590 2,000 3,340 9,460 31,850 800 950 1,050 1,150 1,500 2,000
1936 Satin Proof Bison Standing on Plain1936 Satin Proof Bison Standing on Plain -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 750 820 900 1,060 1,230 1,380 1,720 2,720 5,490 55,250 700 900 1,050 1,100 1,400 1,750
1936-D Bison Standing on Plain1936-D Bison Standing on Plain 0.50 1.15 1.15 2 3 3.60 13.20 14.40 15.60 19.20 31.20 32.40 34.80 41.25 50 85 187.50 1,160 29,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936-D 3 and One Half Legs Bison Standing on Plain1936-D 3 and One Half Legs Bison Standing on Plain 350 500 750 1,100 1,250 3,000 4,000 -.- 6,000 10,000 -.- -.- 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936-S Bison Standing on Plain1936-S Bison Standing on Plain 0.50 1.15 1.15 1.15 2 3.60 10.80 12 13.20 15.60 33.60 36 39.60 43.75 56.25 93.75 206.25 1,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937 Bison Standing on Plain1937 Bison Standing on Plain 0.50 1.15 1.15 1.15 2 3.60 7.20 9.60 10.80 13.20 15.60 18 20.40 28.75 37.50 47.50 78.75 325 6,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937 Bison Standing on Plain1937 Bison Standing on Plain -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 720 760 900 1,010 1,090 1,280 1,420 2,090 4,880 23,400 650 800 950 1,050 1,250 1,450
1937-D Bison Standing on Plain1937-D Bison Standing on Plain 0.50 1.15 1.15 1.15 2 3.60 8.40 9.60 10.80 14.40 24 26.40 27.60 31.25 36.25 48.75 80 600 9,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937-D 3 Legs Bison Standing on Plain1937-D 3 Legs Bison Standing on Plain 350 475 525 550 960 1,190 1,410 1,560 2,280 2,560 2,910 3,440 4,440 6,410 8,220 25,690 40,000 124,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937-S Bison Standing on Plain1937-S Bison Standing on Plain 0.50 1.15 1.15 1.15 2 3.60 8.40 9.60 10.80 13.20 22.80 25.20 27.60 32.50 38.75 51.25 100 970 10,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938-D Bison Standing on Plain1938-D Bison Standing on Plain 2 3.45 3.45 3.45 3.60 3.75 8.40 9.60 10.80 13.20 19.20 21.60 24 27.50 31.25 47.50 73.75 225 3,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938-D/D Bison Standing on Plain1938-D/D Bison Standing on Plain 3 4.50 6 6.50 9 12 15 -.- 18 24 31 -.- 35 40 50 100 150 550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938-D/S Bison Standing on Plain1938-D/S Bison Standing on Plain 3.50 5.75 6.90 8.05 12.65 23 30 32.40 34.80 37.20 55.20 61.20 63.60 77.50 110 143.75 237.50 710 9,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 Bison Standing on Mound1913 Bison Standing on Mound 6 9.20 12.65 13.80 14.95 19.20 21.60 24 26.40 34.80 37.20 42 49.20 67.50 108.75 193.75 350 1,030 6,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 Bison Standing on Mound1913 Bison Standing on Mound -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 690 780 930 1,220 2,220 4,220 5,310 6,660 43,190 -.- 800 900 1,250 2,000 4,000 4,250
1913-S Bison Standing on Mound1913-S Bison Standing on Mound 32.50 39.10 43.70 50.60 66 78 91.20 103.20 115.20 156 180 192 210 300 387.50 940 1,750 5,920 25,680 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913-D Bison Standing on Mound1913-D Bison Standing on Mound 11 13.80 17.25 20.70 23 39.60 54 57.60 62.40 68.40 73.20 78 88.80 137.50 218.75 400 770 2,570 37,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Jefferson 5 Cents
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1938 Copper-Nickel1938 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.20 0.30 0.50 1 1.50 -.- -.- 3 4 -.- -.- 8 15 20 60 45 150 275 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938 Copper-Nickel1938 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 24 31.20 43.20 57.60 93.75 105 -.- 187.50 -.- 468 -.- 2,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 90 100 -.- 150 -.- -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938-D Copper-Nickel1938-D Copper-Nickel -.- 0.55 0.75 1.25 1.75 3.50 -.- -.- 5 6.50 -.- -.- 9 14 20 70 35 100 75 500 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938-S Copper-Nickel1938-S Copper-Nickel 1.20 1.44 1.68 1.86 2.40 2.70 3 3.30 3.60 6.60 7.80 8.40 9.60 16.80 26.25 175 37.50 500 221 1,250 1,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939 Doubled MONTICELLO Copper-Nickel1939 Doubled MONTICELLO Copper-Nickel -.- 25 40 100 125 175 -.- -.- 200 300 -.- -.- 800 1,050 1,250 2,250 1,500 5,500 2,500 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939 Reverse of 1938 Copper-Nickel1939 Reverse of 1938 Copper-Nickel 0.12 0.14 0.18 0.24 0.30 1.80 1.86 1.92 2.04 2.70 3 3.30 5.40 13.20 26.25 160 43.75 250 130 1,150 1,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939 Reverse of 1938 Copper-Nickel1939 Reverse of 1938 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 21.60 28.80 43.20 60 90 143.75 -.- 187.50 -.- 546 -.- 3,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 50 90 105 -.- 150 -.- -.- 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939 Reverse of 1940 Copper-Nickel1939 Reverse of 1940 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.10 0.20 0.50 1 1.50 -.- -.- 3.50 5 -.- -.- 10 20 30 50 40 70 100 325 1,500 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939-D Reverse of 1938 Copper-Nickel1939-D Reverse of 1938 Copper-Nickel 2.88 3.30 3.72 5.10 10.20 22.20 25.20 28.20 29.90 40.25 46 52.90 58.65 64.80 75 400 95 550 208 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939-D Reverse of 1940 Copper-Nickel1939-D Reverse of 1940 Copper-Nickel -.- 5 6 8 10 12 -.- -.- 15 30 -.- -.- 40 65 80 250 100 675 250 2,500 1,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939-S Reverse of 1938 Copper-Nickel1939-S Reverse of 1938 Copper-Nickel 0.54 0.66 0.90 1.74 3.30 8.40 8.70 9.30 10.20 13.80 14.95 18.40 21.85 32.40 52.50 175 85 500 221 5,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939-S Reverse of 1940 Copper-Nickel1939-S Reverse of 1940 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.75 1 2 5 7 -.- -.- 8 9 -.- -.- 20 40 90 150 250 700 1,050 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1940 Copper-Nickel1940 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.07 0.10 0.15 0.25 0.50 -.- -.- 1 1.50 -.- -.- 4 7 15 30 35 55 125 300 700 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1940 Copper-Nickel1940 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 18 26.40 34.80 45.60 80 105 -.- 120 -.- 337.50 -.- 4,810 -.- 16,880 -.- -.- -.- 40 75 100 -.- 150 -.- -.- 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1940-D Copper-Nickel1940-D Copper-Nickel 0.07 0.09 0.18 0.30 0.48 1.20 1.50 1.68 2.04 2.70 3.30 3.60 5.17 8.40 13.75 20 22.50 40 78 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1940-S Copper-Nickel1940-S Copper-Nickel 0.07 0.12 0.19 0.36 0.60 1.02 1.20 1.50 1.80 3 3.90 5.10 6.32 10.80 18.75 50 32.50 125 188.50 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1941 Copper-Nickel1941 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.07 0.10 0.15 0.30 0.50 -.- -.- 1 1.25 -.- -.- 4 10 15 35 30 75 70 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1941 Copper-Nickel1941 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 16.80 21.60 26.40 38.40 53.75 65 -.- 100 -.- 325 -.- 6,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40 65 75 -.- 150 -.- -.- 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1941-D Copper-Nickel1941-D Copper-Nickel 0.07 0.09 0.14 0.30 0.48 1.20 1.38 1.50 1.80 3.30 4.60 5.75 6.32 8.40 12.50 20 22.50 40 70.20 150 -.- 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1941-S Copper-Nickel1941-S Copper-Nickel 0.07 0.09 0.14 0.30 0.60 1.50 1.68 1.86 2.10 2.82 3.45 4.60 6.32 10.80 25 50 35 175 260 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942 Copper-Nickel1942 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.07 0.10 0.25 0.40 0.75 -.- -.- 1.50 2.75 -.- -.- 8 15 20 60 30 450 225 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942 Copper-Nickel1942 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15.60 20.40 28.80 40.80 55 77.50 -.- 96.25 -.- 175 -.- 1,980 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40 60 70 3,000 90 -.- 6.25 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942-D Copper-Nickel1942-D Copper-Nickel 0.18 0.30 0.42 1.20 2.10 5.70 6 7.80 10.80 23 25.30 26.45 27.60 32.40 37.50 50 60 100 156 400 -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942-D/Horizontal D Copper-Nickel1942-D/Horizontal D Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- 80 175 400 -.- -.- 650 1,300 -.- -.- 3,500 4,000 4,500 9,500 8,000 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1946 Copper-Nickel1946 Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.07 0.08 0.12 0.18 0.24 0.30 0.42 0.54 0.72 0.78 1.26 3.45 7.80 13.75 100 30 600 275 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1946-D Copper-Nickel1946-D Copper-Nickel 0.07 0.08 0.09 0.13 0.24 0.42 0.44 0.48 0.57 1.56 1.80 2.01 3.45 9.60 15 30 25 50 156.25 660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1946-D/Horizontal D Copper-Nickel1946-D/Horizontal D Copper-Nickel -.- 42.50 65 80 140 225 -.- -.- 245 300 -.- -.- 450 700 1,250 2,000 1,750 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1946-S Copper-Nickel1946-S Copper-Nickel 0.08 0.09 0.18 0.24 0.36 0.42 0.45 0.49 0.60 1.20 1.44 1.72 3.45 9 17.50 60 31.25 250 80 6,000 1,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1947 Copper-Nickel1947 Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.07 0.08 0.12 0.18 0.24 0.30 0.36 0.42 0.90 1.08 1.38 2.30 7.80 15 40 40 500 150 1,750 1,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1947-D Copper-Nickel1947-D Copper-Nickel 0.07 0.08 0.09 0.13 0.30 0.48 0.54 0.60 0.66 1.08 1.20 2.58 5.75 9.60 16.25 25 27.50 100 85 425 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1947-S Copper-Nickel1947-S Copper-Nickel 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.14 0.24 0.36 0.39 0.42 0.48 0.72 0.90 2.30 6.90 10.80 15 80 22.50 200 225 4,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1948 Copper-Nickel1948 Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.07 0.08 0.12 0.18 0.30 0.32 0.36 0.42 0.66 0.84 1.43 2.58 7.20 15 90 55 700 940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1948-D Copper-Nickel1948-D Copper-Nickel 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.30 0.42 0.60 0.66 0.78 0.90 1.02 1.20 2.30 3.45 10.80 17.50 30 31.25 60 175 650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1948-S Copper-Nickel1948-S Copper-Nickel 0.08 0.09 0.18 0.36 0.42 0.48 0.50 0.54 0.60 1.20 1.44 2.58 4.60 10.80 18.75 30 30 200 131.25 1,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1949 Copper-Nickel1949 Copper-Nickel 0.08 0.09 0.14 0.18 0.24 0.42 0.45 0.48 0.60 1.44 1.80 2.58 2.87 6.60 15 2,000 53.75 6,000 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1949-D Copper-Nickel1949-D Copper-Nickel 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.24 0.42 0.54 0.60 0.66 0.78 1.08 1.32 2.58 2.87 8.40 17.50 30 32.50 150 137.50 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1949-D/S Copper-Nickel1949-D/S Copper-Nickel 24 27.60 33.60 43.20 78 105.60 117.60 132 150 156 177.60 189.75 218.50 276 400 1,500 680 2,500 2,690 30,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1949-S Copper-Nickel1949-S Copper-Nickel 0.18 0.30 0.42 0.60 0.72 0.90 0.96 1.02 1.08 1.50 1.92 2.40 3.45 9.60 17.50 250 45 350 125 4,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950 Copper-Nickel1950 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.10 0.15 0.25 0.50 0.75 -.- -.- 1 1.25 -.- -.- 4 7 15 75 50 350 550 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950 Copper-Nickel1950 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25.20 28.80 33.60 40.80 47.50 56.25 -.- 85 -.- 130 -.- 325 -.- 2,340 -.- -.- -.- 30 40 50 900 60 150 900 125 500 2,500 -.- -.- -.-
1950-D Copper-Nickel1950-D Copper-Nickel 5.40 5.70 6 6.60 7.50 8.10 9 9.30 9.90 10.50 11.40 12 13.80 18 27.50 50 43.75 100 162.50 750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951 Copper-Nickel1951 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.15 0.25 0.50 -.- -.- 0.75 1 -.- -.- 5 8 15 400 50 1,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951 Copper-Nickel1951 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 21.60 24 26.40 30 37.50 42.50 -.- 52.50 -.- 70 -.- 150 -.- 500 -.- -.- -.- 25 35 45 900 60 125 2,500 100 200 2,500 4,000 -.- -.-
1951-D Copper-Nickel1951-D Copper-Nickel 0.10 0.13 0.14 0.21 0.42 0.54 0.60 0.66 0.78 1.20 1.68 2.30 6.32 9.60 15 50 26.25 350 125 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951-S Copper-Nickel1951-S Copper-Nickel 0.12 0.18 0.24 0.42 0.66 0.90 1.02 1.14 1.32 1.80 2.40 3.45 5.75 10.80 18.75 225 40 800 350 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952 Copper-Nickel1952 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.05 0.15 0.25 0.50 -.- -.- 0.75 1.50 -.- -.- 4.75 15 25 1,250 75 2,750 1,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952 Copper-Nickel1952 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7.20 8.40 10.80 14.40 25 30 -.- 40 -.- 62.50 -.- 115 -.- 287.50 -.- -.- -.- 15 25 30 -.- 45 75 -.- 60 150 2,250 5,000 -.- -.-
1952-D Copper-Nickel1952-D Copper-Nickel 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.15 0.24 0.36 0.42 0.48 1.20 3.16 3.90 4.31 4.60 5.40 15 125 30 400 225 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952-S Copper-Nickel1952-S Copper-Nickel 0.07 0.08 0.10 0.14 0.18 0.30 0.36 0.42 0.48 0.86 1.14 1.84 3.45 6.60 16.25 275 32.50 700 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953 Copper-Nickel1953 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.05 0.15 0.25 0.50 -.- -.- 0.75 1 -.- -.- 2.50 6.75 20 2,000 75 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953 Copper-Nickel1953 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4.50 5.10 6 9.60 17.50 25 -.- 35 -.- 42.50 -.- 82.50 -.- 193.75 -.- -.- -.- 10 20 25 -.- 45 75 -.- 50 200 3,000 5,500 -.- -.-
1953-D Copper-Nickel1953-D Copper-Nickel 0.07 0.08 0.09 0.12 0.15 0.19 0.21 0.24 0.26 0.40 0.60 1.15 2.30 7.80 16.25 125 31.25 900 193.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953-S Copper-Nickel1953-S Copper-Nickel 0.07 0.08 0.12 0.18 0.26 0.30 0.42 0.54 0.72 0.86 1.08 1.15 2.30 7.20 25 8,000 62.50 -.- 593.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954 Copper-Nickel1954 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.05 0.10 0.15 0.25 -.- -.- 0.50 0.75 -.- -.- 1.50 7.50 20 400 65 1,750 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954 Copper-Nickel1954 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.28 2.82 3.60 5.40 12.50 15 -.- 25 -.- 41.25 -.- 62.50 -.- 156.25 -.- -.- -.- 5 12 15 -.- 30 50 -.- 45 80 950 1,750 -.- -.-
1954 S/D Copper-Nickel1954 S/D Copper-Nickel -.- 5 7 10 12 18 -.- -.- 22 25 -.- -.- 50 75 150 -.- 1,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954-D Copper-Nickel1954-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.07 0.07 0.08 0.09 0.16 0.19 0.21 0.26 0.46 0.84 1.02 1.26 6 13.75 1,250 150 4,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954-S Copper-Nickel1954-S Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.07 0.07 0.08 0.09 0.21 0.30 0.42 0.60 0.86 1.50 2.30 2.87 10.80 22.50 4,000 57.50 20,000 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955 Copper-Nickel1955 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.15 0.20 0.25 0.35 0.40 -.- -.- 0.75 1 -.- -.- 2 5 20 500 60 1,600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955 Copper-Nickel1955 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.02 1.32 3 4.80 10.62 13.75 -.- 22.50 -.- 40 -.- 77.50 -.- 102.50 -.- 390 -.- 4 10 15 -.- 20 25 -.- 30 60 200 500 3,000 -.-
1955 D/S Copper-Nickel1955 D/S Copper-Nickel -.- 6 8 9 11 25 -.- -.- 30 35 -.- -.- 55 90 200 -.- 900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955-D Copper-Nickel1955-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.07 0.09 0.15 0.16 0.18 0.20 0.23 0.66 1.02 1.20 7.20 15 2,750 90 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1956 Copper-Nickel1956 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.05 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.30 -.- -.- 2 2.50 20 40 20 200 800 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1956 Copper-Nickel1956 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.36 0.60 1.50 3 7.50 10 -.- 17.50 -.- 30 -.- 50 -.- 120 -.- -.- -.- 3 5 8 -.- 18 50 -.- 23 125 1,000 -.- -.- -.-
1956-D Copper-Nickel1956-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.20 0.21 0.24 2.40 7.20 13.75 900 40 1,600 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1957 Copper-Nickel1957 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.05 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.30 -.- -.- 2 4 15 75 40 450 400 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1957 Copper-Nickel1957 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.33 0.54 1.50 2.70 7.50 10 -.- 15 -.- 21.25 -.- 47.50 -.- 115 -.- -.- -.- 1 1.50 2.50 -.- 15 60 -.- 20 100 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1957-D Copper-Nickel1957-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.18 0.20 0.24 1.80 5.40 12.50 100 30 550 187.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1958 Copper-Nickel1958 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.25 0.50 0.75 -.- -.- 0.85 1 -.- -.- 2.25 4 30 425 40 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1958 Copper-Nickel1958 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.42 0.84 1.80 3 7.50 9.37 -.- 13.75 -.- 25 -.- 37.50 -.- 110 -.- -.- -.- 2 4.75 5.50 -.- 20 30 -.- 25 100 2,500 3,000 -.- -.-
1958-D Copper-Nickel1958-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.26 0.30 1.80 5.40 11.25 30 31.25 60 500 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1959 Copper-Nickel1959 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.05 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.30 -.- -.- 1 3.75 15 30 75 250 -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1959 Copper-Nickel1959 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.36 0.54 1.80 3.30 6.90 9 -.- 13.75 -.- 22.50 -.- 28.75 -.- 75 -.- 260 -.- 1 1.50 2.50 -.- 12 20 -.- 20 35 400 750 -.- -.-
1959-D Copper-Nickel1959-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.18 0.20 0.24 0.72 3 10 150 40 1,150 550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1960 Copper-Nickel1960 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.05 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.30 -.- -.- 1 3 20 2,750 30 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1960 Copper-Nickel1960 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.33 0.42 1.20 1.20 3 7.20 -.- 12.50 -.- 21.25 -.- 30 -.- 80 -.- -.- -.- 1 1.50 2.50 -.- 12 20 -.- 20 30 -.- 300 -.- -.-
1960-D Copper-Nickel1960-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.18 0.20 0.24 0.72 4.20 12.50 -.- 45 -.- 475 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1961 Copper-Nickel1961 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.05 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.30 -.- -.- 1 6.50 17.50 3,000 50 10,000 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1961 Copper-Nickel1961 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.30 0.38 0.78 1.20 2 3.60 -.- 11.25 -.- 17.50 -.- 26.25 -.- 45 -.- -.- -.- 1 1.50 2.50 -.- 8 20 -.- 15 25 -.- 250 1,500 -.-
1961-D Copper-Nickel1961-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.18 0.20 0.24 0.72 5.40 13.75 -.- 75 -.- 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1962 Copper-Nickel1962 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.05 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.30 -.- -.- 1 3.75 15 50 45 150 350 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1962 Copper-Nickel1962 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.30 0.38 0.78 1.20 2 3.60 -.- 11.25 -.- 17.50 -.- 25 -.- 35 -.- 106.25 -.- 1 1.50 2.50 -.- 8 20 -.- 15 35 -.- 75 300 -.-
1962-D Copper-Nickel1962-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.18 0.20 0.24 0.72 3.60 25 4,000 143.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1963 Copper-Nickel1963 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.05 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.30 -.- -.- 1 2.50 10 100 20 450 700 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1963 Copper-Nickel1963 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.30 0.38 0.78 1.20 2 3.60 -.- 11.25 -.- 21.25 -.- 26.25 -.- 41.25 -.- 475 -.- 1 1.50 2.50 -.- 8 20 -.- 15 25 -.- 35 400 -.-
1963-D Copper-Nickel1963-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.18 0.20 0.24 0.72 2.40 17.50 5,000 80 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1964 Copper-Nickel1964 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.05 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.30 -.- -.- 0.50 1.50 10 150 40 850 1,050 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1964 Copper-Nickel1964 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.30 0.38 0.78 1.20 2 3.90 -.- 11.25 -.- 17.50 -.- 22.50 -.- 30 -.- 156.25 -.- 1 1.50 2.50 -.- 8 20 -.- 15 25 -.- 30 100 -.-
1964-D Copper-Nickel1964-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.18 0.20 0.24 0.72 3.60 13.75 600 35 1,250 750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1965 Copper-Nickel1965 Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 7.50 5,000 60 -.- 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1965 Special Mint Set Copper-Nickel1965 Special Mint Set Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 1.50 10 15 30 25 50 40 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1966 Copper-Nickel1966 Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 11.25 7,500 110 -.- 1,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1966 Special Mint Set Copper-Nickel1966 Special Mint Set Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 1.50 15 20 30 30 50 70 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1967 Copper-Nickel1967 Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 6 15 -.- 85 -.- 720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1967 Special Mint Set Copper-Nickel1967 Special Mint Set Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 1.50 10 12 30 30 50 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1968-D Copper-Nickel1968-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 2.40 6.87 -.- 27.50 -.- 690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1968-S Copper-Nickel1968-S Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.60 3 8.75 600 25 3,500 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1968-S Copper-Nickel1968-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 1 2 -.- 5 -.- 8 9 -.- 15 35 100 -.-
1969-D Copper-Nickel1969-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 2.40 6.25 -.- 81.25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1969-S Copper-Nickel1969-S Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.72 3.60 12.50 -.- 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1969-S Copper-Nickel1969-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 1 2 -.- 5 -.- 11 8 -.- 25 40 175 -.-
1970-D Copper-Nickel1970-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.60 2.40 22.50 -.- 65 -.- 910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1970-S Copper-Nickel1970-S Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 1.20 3.60 10 400 30 3,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1970-S Copper-Nickel1970-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 1 2 -.- 5 -.- 10 8 -.- 15 30 250 -.-
1971 Copper-Nickel1971 Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.07 0.08 0.11 0.54 1.32 1.44 1.80 2.10 12.50 15 25 50 -.- 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1971-D Copper-Nickel1971-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 6.87 10 25 30 56.25 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1971-S Copper-Nickel1971-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.74 0.86 1.03 2 3 3.90 -.- 8.75 -.- 12.50 -.- 15 -.- 22.50 -.- -.- -.- 1 1 2 -.- 6 -.- 12 8 -.- 15 25 110 -.-
1971-S No S Copper-Nickel1971-S No S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 810 880 -.- 910 -.- 940 -.- 1,310 -.- 1,840 -.- -.- -.- 900 1,000 1,100 1,250 -.- -.- 1,800 -.- -.- 2,000 2,750 3,500 -.-
1972 Copper-Nickel1972 Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 12.50 30 26.25 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1972-D Copper-Nickel1972-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 11.25 25 25 125 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1972-S Copper-Nickel1972-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.69 0.80 1.15 2 3 3.60 -.- 7.50 -.- 8.75 -.- 12.50 -.- 18.75 -.- -.- -.- 1 1 2 -.- 3 -.- 5 4 -.- 10 15 50 -.-
1973 Copper-Nickel1973 Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 5 10 17.50 75 250 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1973-D Copper-Nickel1973-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 8.12 15 27.50 60 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1973-S Copper-Nickel1973-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.34 0.40 0.86 2 3 3.60 -.- 8.75 -.- 11.25 -.- 12.50 -.- 13.75 -.- -.- -.- 1 1 2 -.- 3 -.- 5 4 -.- 7 10 15 2,500
1974 Copper-Nickel1974 Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 13.75 75 27.50 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1974-D Copper-Nickel1974-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 8.12 20 22.50 60 100 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1974-S Copper-Nickel1974-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.34 0.46 0.97 2 3 3.60 -.- 7.50 -.- 11.25 -.- 13.75 -.- 15 -.- -.- -.- 1 1 2 -.- 3 -.- 5 4 -.- 7 9 10 2,000
1975 Copper-Nickel1975 Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.37 30 22.50 165 40 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1975-D Copper-Nickel1975-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 2.40 12.50 35 30 175 110 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1975-S Copper-Nickel1975-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.40 0.51 1.03 2 3 3.60 -.- 7.50 -.- 10 -.- 12.50 -.- 13.75 -.- -.- -.- 1 1 2 -.- 3 -.- 5 4 -.- 7 10 15 800
1976 Copper-Nickel1976 Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 11.56 175 25 900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1976-D Copper-Nickel1976-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.37 30 25 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1976-S Copper-Nickel1976-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.34 0.46 0.97 2 3 3.60 -.- 6.25 -.- 7.50 -.- 11.25 -.- 13.75 -.- -.- -.- 1 1 2 -.- 3 -.- 5 4 -.- 7 10 15 700
1977 Copper-Nickel1977 Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 7.50 75 27.50 700 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1977-D Copper-Nickel1977-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 9.37 35 27.50 125 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1977-S Copper-Nickel1977-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.28 0.40 0.86 1.03 2.18 3.60 -.- 6.25 -.- 7.50 -.- 8.75 -.- 12.50 -.- -.- -.- 1 1 2 -.- 3 -.- 5 4 -.- 7 10 15 125
1978 Copper-Nickel1978 Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 7.50 40 30 500 120 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1978-D Copper-Nickel1978-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 8.12 20 22.50 50 -.- 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1978-S Copper-Nickel1978-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.28 0.40 0.86 1.03 2.01 3.60 -.- 7.50 -.- 9.20 -.- 11.25 -.- 18.75 -.- 110 -.- 1 1 2 -.- 3 -.- 5 4 -.- 7 10 15 60
1979 Copper-Nickel1979 Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 2.40 5.62 200 32.50 750 56.25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1979-D Copper-Nickel1979-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 7.50 30 27.50 150 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1979-S Clear S Copper-Nickel1979-S Clear S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 3 -.- 4 -.- 5 5 -.- 7 15 25 225
1979-S Filled S Copper-Nickel1979-S Filled S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- 4 -.- 5 5 -.- 7 10 15 100
1980-D Copper-Nickel1980-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 5 25 17.50 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1980-P Copper-Nickel1980-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 8.12 40 13.75 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1980-S Copper-Nickel1980-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.23 0.40 0.86 1.49 3.73 6 -.- 10 -.- 12.65 -.- 16.25 -.- 18.75 -.- 95 -.- 1 1 2 3 4 -.- 4 5 -.- 7 10 15 250
1981-D Copper-Nickel1981-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 6.87 30 17.50 65 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1981-P Copper-Nickel1981-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 6.25 600 18.75 2,000 65 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1981-S Clear S Copper-Nickel1981-S Clear S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 2.50 3 3.50 5 -.- 8 9 -.- 12 14 20 325
1981-S Filled S Copper-Nickel1981-S Filled S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2 2.50 3 4 -.- 6 5 -.- 10 12 20 100
1982-D Copper-Nickel1982-D Copper-Nickel 0.18 0.21 0.25 0.28 0.34 0.40 0.54 0.66 0.74 1.32 1.68 1.98 2.40 2.70 6.87 70 17.50 300 225 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982-P Copper-Nickel1982-P Copper-Nickel 0.24 0.28 0.40 0.57 0.97 2.01 2.40 2.70 2.87 3.60 4.50 4.80 5.28 5.70 8.12 80 17.50 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982-S Copper-Nickel1982-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.43 1.55 1.72 2.07 2.87 4.80 -.- 7.18 -.- 9.20 -.- 12.50 -.- 18.75 -.- 150 -.- 1 1 2 3 4 -.- 5 5 -.- 7 10 15 100
1983-D Copper-Nickel1983-D Copper-Nickel 0.12 0.20 0.24 0.27 0.32 0.35 0.48 0.60 0.63 0.72 1.08 1.32 1.62 1.80 4.37 150 25 900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1983-P Copper-Nickel1983-P Copper-Nickel 0.18 0.23 0.28 0.34 0.46 0.63 0.78 0.90 0.97 1.32 1.62 1.80 2.10 2.40 5 425 40 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1983-S Copper-Nickel1983-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.43 1.55 1.72 2.18 3.16 5.40 -.- 7.50 -.- 9.20 -.- 11.25 -.- 17.50 -.- 110 -.- 1 1 2 3 4 -.- 5 5 -.- 7 10 15 75
1984-D Copper-Nickel1984-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.37 20 15 125 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1984-P Copper-Nickel1984-P Copper-Nickel 0.12 0.12 0.14 0.17 0.19 0.21 0.25 0.27 0.28 0.48 1.02 1.20 1.50 1.80 8.75 25 18.75 90 43.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1984-S Copper-Nickel1984-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.15 1.43 1.61 2.41 3.73 6 -.- 7.50 -.- 9.77 -.- 12.50 -.- 18.75 -.- 175 -.- 1 1 2 4 4 -.- 5 5 -.- 7 10 15 150
1985-D Copper-Nickel1985-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 6.25 35 22.50 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1985-P Copper-Nickel1985-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.37 25 15 100 -.- 3,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1985-S Copper-Nickel1985-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.15 1.32 1.61 2.01 2.87 4.50 -.- 6.56 -.- 9.20 -.- 12.50 -.- 18.75 -.- 200 -.- 1 1 2 4 4 -.- 5 5 -.- 7 10 15 90
1986-D Copper-Nickel1986-D Copper-Nickel 0.12 0.14 0.16 0.17 0.18 0.19 0.21 0.26 0.34 0.42 0.48 0.90 1.44 1.80 4.37 40 13.75 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1986-P Copper-Nickel1986-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.37 30 13.75 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1986-S Copper-Nickel1986-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.18 2.41 2.64 4.02 5.75 7.20 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.20 -.- 11.25 -.- 17.50 -.- 375 -.- 1 1 2 4 4 -.- 5 5 -.- 7 10 15 300
1987-D Copper-Nickel1987-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.37 20 13.75 50 -.- 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987-P Copper-Nickel1987-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.37 10 13.75 20 125 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987-S Copper-Nickel1987-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.46 0.57 0.97 1.72 2.87 4.80 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.20 -.- 12.50 -.- 18.75 -.- 275 -.- 1 1 2 3 4 -.- 5 5 -.- 7 10 15 80
1988-D Copper-Nickel1988-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.37 20 13.75 70 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988-P Copper-Nickel1988-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 10 25 25 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988-S Copper-Nickel1988-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.58 2.87 3.16 3.73 5.17 7.20 -.- 9.37 -.- 10.35 -.- 13.75 -.- 18.75 -.- 125 -.- 1 1 2 -.- 4 -.- 5 5 -.- 7 10 15 85
1989-D Copper-Nickel1989-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.37 25 13.75 110 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1989-P Copper-Nickel1989-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.37 10 13.75 25 68.75 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1989-S Copper-Nickel1989-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.72 1.89 2.01 2.12 2.87 4.20 -.- 6.56 -.- 9.20 -.- 12.50 -.- 18.75 -.- 90 -.- 1 1 2 -.- 4 -.- 5 5 -.- 7 10 15 45
1990-D Copper-Nickel1990-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.37 20 11.25 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1990-P Copper-Nickel1990-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.37 15 11.25 30 -.- 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1990-S Copper-Nickel1990-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.69 0.80 0.97 2.30 4.02 6 -.- 7.50 -.- 9.77 -.- 13.75 -.- 18.75 -.- 71.25 -.- 1 1 2 -.- 3 -.- 5 4 -.- 7 10 15 40
1991-D Copper-Nickel1991-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 5 25 12.50 75 -.- 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-P Copper-Nickel1991-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.37 30 11.25 90 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-S Copper-Nickel1991-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.72 1.95 2.18 2.53 4.02 5.70 -.- 7.18 -.- 9.77 -.- 12.50 -.- 18.75 -.- 65 -.- 1 1 2 -.- 3 -.- 5 4 -.- 7 10 15 20
1992-D Copper-Nickel1992-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.06 20 12.50 50 -.- 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-P Copper-Nickel1992-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.96 1.08 1.20 1.44 1.80 10 9 17.50 50 -.- 1,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-S Copper-Nickel1992-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.46 0.57 0.80 1.43 2.58 3.90 -.- 5.62 -.- 9.20 -.- 12.50 -.- 18.75 -.- 62.50 -.- 1 1 2 -.- 3 -.- 5 4 -.- 7 10 15 20
1993-D Copper-Nickel1993-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 5 10 12.50 40 68.75 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-P Copper-Nickel1993-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.06 20 11.25 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-S Copper-Nickel1993-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.51 0.63 0.86 1.72 2.87 4.50 -.- 6.25 -.- 9.77 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 -.- 56.25 -.- 1 1 2 -.- 3 -.- 5 4 -.- 7 10 15 20
1994-D Copper-Nickel1994-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.06 35 11.25 100 -.- 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-P Copper-Nickel1994-P Copper-Nickel -.- 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 -.- -.- 0.06 0.21 -.- -.- 0.36 1.80 4.06 20 11.25 40 20 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-P Copper-Nickel1994-P Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 10 15 50 25 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-P Matte Finish Copper-Nickel1994-P Matte Finish Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20 25 30 75 35 60 40 100 50 125 60 175 400 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-S Copper-Nickel1994-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.57 0.69 0.92 1.43 2.58 4.20 -.- 5.62 -.- 8.05 -.- 11.25 -.- 16.25 -.- 56.25 -.- 1 1 2 -.- 3 -.- 5 4 -.- 7 10 15 20
1995-D Copper-Nickel1995-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 10 20 25 50 -.- 1,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-P Copper-Nickel1995-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.37 15 10.62 40 -.- 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-S Copper-Nickel1995-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.63 0.80 1.03 2.30 3.16 4.20 -.- 6.25 -.- 9.77 -.- 12.50 -.- 18.75 -.- 70 -.- 1 1 2 -.- 4 -.- 5 8 -.- 9 14 20 30
1996-D Copper-Nickel1996-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.06 10 10 25 -.- 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-P Copper-Nickel1996-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.06 9 10 40 40 160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-S Copper-Nickel1996-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.63 0.80 1.03 1.43 2.87 4.20 -.- 5.62 -.- 9.77 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 -.- 57.50 -.- 1 1 2 -.- 4 -.- 5 6 -.- 9 16 20 30
1997-D Copper-Nickel1997-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.06 30 11.25 60 -.- 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-P Copper-Nickel1997-P Copper-Nickel -.- 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 -.- -.- 0.06 0.21 -.- -.- 0.36 1.80 4.06 15 10 70 75 900 -.- 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-P Copper-Nickel1997-P Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 175 225 275 -.- 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-P Matte Finish Copper-Nickel1997-P Matte Finish Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30 40 45 100 55 125 100 140 125 150 70 175 400 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-S Copper-Nickel1997-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.69 0.86 1.09 1.72 2.87 4.50 -.- 6.25 -.- 9.20 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 -.- 53.75 -.- 1 1 2 -.- 4 -.- 5 6 -.- 9 13 15 20
1998-D Copper-Nickel1998-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.06 50 11.25 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-P Copper-Nickel1998-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 7.50 30 10 100 150 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-S Copper-Nickel1998-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.51 0.69 1.03 1.72 2.87 4.20 -.- 5.62 -.- 9.20 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 -.- 50 -.- 1 1 2 3.50 4 -.- 5 6 -.- 9 12 15 20
1999-D Copper-Nickel1999-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.06 12 10 60 22.50 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-P Copper-Nickel1999-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.06 9 10 30 31.25 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-S Copper-Nickel1999-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.86 0.97 1.15 1.89 2.87 4.20 -.- 5.62 -.- 6.32 -.- 8.75 -.- 16.25 -.- 56.25 -.- 1 1 2 3.50 4 -.- 5 6 -.- 8 10 15 20
2000-D Copper-Nickel2000-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.06 8 10 30 -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-P Copper-Nickel2000-P Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.35 -.- -.- 0.50 0.75 3 8 10 60 70 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-S Copper-Nickel2000-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.26 0.29 0.51 1.26 2.01 3.60 -.- 5.62 -.- 6.32 -.- 8.75 -.- 16.25 -.- 40 -.- 1 1 2 3.50 4 -.- 5 6 -.- 8 10 15 20
2001-D Copper-Nickel2001-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 5 9 30 25 20 250 -.- -.- 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-P Copper-Nickel2001-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.06 8 10 15 30 50 -.- 1,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-S Copper-Nickel2001-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.28 0.34 0.57 1.26 2.12 3.84 -.- 5.62 -.- 6.32 -.- 8.75 -.- 17.50 -.- 45 -.- 1 1 2 3.50 4 -.- 5 6 -.- 8 10 15 20
2002-D Copper-Nickel2002-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.06 15 11.25 100 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-P Copper-Nickel2002-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.06 8 10 25 37.50 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-S Copper-Nickel2002-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 1 2 3.50 4 -.- 5 6 -.- 8 10 15 20
2003-D Copper-Nickel2003-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.06 10 10 90 -.- 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-P Copper-Nickel2003-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.06 8 10 30 22.50 100 -.- 750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-S Copper-Nickel2003-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 1 2 3.50 4 -.- 5 6 -.- 8 10 15 20
2004-D Keelboat Reverse Copper-Nickel2004-D Keelboat Reverse Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.35 -.- -.- 0.50 0.75 3 -.- 25 -.- 75 -.- 1,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-D Peace Medal Reverse Copper-Nickel2004-D Peace Medal Reverse Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.35 -.- -.- 0.50 0.75 3 -.- 20 -.- 40 -.- 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-P Keelboat Reverse Copper-Nickel2004-P Keelboat Reverse Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.35 -.- -.- 0.50 0.75 3 -.- 15 -.- 100 -.- 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-P Peace Medal Reverse Copper-Nickel2004-P Peace Medal Reverse Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.35 -.- -.- 0.50 0.75 3 -.- 25 -.- 200 -.- 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-S Keelboat Reverse Copper-Nickel2004-S Keelboat Reverse Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 6 5 -.- 7 6 -.- 8 10 20 30
2004-S Peace Medal Reverse Copper-Nickel2004-S Peace Medal Reverse Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 6 5 -.- 7 6 -.- 8 10 20 30
2005-D American Bison Reverse Copper-Nickel2005-D American Bison Reverse Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.35 -.- -.- 0.50 1 10 -.- 40 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-D American Bison Reverse Satin Finish Copper-Nickel2005-D American Bison Reverse Satin Finish Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4 6 8 -.- 10 -.- 25 -.- 35 -.- 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-D Ocean in View Reverse Copper-Nickel2005-D Ocean in View Reverse Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.35 -.- -.- 0.50 0.75 3 -.- 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-D Ocean in View Satin Finish Copper-Nickel2005-D Ocean in View Satin Finish Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4 5 7 -.- 9 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- 1,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-P American Bison Reverse Copper-Nickel2005-P American Bison Reverse Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.35 -.- -.- 0.50 1 8 -.- 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-P American Bison Reverse Satin Finish Copper-Nickel2005-P American Bison Reverse Satin Finish Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 6 -.- 8 -.- 12 -.- 18 -.- 30 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-P Ocean in View Reverse Copper-Nickel2005-P Ocean in View Reverse Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.35 -.- -.- 0.50 0.75 3 -.- 125 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-P Ocean in View Satin Finish Copper-Nickel2005-P Ocean in View Satin Finish Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 6 -.- 8 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- 35 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-S American Bison Reverse Copper-Nickel2005-S American Bison Reverse Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 6 5 -.- 7 6 -.- 8 10 20 30
2005-S Ocean in View Reverse Copper-Nickel2005-S Ocean in View Reverse Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 6 5 -.- 7 6 -.- 8 10 20 30
2006-D Copper-Nickel2006-D Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.35 -.- -.- 0.50 0.75 4 5 7 20 15 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel2006-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 5 -.- 7 -.- 9 -.- 12 -.- 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-P Copper-Nickel2006-P Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.35 -.- -.- 0.50 0.75 4 5 7 25 15 900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel2006-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 5 -.- 7 -.- 9 -.- 12 -.- 30 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-S Copper-Nickel2006-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.72 1.89 2.18 3.16 3.75 4.37 -.- 5.62 -.- 6.87 -.- 8.75 -.- 15 -.- 35 -.- 1.50 2 3 4 5 -.- 7 6 -.- 8 9 12 25
2007-D Copper-Nickel2007-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 5 20 8.75 100 40 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel2007-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 5 -.- 7 -.- 9 -.- 13 -.- 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-P Copper-Nickel2007-P Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.35 -.- -.- 0.50 0.75 4 20 20 40 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel2007-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 5 -.- 7 -.- 9 -.- 12 -.- 15 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-S Copper-Nickel2007-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.72 1.89 2.18 3.16 3.75 4.37 -.- 5.62 -.- 6.87 -.- 8.75 -.- 17.50 -.- 32.50 -.- 1.50 2 3 4 5 -.- 7 6 -.- 8 9 15 25
2008-D Copper-Nickel2008-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 5 30 8.75 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel2008-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 5 -.- 7 -.- 8 -.- 20 -.- 30 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-P Copper-Nickel2008-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 5 10 8.75 30 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel2008-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 5 -.- 7 -.- 12 -.- 17 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-S Copper-Nickel2008-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.72 1.89 2.18 3.16 3.75 4.37 -.- 5.62 -.- 6.87 -.- 8.75 -.- 16.25 -.- 32.50 -.- 1.50 2 3 4 5 -.- 7 6 -.- 8 9 12 25
2009-D Copper-Nickel2009-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.30 0.32 0.38 0.45 1.80 5 35 8.75 140 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel2009-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 5 -.- 7 -.- 10 -.- 12 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-P Copper-Nickel2009-P Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.25 -.- -.- 0.40 0.55 1 30 3 125 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel2009-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 5 -.- 7 -.- 10 -.- 12 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-S Copper-Nickel2009-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.30 2.58 2.87 3.16 3.75 4.37 -.- 5.62 -.- 6.87 -.- 8.75 -.- 16.25 -.- 32.50 -.- 1.50 2 3 4 5 -.- 7 6 -.- 8 9 12 40
2010-D Copper-Nickel2010-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.48 1.80 5 5 8.75 20 37.50 100 -.- 1,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel2010-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 5 -.- 6 7 8 10 15 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-P Copper-Nickel2010-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.26 0.28 0.48 1.80 5 5 8.75 20 62.50 65 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel2010-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 5 -.- 6 7 8 10 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-S Copper-Nickel2010-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.30 2.58 2.87 3.16 3.75 4.37 -.- 5.62 -.- 6.87 -.- 8.75 -.- 15 -.- 45 -.- 2 3 3.50 6 4 -.- 7 6 -.- 8 9 12 25
2011-D Copper-Nickel2011-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.24 0.28 0.48 1.80 5 5 8.75 10 42.50 30 -.- 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-P Copper-Nickel2011-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.24 0.28 0.48 1.80 5 5 8.75 10 55 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-S Copper-Nickel2011-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2 3 4 5 -.- 7 6 -.- 8 9 10 25
2012-D Copper-Nickel2012-D Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.25 -.- -.- 0.50 0.60 1 5 3 10 5 40 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-P Copper-Nickel2012-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.24 0.28 0.48 1.80 5 5 8.75 15 60 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-S Copper-Nickel2012-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2 3 4 5 -.- 8 6 -.- 9 12 15 35
2013-D Copper-Nickel2013-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.24 0.28 0.48 1.80 5 4 8.12 5 3 150 -.- 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-P Copper-Nickel2013-P Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.25 -.- -.- 0.50 0.60 1 4 3 5 3 70 -.- 900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-S Copper-Nickel2013-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2 3 4 5 -.- 8 6 -.- 9 12 15 40
2014-D Copper-Nickel2014-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.24 0.28 0.48 1.80 5 4 8.75 10 13.75 40 15 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-P Copper-Nickel2014-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.24 0.28 0.48 1.80 5 4 8.75 10 43.75 40 15 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-S Copper-Nickel2014-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2 3 4 5 -.- 8 6 -.- 9 12 15 25
2015-D Copper-Nickel2015-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.24 0.28 0.48 1.80 5 5 8.12 10 11.25 40 10 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-P Copper-Nickel2015-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.24 0.28 0.48 1.80 5 5 8.75 10 16.25 75 15 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-S Copper-Nickel2015-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2 3 4 5 -.- 8 6 -.- 9 12 15 35
2016-D Copper-Nickel2016-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.24 0.28 0.48 1.80 5 5 8.12 10 35 25 -.- 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-P Copper-Nickel2016-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.24 0.28 0.48 1.80 5 5 8.75 10 27.50 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-S Copper-Nickel2016-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2 3 4 5 -.- 8 6 -.- 9 12 15 25
2017-D Copper-Nickel2017-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.24 0.28 0.48 1.80 5 5 8.12 10 3 30 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-P Copper-Nickel2017-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.24 0.28 0.48 1.80 5 5 8.12 15 3 80 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-S Copper-Nickel2017-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2 3 4 5 -.- 8 6 -.- 9 12 15 25
2017-S Enhanced Copper-Nickel2017-S Enhanced Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- -.- 5 5 6 7 7 8 8 9 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-D Copper-Nickel2018-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.24 0.28 0.48 1.80 5 5 8.12 10 3 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-P Copper-Nickel2018-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.24 0.28 0.48 1.80 5 5 8.12 10 3 90 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-S Copper-Nickel2018-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2 3 4 5 -.- 8 6 -.- 9 12 15 25
2018-S Reverse Proof Copper-Nickel2018-S Reverse Proof Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 5 6 6 7 -.- 9 9 -.- 12 15 20 85
2019-D Copper-Nickel2019-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.24 0.28 0.48 1.80 5 5 8.12 10 3 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-P Copper-Nickel2019-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.24 0.28 0.48 1.80 5 5 8.12 10 3 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-S Copper-Nickel2019-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2 3 4 5 -.- 8 6 -.- 9 12 15 25
2020-D Copper-Nickel2020-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.24 0.28 0.48 1.80 5 5 8.12 15 3 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-P Copper-Nickel2020-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.24 0.28 0.48 1.80 5 5 8.12 30 3 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-S Copper-Nickel2020-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.30 2.58 2.87 3.16 3.75 4.37 -.- 6.25 -.- 7.50 -.- 9.37 -.- 15 -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2 3 4 5 -.- 8 6 -.- 9 12 15 25
2020-W Copper-Nickel2020-W Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 5 6 6 7 -.- 9 9 -.- 12 15 25 75
2020-W Reverse Proof Copper-Nickel2020-W Reverse Proof Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 5 6 6 7 -.- 9 9 -.- 12 15 25 75
2021-D Copper-Nickel2021-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.24 0.28 0.48 1.80 5 5 8.12 15 3 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-P Copper-Nickel2021-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.24 0.28 0.48 1.80 5 5 8.12 15 3 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-S Copper-Nickel2021-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.30 2.58 2.87 3.16 3.45 4.02 -.- 5.75 -.- 6.90 -.- 8.62 -.- 13.80 -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2 3 4 5 -.- 8 6 -.- 9 12 15 25
2022-D Copper-Nickel2022-D Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.25 -.- -.- 0.50 0.60 1 5 3 15 3 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-P Copper-Nickel2022-P Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.25 -.- -.- 0.50 0.60 1 5 3 15 3 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-S Copper-Nickel2022-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2 3 4 5 -.- 8 6 -.- 9 12 15 25
2023-D Copper-Nickel2023-D Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.25 -.- -.- 0.50 0.60 1 5 3 15 3 85 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-P Copper-Nickel2023-P Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.25 -.- -.- 0.50 0.60 1 5 3 15 3 85 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-S Copper-Nickel2023-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2 3 4 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 15 20 25
2024-D Copper-Nickel2024-D Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.25 -.- -.- 0.50 0.60 1 5 3 15 3 85 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2024-P Copper-Nickel2024-P Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.25 -.- -.- 0.50 0.60 1 5 3 15 3 85 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2024-S Copper-Nickel2024-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2 3 4 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 15 20 25
2025-D Copper-Nickel2025-D Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.25 -.- -.- 0.50 0.60 1 5 3 15 3 85 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2025-P Copper-Nickel2025-P Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.15 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 0.25 -.- -.- 0.50 0.60 1 5 3 15 3 85 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2025-S Copper-Nickel2025-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2 3 4 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 15 20 25
1942-P Silver1942-P Silver -.- 4 4 4 4 6 -.- -.- 7 8 -.- -.- 12 15 25 55 35 115 150 500 3,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942-P Silver1942-P Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 62.40 66 72 84 105 120 -.- 162.50 -.- 256.25 -.- 2,020 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 80 110 125 -.- 175 3,000 -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942-S Silver1942-S Silver 4.92 5.04 5.16 5.28 5.40 5.52 5.64 6 6.30 9 9.48 10.80 11.50 14.40 20 80 35 175 71.50 650 1,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943/2-P Silver1943/2-P Silver 26.40 40.25 48.30 66.70 101.20 143.75 161 184 224.25 230 253 288 406.25 450 650 1,400 900 2,600 3,150 4,750 5,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-D Silver1943-D Silver 4.92 5.04 5.16 5.28 5.40 5.52 5.64 6 6.06 6.18 6.30 6.42 6.60 9.30 12.50 28 30 45 62.40 125 950 5,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-P Silver1943-P Silver 4.92 5.04 5.16 5.28 5.40 5.52 5.64 6 6.06 6.18 6.30 6.42 6.60 9 15 40 30 80 85.80 300 1,030 14,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-P Doubled Eye Silver1943-P Doubled Eye Silver -.- 25 30 35 55 65 -.- -.- 135 150 -.- -.- 190 285 350 750 575 1,200 1,100 7,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-S Silver1943-S Silver 4.92 5.04 5.16 5.28 5.40 5.52 5.64 6 6.06 6.18 6.30 6.42 6.90 10.80 17.50 40 30 80 93.60 325 630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1944-D Silver1944-D Silver 4.92 5.04 5.16 5.28 5.40 5.52 5.64 6 6.30 10.20 11.40 12.07 13.80 15.60 20 40 30 50 72.80 175 1,500 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1944-P Silver1944-P Silver 4.92 5.04 5.16 5.28 5.40 5.52 5.64 6 6.06 6.18 6.30 6.32 6.90 10.80 17.50 60 35 125 104 675 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1944-S Silver1944-S Silver 4.92 5.04 5.16 5.28 5.40 5.52 5.64 6 6.06 9 10.20 11.40 11.50 13.20 16.25 175 35 450 88.40 750 1,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945-D Silver1945-D Silver 4.92 5.04 5.16 5.28 5.40 5.52 5.64 6 6.06 6.18 6.30 6.42 7.20 9.60 16.25 45 31.25 70 67.60 250 1,720 7,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945-P Silver1945-P Silver 4.92 5.04 5.16 5.28 5.40 5.52 5.64 6 6.06 6.18 6.30 6.60 7.20 10.80 16.25 125 31.25 300 156 3,200 2,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945-P Doubled Die Reverse Silver1945-P Doubled Die Reverse Silver -.- -.- 20 30 50 60 -.- -.- 80 100 -.- -.- 175 225 300 6,500 650 10,000 2,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945-S Silver1945-S Silver 4.92 5.04 5.16 5.28 5.40 5.52 5.64 6 6.06 6.18 6.30 6.42 6.60 9.60 16.25 350 28.75 750 111.80 2,500 1,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Half Disme
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-55 MS-60 MS-62 MS-63
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-55 MS-60 MS-62 MS-63
1792 1792 50,000 60,000 72,500 80,000 90,000 125,000 160,000 170,000 180,000 200,000 250,000 350,000
 
Flowing Hair Half Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1794 1794 2,500 1,620 2,460 3,510 5,720 9,720 12,000 12,060 12,940 13,310 17,310 17,940 20,310 30,440 31,880 36,880 78,000 118,440 218,750
1795 1795 1,000 1,470 2,310 2,940 4,220 5,910 6,500 7,500 7,720 8,660 9,720 10,560 12,940 16,560 17,190 25,690 43,230 92,190 150,000
 
Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
 
Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
 
 
Capped Bust Half Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
1829 1829 55 50.60 62.10 77.05 138 210 275 300 330 360 450 510 570 800 1,080 1,690 3,090 3,690 12,120 -.-
1830 1830 55 49.45 59.80 77.05 126.50 210 275 330 360 390 450 480 510 600 1,090 1,910 2,880 5,090 13,750 66,880
1831 1831 55 49.45 59.80 77.05 126.50 186 275 240 300 360 420 480 540 700 1,020 1,310 3,000 4,880 9,470 34,380
1832 1832 55 49.45 59.80 77.05 138 222 275 330 360 420 450 480 540 660 1,180 1,660 3,280 4,310 11,840 74,380
1833 1833 55 49.45 59.80 89.70 138 210 275 300 330 360 390 480 540 680 960 1,380 2,690 4,310 9,160 29,380
1834 1834 55 49.45 59.80 75.90 138 204 275 240 300 330 420 450 510 640 870 1,410 2,810 4,410 12,810 42,190
1834 3 Over Inverted 3 1834 3 Over Inverted 3 70 85 150 175 200 325 350 525 -.- 575 700 800 -.- 1,100 1,350 2,000 4,000 7,500 -.- -.-
1835 Large Date, Large 5c 1835 Large Date, Large 5c 55 49.45 59.80 77.05 126.50 210 275 240 300 360 390 420 480 660 1,030 1,470 2,660 4,280 10,660 23,130
1835 Large Date, Small 5c 1835 Large Date, Small 5c 55 75 100 115 150 220 275 325 -.- 375 500 600 -.- 1,000 1,750 2,500 3,500 5,000 -.- -.-
1835 Small Date, Large 5c 1835 Small Date, Large 5c 55 75 100 115 150 220 275 325 -.- 375 500 600 -.- 1,000 1,350 2,000 3,500 -.- -.- -.-
1835 Small Date, Small 5c 1835 Small Date, Small 5c 55 75 100 115 150 220 275 325 -.- 375 450 500 -.- 750 1,100 1,250 2,650 5,000 -.- -.-
1836 3 Over Inverted 3 1836 3 Over Inverted 3 65 100 125 150 200 275 325 425 -.- 575 675 750 -.- 850 1,400 2,000 4,250 10,000 -.- -.-
1836 Large 5c 1836 Large 5c 55 50.60 59.80 75.90 138 210 275 270 300 330 390 450 480 630 940 1,340 2,690 7,160 13,440 -.-
1836 Small 5c 1836 Small 5c 55 75 100 115 150 220 275 325 -.- 375 450 500 -.- 800 1,250 1,500 2,500 8,000 -.- -.-
1837 Large 5c 1837 Large 5c 60 63.25 74.75 95.45 149.50 330 350 540 640 810 1,050 1,260 1,620 2,310 3,280 6,560 12,250 18,190 -.- -.-
1837 Small 5c 1837 Small 5c 110 55.20 66.70 80.50 143.75 222 600 258 300 360 450 510 540 600 1,050 1,970 5,690 9,280 -.- -.-
 
Seated Liberty Half Dime
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1837 Large Date No Stars1837 Large Date No Stars 33.35 47.15 74.75 168 264 420 450 540 680 700 790 920 1,140 1,470 2,280 4,340 14,300 35,430 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1837 Large Date No Stars1837 Large Date No Stars -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,500 15,000 17,500 30,000 -.-
1837 Small Date No Stars1837 Small Date No Stars 50 65 115 175 300 475 -.- 650 -.- 750 -.- 900 1,100 1,250 2,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1838-O No Stars1838-O No Stars 222 300 570 1,090 1,980 3,690 -.- 5,630 -.- 6,970 -.- 7,840 10,560 15,940 34,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1838 No Drapery1838 No Drapery 27.60 28.75 29.90 36.80 94.30 198 222 270 300 312 390 420 630 900 1,590 2,310 7,660 26,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1838 No Drapery1838 No Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35,250 -.- -.- 182,250
1838 Small Stars No Drapery1838 Small Stars No Drapery 27.60 35.65 57.50 104.65 228 300 360 390 480 690 780 880 1,110 1,720 3,940 5,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1839 No Drapery1839 No Drapery 32.20 40.25 46 69 132 198 258 300 360 390 420 450 510 910 1,810 3,410 7,510 12,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1839 No Drapery1839 No Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 32,500 -.-
1839-O No Drapery1839-O No Drapery 36.80 42.55 57.50 82.80 143.75 330 -.- 570 -.- 650 -.- 1,860 2,310 3,720 7,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840 No Drapery1840 No Drapery 32.20 39.10 51.75 69 110.40 216 234 270 300 330 390 450 510 730 1,720 3,280 7,740 43,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-O No Drapery1840-O No Drapery 94.30 126.50 189.75 330 390 450 700 900 1,260 1,590 1,940 3,060 5,340 11,440 18,560 27,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-O Drapery1840-O Drapery 86.25 132.25 240 390 960 1,500 2,070 4,590 6,530 6,810 8,060 11,660 16,560 30,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840 Drapery1840 Drapery 51.75 81.65 126.50 180 228 420 462 510 570 630 700 750 1,050 1,720 2,910 9,220 21,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840 Drapery1840 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 27,500 -.- 34,000
1841 Drapery1841 Drapery 27.60 31.05 46 69 78.20 138 156 174 192 210 240 270 360 720 1,250 1,840 4,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1841 Drapery1841 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15,000 22,500 25,000 -.-
1841-O Drapery1841-O Drapery 46 57.50 103.50 228 300 390 -.- 570 -.- 1,110 -.- 1,620 2,220 3,590 8,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842 Drapery1842 Drapery 27.60 28.75 29.90 39.10 86.25 132 162 186 228 270 300 360 420 750 1,220 2,130 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842 Drapery1842 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15,000 20,000 30,000
1842-O Drapery1842-O Drapery 46 86.25 143.75 318 570 870 -.- 1,500 -.- 1,940 -.- 2,160 3,160 5,910 15,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843 Drapery1843 Drapery 27.60 28.75 29.90 34.50 89.70 150 174 186 198 240 300 420 540 750 1,250 2,220 3,810 9,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843 Drapery1843 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25,000 34,000
1844 Drapery1844 Drapery 28.75 34.50 46 51.75 82.80 150 174 210 240 270 300 330 550 730 1,340 2,060 4,660 17,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844 Drapery1844 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,500 13,000 15,000 20,000 30,000
1844-O Large O Drapery1844-O Large O Drapery 200 275 500 875 1,750 2,500 -.- 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- 7,500 -.- 22,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844-O Small O Drapery1844-O Small O Drapery 165 250 375 850 1,450 2,500 -.- 4,000 -.- -.- -.- 8,500 -.- 16,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1845 Drapery1845 Drapery 27.60 28.75 29.90 33.35 77.05 156 180 198 228 270 300 350 425 600 1,280 1,530 4,490 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1845 Drapery1845 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15,000 25,000 27,500 30,000
1846 Drapery1846 Drapery 1,290 1,950 2,850 3,420 5,790 6,510 7,350 8,530 11,840 16,060 23,310 30,630 46,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846 Drapery1846 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25,000 35,000 50,000
1847 Drapery1847 Drapery 27.60 29.90 51.75 63.25 86.25 120 150 174 198 210 240 270 300 630 1,220 2,340 5,340 12,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847 Drapery1847 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 27,500 30,000 50,000
1848 Large Date Drapery1848 Large Date Drapery 40.25 57.50 81.65 126.50 210 360 -.- 480 -.- 630 -.- 940 1,860 2,530 4,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1848 Medium Date Drapery1848 Medium Date Drapery 27.60 29.90 46 63.25 115 186 -.- 222 -.- 330 -.- 510 600 1,470 2,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1848 Medium Date Drapery1848 Medium Date Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 -.- 65,000
1848-O Drapery1848-O Drapery 34.50 40.25 57.50 104.65 228 300 -.- 450 -.- 660 -.- 960 1,170 1,410 2,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 Drapery1849 Drapery 27.60 28.75 29.90 43.70 115 198 222 228 240 270 300 360 540 920 1,970 2,810 5,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 Drapery1849 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 27,500 30,000 65,000
1849/6 Drapery1849/6 Drapery 65 29.90 34.50 72.45 180 300 -.- 390 -.- 690 -.- 1,120 1,500 1,780 2,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849/8 Drapery1849/8 Drapery 26.45 33.35 48.30 97.75 270 330 -.- 450 -.- 630 -.- 870 1,320 2,060 2,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849-O Drapery1849-O Drapery 89.70 138 224.25 360 690 1,110 -.- 1,590 -.- 2,190 -.- 3,410 4,030 7,280 11,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850 Drapery1850 Drapery 27.60 28.75 29.90 33.35 74.75 132 144 162 180 216 240 330 420 550 1,060 1,310 4,560 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850 Drapery1850 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,500 -.- -.- 25,000 -.-
1850-O Drapery1850-O Drapery 29.90 33.35 39.10 78.20 180 300 -.- 390 -.- 670 -.- 1,350 1,620 3,590 5,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851 Drapery1851 Drapery 25.30 27.60 29.90 33.35 62.10 132 -.- 174 -.- 270 -.- 330 450 650 1,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-O Drapery1851-O Drapery 29.90 36.80 46 75.90 138 240 -.- 330 -.- 450 -.- 570 860 1,220 4,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852 Drapery1852 Drapery 27.60 28.75 29.90 33.35 64.80 120 138 156 180 192 210 270 330 630 1,000 1,590 6,660 15,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852 Drapery1852 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,500 12,500 18,500 40,000
1852-O Drapery1852-O Drapery 40.25 69 115 180 300 522 -.- 750 -.- 1,080 -.- 1,530 2,840 5,310 8,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853 Drapery1853 Drapery 70.15 86.25 143.75 270 330 480 540 570 690 750 900 1,020 1,380 1,720 2,190 3,090 9,660 15,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853 Drapery1853 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 96,000 -.- -.-
1853-O Drapery1853-O Drapery 420 600 990 1,610 2,820 4,340 5,440 6,220 7,950 9,060 10,410 11,910 18,130 24,810 36,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-O Arrows1853-O Arrows 29.90 33.35 40.25 51.75 89.70 156 192 228 330 390 480 680 1,230 1,750 5,160 6,660 21,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853 Arrows1853 Arrows 27.60 28.75 29.90 33.35 66.70 144 168 192 216 234 270 300 375 600 980 1,630 7,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 Arrows1854 Arrows 27.60 28.75 29.90 33.35 71.30 144 162 180 210 228 240 270 375 600 1,030 2,130 11,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 Arrows1854 Arrows -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7,500 9,500 10,000 22,500
1854-O Arrows1854-O Arrows 27.60 31.05 40.25 51.75 88.55 180 -.- 270 -.- 360 -.- 670 1,000 1,780 3,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855 Arrows1855 Arrows 27.60 28.75 29.90 33.35 69 138 156 180 204 228 270 300 425 600 1,380 4,090 10,530 34,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855 Arrows1855 Arrows -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,500 7,500 9,500 10,000 22,500
1855-O Arrows1855-O Arrows 27.60 33.35 46 78.20 174 240 -.- 330 -.- 690 -.- 1,170 1,530 2,090 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 No Arrows1856 No Arrows 27.60 28.75 29.90 33.35 64.40 120 132 144 168 192 210 240 360 500 810 1,340 4,530 16,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 No Arrows1856 No Arrows -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,250 6,000 7,000 11,000
1856-O No Arrows1856-O No Arrows 27.60 31.05 40.25 51.75 105.80 240 -.- 330 -.- 510 -.- 810 1,000 1,590 2,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857 No Arrows1857 No Arrows 27.60 28.75 29.90 33.35 65.55 132 156 168 180 210 222 234 330 500 690 1,040 2,840 12,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857 No Arrows1857 No Arrows -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,250 2,500 3,500 4,000 5,000
1857-O No Arrows1857-O No Arrows 28.75 32.20 40.25 51.75 92 174 -.- 300 -.- 420 -.- 480 540 920 1,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 No Arrows1858 No Arrows 27.60 28.75 29.90 33.35 56.35 115.20 138 162 174 192 210 270 360 575 750 1,060 3,220 10,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 No Arrows1858 No Arrows -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,100 1,250 1,850 3,000 4,000
1858/1858 No Arrows1858/1858 No Arrows 65 75 100 150 250 325 -.- 400 -.- -.- -.- 6,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858/Inverted Date No Arrows1858/Inverted Date No Arrows 35.65 48.30 69 168 330 390 450 480 510 600 750 970 1,720 3,090 5,590 7,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858-O No Arrows1858-O No Arrows 25.30 27.60 29.90 37.95 92 168 -.- 216 -.- 270 -.- 348 450 600 1,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859 No Arrows1859 No Arrows 27.60 28.75 31.05 40.25 69 132 150 186 198 240 270 360 510 750 1,080 1,530 3,590 11,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859 No Arrows1859 No Arrows -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 500 675 900 1,350 2,250 4,000
1859-O No Arrows1859-O No Arrows 31.05 36.80 58.65 94.30 198 240 -.- 270 -.- 390 -.- 480 630 960 1,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 Transitional Pattern No Arrows1860 Transitional Pattern No Arrows -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 186 -.- 300 360 500 630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860-O Legend Obverse1860-O Legend Obverse 25.30 28.75 31.05 34.50 63.25 105.60 -.- 138 -.- 198 -.- 300 450 630 1,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 Legend Obverse1860 Legend Obverse 25.30 27.60 29.90 32.20 47.15 82.80 -.- 144 -.- 186 -.- 300 360 500 630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 Legend Obverse1860 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 525 650 875 1,050 1,750
1861 Legend Obverse1861 Legend Obverse 27.60 28.75 29.90 32.20 55.20 100.80 115.20 150 162 180 210 240 360 500 830 1,530 5,560 8,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 Legend Obverse1861 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 500 600 900 1,750 2,750
1861/0 Legend Obverse1861/0 Legend Obverse 50 65 51.75 115 270 360 420 450 540 660 690 730 800 1,410 1,970 4,220 11,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862 Legend Obverse1862 Legend Obverse 27.60 28.75 29.90 32.20 55.20 81.60 99.60 150 174 198 228 270 330 531.25 830 1,160 2,220 9,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862 Legend Obverse1862 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 500 700 900 1,400 1,800
1863 Legend Obverse1863 Legend Obverse 264 300 390 450 510 540 540 600 650 700 760 870 1,030 1,310 1,910 2,530 4,940 14,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1863 Legend Obverse1863 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 550 625 925 1,500 1,850
1863-S Legend Obverse1863-S Legend Obverse 57.50 74.75 144 198 300 420 -.- 640 -.- 700 -.- 900 1,560 2,160 4,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 Legend Obverse1864 Legend Obverse 420 570 960 1,240 1,380 1,470 1,530 1,590 1,650 1,740 1,830 1,890 1,980 2,220 2,470 3,690 7,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 Legend Obverse1864 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 500 575 900 1,500 1,850
1864-S Legend Obverse1864-S Legend Obverse 105.80 149.50 210 300 420 570 -.- 740 -.- 820 -.- 1,060 1,440 2,310 4,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865 Legend Obverse1865 Legend Obverse 342 420 720 940 1,110 1,290 1,380 1,440 1,500 1,560 1,620 1,740 2,030 2,160 2,470 3,690 7,340 11,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865 Legend Obverse1865 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 500 600 900 1,500 1,850
1865-S Legend Obverse1865-S Legend Obverse 64.40 87.40 143.75 210 300 540 -.- 720 -.- 980 -.- 1,530 3,910 4,690 7,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Legend Obverse1866 Legend Obverse 330 450 720 900 930 990 1,110 1,180 1,260 1,350 1,410 1,500 1,590 1,910 3,030 3,660 6,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Legend Obverse1866 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 575 1,000 1,100 1,500 1,850
1866-S Legend Obverse1866-S Legend Obverse 46 63.25 86.25 150 240 330 -.- 450 -.- 600 -.- 700 970 1,440 4,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 Legend Obverse1867 Legend Obverse 600 690 900 1,020 1,040 1,080 1,140 1,180 1,240 1,320 1,380 1,470 1,660 1,970 2,560 3,160 6,860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 Legend Obverse1867 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 400 650 800 1,100 1,400 1,650
1867-S Legend Obverse1867-S Legend Obverse 57.50 87.40 138 180 228 300 -.- 420 -.- 570 -.- 840 1,170 1,970 3,590 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 Legend Obverse1868 Legend Obverse 69 97.75 168 240 360 450 480 528 570 610 630 680 900 1,130 1,560 2,810 6,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 Legend Obverse1868 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 525 575 800 1,050 1,350
1868-S Legend Obverse1868-S Legend Obverse 40.25 46 51.75 63.25 73.60 150 -.- 240 -.- 342 -.- 420 570 830 1,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 Legend Obverse1869 Legend Obverse 27.60 34.50 46 57.50 86.25 126 144 174 204 222 240 330 420 730 1,030 1,660 3,540 12,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 Legend Obverse1869 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 500 650 800 1,200 1,500
1869-S Legend Obverse1869-S Legend Obverse 34.50 46 51.75 63.25 71.30 162 -.- 270 -.- 300 -.- 540 780 1,660 3,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Legend Obverse1870 Legend Obverse 27.60 28.75 29.90 32.20 37.95 86.40 96 111.60 144 168 180 270 348 525 910 1,780 4,260 14,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Legend Obverse1870 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 450 600 750 1,150 1,350
1870-S Unique Legend Obverse1870-S Unique Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,120,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Legend Obverse1871 Legend Obverse 27.60 28.75 29.90 32.20 41.40 91.20 99.60 109.20 138 150 198 270 300 500 710 1,280 4,710 9,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Legend Obverse1871 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 450 600 775 1,150 1,350
1871-S Legend Obverse1871-S Legend Obverse 34.50 40.25 46 51.75 74.75 162 -.- 192 -.- 270 -.- 330 390 790 1,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Legend Obverse1872 Legend Obverse 27.60 28.75 29.90 32.20 41.40 84 109.20 126 156 174 186 240 300 475 660 1,410 3,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Legend Obverse1872 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 450 600 750 1,100 1,500
1872-S S Above Bow Legend Obverse1872-S S Above Bow Legend Obverse 34.50 40.25 46 51.75 54.05 103.20 126 150 168 198 210 264 360 550 810 1,130 3,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872-S S Below Bow Legend Obverse1872-S S Below Bow Legend Obverse 34.50 40.25 46 51.75 54.05 86.40 104.40 150 168 180 192 222 330 425 750 1,060 2,700 7,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Legend Obverse1873 Legend Obverse 27.60 28.75 29.90 32.20 44.85 84 93.60 110.40 150 180 186 228 300 500 1,110 1,840 4,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Legend Obverse1873 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 550 725 800 1,050 1,450
1873-S Legend Obverse1873-S Legend Obverse 34.50 40.25 46 51.75 54.05 99.60 -.- 156 -.- 180 -.- 240 288 468.75 760 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1792 H10C Half Disme -- Plugged, Scratches -- NGC. 1792 H10C Half Disme -- Plugged, Scratches -- NGC. VF-20 18,212.50 Heritage Auctions 5546 NGC Details
1792 H10C Half Disme, Judd-7, Pollock-7 -- Holed, Plugged -- PCGS Genuine. 1792 H10C Half Disme, Judd-7, Pollock-7 -- Holed, Plugged -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 16,450.00 Heritage Auctions 3976 PCGS Genuine
1794 H10C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (3/116). PCGS 1794 H10C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (3/116). PCGS VF-20 2,820.00 Heritage Auctions 26055 Genuine PCGS
1794 H10C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1794 H10C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 2,232.50 Heritage Auctions 3494 Genuine PCGS
1795 H10C -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. 1795 H10C -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AG-3 660.00 Heritage Auctions 21844 ANACS
1795 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. 1795 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 1,997.50 Heritage Auctions 9038 PCGS Genuine
1796 5C LM-1 -- Damaged, Clipped, Bent -- ANACS. Good 4 Details. NGC Census: (0/68). PCGS 1796 5C LM-1 -- Damaged, Clipped, Bent -- ANACS. Good 4 Details. NGC Census: (0/68). PCGS G-4 705.00 Heritage Auctions 7388 ANACS
1796 H10C -- Damaged -- ANACS. 1796 H10C -- Damaged -- ANACS. VG-8 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 23166 ANACS
1797 Draped Bust Half Dime. LM-2. Rarity-4. 16 Stars. VG-8 (PCGS). 1797 Draped Bust Half Dime. LM-2. Rarity-4. 16 Stars. VG-8 (PCGS). VG-8 2,820.00 Stack's Bowers 3065 PCGS
1797 H10C -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1797 H10C -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF-20 930.00 Heritage Auctions 7326 Details NGC
1800 H10C -- Bent, Damaged -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (2/126). PCGS 1800 H10C -- Bent, Damaged -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (2/126). PCGS VF-20 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 7497 NGC Details
1800 H10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1800 H10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. G-4 432.00 Heritage Auctions 23106 Genuine PCGS
1801 H10C -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1801 H10C -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF-20 969.38 Heritage Auctions 3427 NGC Details
1801 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (1/11). PCGS 1801 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (1/11). PCGS VF-20 705.00 Heritage Auctions 7261 PCGS Genuine
1802 H10C AU50 PCGS. V-1, LM-1, R.5. One of the most desirable coins in high grade in the Gardner Collection, the 1802 half dime is a signal rarity, a "trophy coin" for even the most advanced numismatist and an issue unknown in Mint State. The surfaces of 1802 H10C AU50 PCGS. V-1, LM-1, R.5. One of the most desirable coins in high grade in the Gardner Collection, the 1802 half dime is a signal rarity, a "trophy coin" for even the most advanced numismatist and an issue unknown in Mint State. The surfaces of AU-50 352,500.00 Heritage Auctions 30180 PCGS
1803 H10C -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1803 H10C -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VG-8 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 7331 Details NGC
1803 H10C Large 8 -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1803 H10C Large 8 -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF-20 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 25167 Details NGC
1805 H10C -- Corroded, Heavily Damaged, Polished -- ANACS. 1805 H10C -- Corroded, Heavily Damaged, Polished -- ANACS. AG-3 372.00 Heritage Auctions 27281 ANACS
1805 H10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1805 H10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. G-4 660.00 Heritage Auctions 7789 Genuine PCGS
1829 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-5. Rarity-1. AU-55 (NGC). 1829 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-5. Rarity-1. AU-55 (NGC). AU-55 223.25 Stack's Bowers 4329 NGC
1829 H10C -- Obv Graffiti --NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/428). PCGS 1829 H10C -- Obv Graffiti --NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/428). PCGS MS-60 115.15 Heritage Auctions 20753 Details NGC
1830 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. 1830 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 192.00 Heritage Auctions 27282 Genuine PCGS
1830 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1830 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 74.00 Heritage Auctions 27112 Details NGC
1831 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-4. Rarity-2. MS-64+ (NGC). 1831 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-4. Rarity-2. MS-64+ (NGC). MS-64 1,527.50 Stack's Bowers 328 NGC
1831 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-7. Rarity-2. MS-64 (PCGS). 1831 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-7. Rarity-2. MS-64 (PCGS). MS-64 1,128.00 Stack's Bowers 329 PCGS
1832 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-3. Rarity-1. MS-64 (PCGS). 1832 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-3. Rarity-1. MS-64 (PCGS). MS-64 1,057.50 Stack's Bowers 330 PCGS
1832 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-7. Rarity-2. MS-62 (PCGS). Secure Holder. 1832 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-7. Rarity-2. MS-62 (PCGS). Secure Holder. MS-62 482.93 Stack's Bowers 10946 PCGS
1833 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-1. Rarity-3. AU-55 (PCGS). 1833 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-1. Rarity-3. AU-55 (PCGS). AU-55 381.88 Stack's Bowers 10947 PCGS
1833 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-10. Rarity-1. MS-65 (PCGS). 1833 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-10. Rarity-1. MS-65 (PCGS). MS-65 2,702.50 Stack's Bowers 3066 PCGS
1834 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-1. Rarity-2. MS-65 (NGC). 1834 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-1. Rarity-2. MS-65 (NGC). MS-65 1,880.00 Stack's Bowers 331 NGC
1834 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-2. Rarity-1. AU-55 (NGC). CAC. 1834 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-2. Rarity-1. AU-55 (NGC). CAC. AU-55 240.88 Stack's Bowers 4330 NGC
1835 H10C -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (25/728). PCGS 1835 H10C -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (25/728). PCGS EF-40 99.88 Heritage Auctions 25269 NGC Details
1835 H10C -- Obv Damage -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (5/724). PCGS 1835 H10C -- Obv Damage -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (5/724). PCGS VF-20 41.00 Heritage Auctions 29080 Details NGC
1836 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-3. Rarity-1. Large 5C. MS-65 (PCGS). CAC. 1836 Capped Bust Half Dime. LM-3. Rarity-1. Large 5C. MS-65 (PCGS). CAC. MS-65 2,632.00 Stack's Bowers 332 PCGS
1836 H10C -- Improperly Cleaned --NGC Details. 1836 H10C -- Improperly Cleaned --NGC Details. AU-50 152.75 Heritage Auctions 29129 NGC
1837 H10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (1/166). PCGS 1837 H10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (1/166). PCGS EF-40 141.00 Heritage Auctions 28078 NGC Details
1837 H10C Capped, Large 5C AU50 NGC. NGC Census: (7/153). PCGS 1837 H10C Capped, Large 5C AU50 NGC. NGC Census: (7/153). PCGS AU-50 200.93 Heritage Auctions 26078 NGC
1838 H10C Large Stars, MS64+ NGC. CAC. Ex: "Col." E.H.R. Green. NGC Census: (166/144). PCGS 1838 H10C Large Stars, MS64+ NGC. CAC. Ex: "Col." E.H.R. Green. NGC Census: (166/144). PCGS MS-64 998.75 Heritage Auctions 7391 NGC
1838 H10C Large Stars, No Drapery -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details Net XF40. NGC Census: (5/658). PCGS 1838 H10C Large Stars, No Drapery -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details Net XF40. NGC Census: (5/658). PCGS EF-40 110.45 Heritage Auctions 28126 ANACS
1839 H10C No Drapery -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1839 H10C No Drapery -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU-50 139.00 Heritage Auctions 25176 Details NGC
1839 H10C No Drapery -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1839 H10C No Drapery -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 93.00 Heritage Auctions 23230 Details NGC
1840 H10C Drapery -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1840 H10C Drapery -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 168.00 Heritage Auctions 27406 Details NGC
1840 H10C Drapery -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1840 H10C Drapery -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 156.00 Heritage Auctions 21188 Genuine PCGS
1841 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/160). PCGS 1841 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/160). PCGS AU-50 84.00 Heritage Auctions 24903 ANACS
1841 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1841 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 152.75 Heritage Auctions 21113 PCGS Genuine
1842 H10C -- Whizzed -- ANACS. 1842 H10C -- Whizzed -- ANACS. EF-40 312.00 Heritage Auctions 21148 ANACS
1842 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (1/153). PCGS 1842 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (1/153). PCGS AU-50 92.00 Heritage Auctions 20144 PCGS Genuine
1843 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (1/161). PCGS 1843 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (1/161). PCGS MS-60 223.25 Heritage Auctions 23283 PCGS Genuine
1843 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (2/199). PCGS 1843 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (2/199). PCGS EF-40 52.00 Heritage Auctions 20802 PCGS Genuine
1844 H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1844 H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 132.00 Heritage Auctions 19051 Genuine PCGS
1844 H10C AU50 ANACS. Breen-3034. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1844 H10C AU50 ANACS. Breen-3034. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS AU-50 152.75 Heritage Auctions 25888 ANACS
1845 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (14/191). PCGS 1845 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (14/191). PCGS AU-55 74.00 Heritage Auctions 27080 ANACS
1845 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1845 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 192.00 Heritage Auctions 46195 Details NGC
1846 H10C -- Bent, Damaged -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/30). PCGS 1846 H10C -- Bent, Damaged -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/30). PCGS VF-20 470.00 Heritage Auctions 7268 NGC Details
1846 H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1846 H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. VG-8 1,200.00 Heritage Auctions 23099 Genuine PCGS
1847 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1847 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 104.00 Heritage Auctions 23193 Details NGC
1847 H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1847 H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 81.00 Heritage Auctions 19054 Genuine PCGS
1848 H10C Large Date AU50 ANACS. 1848 H10C Large Date AU50 ANACS. AU-50 600.00 Heritage Auctions 92062 ANACS
1848 H10C Large Date AU55 PCGS. 1848 H10C Large Date AU55 PCGS. AU-55 384.00 Heritage Auctions 25359 PCGS
1849 H10C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1849 H10C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 204.00 Heritage Auctions 29090 Details NGC
1849 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1849 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 84.00 Heritage Auctions 21195 Genuine PCGS
1850 H10C -- Cleaning -- Genuine PCGS. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/201). PCGS 1850 H10C -- Cleaning -- Genuine PCGS. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/201). PCGS AU-50 86.00 Heritage Auctions 24085 Genuine PCGS
1850 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1850 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 204.00 Heritage Auctions 21128 Genuine PCGS
1851 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (8/127). PCGS 1851 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (8/127). PCGS AU-55 88.00 Heritage Auctions 22819 ANACS
1851 H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1851 H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 216.00 Heritage Auctions 27124 Genuine PCGS
1852 H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1852 H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. MS-60 94.00 Heritage Auctions 27145 Genuine PCGS
1852 H10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1852 H10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 646.25 Heritage Auctions 99143 NGC Details
(1853-1873) H10C Seated Liberty Half Dime, Type Two Silver -- Blank Planchet -- AU55 PCGS. (1853-1873) H10C Seated Liberty Half Dime, Type Two Silver -- Blank Planchet -- AU55 PCGS. AU-55 6,000.00 Heritage Auctions 92138 PCGS
1853 H10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1853 H10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. AU-50 51.00 Heritage Auctions 23284 Details NGC
1854 H10C Arrows -- Bent -- NGC Details. Unc. Ex: Hilt Collection. NGC Census: (2/442). PCGS 1854 H10C Arrows -- Bent -- NGC Details. Unc. Ex: Hilt Collection. NGC Census: (2/442). PCGS MS-60 89.00 Heritage Auctions 27674 NGC Details
1854 H10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (4/522). PCGS 1854 H10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (4/522). PCGS AU-50 88.00 Heritage Auctions 20515 ANACS
1855 H10C Arrows -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (3/219). PCGS 1855 H10C Arrows -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (3/219). PCGS EF-40 32.00 Heritage Auctions 22707 Details NGC
1855 H10C Arrows -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. Ex: Hilt Collection. NGC Census: (3/230). PCGS 1855 H10C Arrows -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. Ex: Hilt Collection. NGC Census: (3/230). PCGS AU-50 64.00 Heritage Auctions 27675 NGC Details
1856 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (6/399). PCGS 1856 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (6/399). PCGS AU-50 66.00 Heritage Auctions 24180 ANACS
1856 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (17/386). PCGS 1856 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (17/386). PCGS AU-55 89.00 Heritage Auctions 24424 ANACS
1857 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1857 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 114.00 Heritage Auctions 21154 Genuine PCGS
1857 H10C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (6/735). PCGS 1857 H10C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (6/735). PCGS EF-40 40.00 Heritage Auctions 22708 Details NGC
1858 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (5/658). PCGS 1858 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (5/658). PCGS AU-50 59.00 Heritage Auctions 23218 ANACS
1858 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (16/631). PCGS 1858 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (16/631). PCGS AU-55 91.00 Heritage Auctions 27790 ANACS
1859 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. 1859 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 79.00 Heritage Auctions 23323 Genuine PCGS
1859 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1859 H10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS EF-40 53.00 Heritage Auctions 20816 PCGS Genuine
1860 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1860 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 55.00 Heritage Auctions 23137 ANACS
1860 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1860 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 104.00 Heritage Auctions 21211 Details NGC
1861 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. Breen-3102. NGC Census: (6/604). PCGS 1861 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. Breen-3102. NGC Census: (6/604). PCGS EF-40 129.25 Heritage Auctions 29134 ANACS
1861 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1861 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 45.00 Heritage Auctions 23121 Details NGC
1862 H10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1862 H10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 53.00 Heritage Auctions 23085 NGC Details
1862 H10C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1862 H10C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 186.00 Heritage Auctions 21147 Details NGC
1863 H10C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1863 H10C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 720.00 Heritage Auctions 23194 Genuine PCGS
1863 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. 1863 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. G-4 162.00 Heritage Auctions 21173 Genuine PCGS
1864 H10C -- Cleaned, Rev Damage -- NGC Details. 1864 H10C -- Cleaned, Rev Damage -- NGC Details. EF-40 336.00 Heritage Auctions 21221 Details NGC
1864 H10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine Secure. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/45 and 0/0+). PCGS 1864 H10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine Secure. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/45 and 0/0+). PCGS VF-20 423.00 Heritage Auctions 7516 PCGS Genuine
1865 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (0/44). PCGS 1865 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (0/44). PCGS AU-55 646.25 Heritage Auctions 7433 ANACS
1865 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1865 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 960.00 Heritage Auctions 45114 Details NGC
1866 5C Rays -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1866 5C Rays -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 150.00 Heritage Auctions 21088 Genuine PCGS
1866 5C Rays -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (17/1434). PCGS 1866 5C Rays -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (17/1434). PCGS AU-50 110.45 Heritage Auctions 26033 ANACS
17-Piece Proof Shield Nickel Collection. 17-Piece Proof Shield Nickel Collection. MS-64 12,925.00 Heritage Auctions 3298 NGC
1867 5C -- Environmental Damage NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/648). PCGS 1867 5C -- Environmental Damage NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/648). PCGS MS-60 72.00 Heritage Auctions 24487 NGC Details
1868 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1868 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 89.00 Heritage Auctions 25132 Details NGC
1868 5C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1868 5C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 94.00 Heritage Auctions 27081 Genuine PCGS
1869 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1869 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 132.00 Heritage Auctions 23126 Details NGC
1869 5C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1869 5C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 114.00 Heritage Auctions 29128 Genuine PCGS
1870 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1870 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 94.00 Heritage Auctions 25065 ANACS
1870 5C -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (6/175). PCGS 1870 5C -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (6/175). PCGS AU-55 54.00 Heritage Auctions 24130 ANACS
1871 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/85). PCGS 1871 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/85). PCGS AU-50 211.50 Heritage Auctions 21106 ANACS
1871 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1871 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 228.00 Heritage Auctions 27094 Details NGC
1872 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (3/233). PCGS 1872 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (3/233). PCGS AU-50 105.75 Heritage Auctions 29633 ANACS
1872 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (5/235). PCGS 1872 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (5/235). PCGS AU-50 79.00 Heritage Auctions 22003 ANACS
1873 5C Closed 3 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1873 5C Closed 3 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS MS-60 170.38 Heritage Auctions 29061 ANACS
1873 5C Closed 3 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1873 5C Closed 3 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 210.00 Heritage Auctions 25314 Genuine PCGS
1874 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (13/126). PCGS 1874 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (13/126). PCGS AU-58 94.00 Heritage Auctions 21108 ANACS
1874 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1874 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 99.00 Heritage Auctions 27227 Details NGC
1875 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/145). PCGS 1875 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/145). PCGS AU-50 111.63 Heritage Auctions 22005 ANACS
1875 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/152). PCGS 1875 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/152). PCGS AU-50 105.75 Heritage Auctions 21567 ANACS
1876 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (7/239). PCGS 1876 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (7/239). PCGS AU-55 105.75 Heritage Auctions 21109 ANACS
1876 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1876 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 144.00 Heritage Auctions 25161 Details NGC
1877 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1877 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,880.00 Heritage Auctions 4101 NGC Details
1877 5C -- Obv Spot Removed -- NGC Details. 1877 5C -- Obv Spot Removed -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,680.00 Heritage Auctions 25135 Details NGC
1878 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1878 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS-60 940.00 Heritage Auctions 3226 ANACS
1878 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. PR60 Details. NGC Census: (0/557). PCGS 1878 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. PR60 Details. NGC Census: (0/557). PCGS MS-60 1,116.25 Heritage Auctions 24064 ANACS
1879 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (4/61). PCGS 1879 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (4/61). PCGS AU-55 646.25 Heritage Auctions 7280 ANACS
1879 5C AU55 PCGS. 1879 5C AU55 PCGS. AU-55 1,762.50 Heritage Auctions 3672 PCGS
1880 5C -- Cleaning -- Genuine PCGS. 1880 5C -- Cleaning -- Genuine PCGS. EF-40 1,880.00 Heritage Auctions 3228 Genuine PCGS
1880 5C -- Corroded -- ANACS. 1880 5C -- Corroded -- ANACS. G-4 456.00 Heritage Auctions 27138 ANACS
1881 5C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1881 5C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU-50 408.00 Heritage Auctions 7151 Genuine PCGS
1881 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1881 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 420.00 Heritage Auctions 23128 Genuine PCGS
1882 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. UNC Details, Net AU55. NGC Census: (2/860). PCGS 1882 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. UNC Details, Net AU55. NGC Census: (2/860). PCGS AU-55 99.88 Heritage Auctions 25048 ANACS
1882 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1882 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 51.00 Heritage Auctions 23227 Genuine PCGS
(10)1883 5C No Cents MS63 NGC. (10)1883 5C No Cents MS63 NGC. MS-63 750.00 Heritage Auctions 25137 NGC
(10)1883 5C No Cents MS63 NGC. (10)1883 5C No Cents MS63 NGC. MS-63 780.00 Heritage Auctions 23141 NGC
1884 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/367). PCGS 1884 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/367). PCGS MS-60 99.88 Heritage Auctions 21580 ANACS
1884 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1884 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 104.00 Heritage Auctions 25098 Genuine PCGS
1885 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1885 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,200.00 Heritage Auctions 21076 Details NGC
1885 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1885 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 720.00 Heritage Auctions 46150 Details NGC
1886 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1886 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 150.00 Heritage Auctions 25168 Genuine PCGS
1886 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1886 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 408.00 Heritage Auctions 23155 ANACS
1887 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (0/433). PCGS 1887 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (0/433). PCGS AU-50 72.00 Heritage Auctions 24864 ANACS
1887 5C -- Obv Spot Removed -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (4/403). PCGS 1887 5C -- Obv Spot Removed -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (4/403). PCGS MS-60 60.00 Heritage Auctions 23157 NGC Details
1888 3CN PR65 NGC. NGC Census: (368/184). PCGS 1888 3CN PR65 NGC. NGC Census: (368/184). PCGS MS-65 470.00 Heritage Auctions 24386 NGC
1888 5C -- Corrosion -- NGC Details. 1888 5C -- Corrosion -- NGC Details. EF-40 37.00 Heritage Auctions 21173 Details NGC
1889 5C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/540). PCGS 1889 5C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/540). PCGS AU-50 76.00 Heritage Auctions 28703 Details NGC
1889 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/537). PCGS 1889 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/537). PCGS AU-50 66.00 Heritage Auctions 20089 NGC Details
1890 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1890 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 101.00 Heritage Auctions 23125 Details NGC
1890 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1890 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 159.00 Heritage Auctions 29145 Genuine PCGS
1891 5C -- Artificially Toned -- NCS. 1891 5C -- Artificially Toned -- NCS. MS-60 134.00 Heritage Auctions 27243 CSN
1891 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/391). PCGS 1891 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/391). PCGS AU-50 41.00 Heritage Auctions 24138 ANACS
1892 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1892 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 65.00 Heritage Auctions 23266 Genuine PCGS
1892 5C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/387). PCGS 1892 5C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/387). PCGS MS-60 329.00 Heritage Auctions 23131 PCGS Genuine
1893 5C -- Struck 10% Off Center, Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1893 5C -- Struck 10% Off Center, Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 186.00 Heritage Auctions 92205 Details NGC
1893 5C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (5/434). PCGS 1893 5C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (5/434). PCGS AU-55 88.00 Heritage Auctions 22610 NGC
1894 5C -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. 1894 5C -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 99.00 Heritage Auctions 25288 Genuine PCGS
1894 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/295). PCGS 1894 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/295). PCGS AU-50 199.75 Heritage Auctions 22013 ANACS
1895 5C -- Altered Surfaces - Lacquer PCGS Genuine. 1895 5C -- Altered Surfaces - Lacquer PCGS Genuine. MS-60 114.00 Heritage Auctions 25169 Genuine PCGS
1895 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (1/335). PCGS 1895 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (1/335). PCGS AU-50 54.00 Heritage Auctions 23049 PCGS Genuine
1896 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/275). PCGS 1896 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/275). PCGS MS-60 129.25 Heritage Auctions 23155 ANACS
1896 5C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/267). PCGS 1896 5C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/267). PCGS MS-60 80.00 Heritage Auctions 22556 NGC Details
1897 5C AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (3/415). PCGS 1897 5C AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (3/415). PCGS AU-55 66.00 Heritage Auctions 24055 ANACS
1897 5C AU58 ANACS. 1897 5C AU58 ANACS. AU-58 59.00 Heritage Auctions 21123 ANACS
1898 5C -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/371). PCGS 1898 5C -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/371). PCGS MS-60 103.40 Heritage Auctions 22855 NGC Details
1898 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine. 1898 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 84.00 Heritage Auctions 29120 Genuine PCGS
1899 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1899 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 89.00 Heritage Auctions 21140 Details NGC
1899 5C -- Obverse Spot Removed -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/655). PCGS 1899 5C -- Obverse Spot Removed -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/655). PCGS MS-60 54.00 Heritage Auctions 22064 NGC Details
1900 5C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/770). PCGS 1900 5C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/770). PCGS MS-60 50.00 Heritage Auctions 23941 NGC Details
1900 5C Liberty Nickel -- Broadstruck Out of Collar, Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. 1900 5C Liberty Nickel -- Broadstruck Out of Collar, Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 150.00 Heritage Auctions 92209 Genuine PCGS
1901 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine. 1901 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 540.50 Heritage Auctions 23492
1901 5C AU58 PCGS. 1901 5C AU58 PCGS. AU-58 89.00 Heritage Auctions 21124 PCGS
1902 5C AU55 PCGS. 1902 5C AU55 PCGS. AU-55 55.00 Heritage Auctions 29123 PCGS
1902 5C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (21/679). PCGS 1902 5C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (21/679). PCGS AU-58 74.00 Heritage Auctions 29645 ANACS
1903 5C -- Corroded, Tooled -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/773). PCGS 1903 5C -- Corroded, Tooled -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/773). PCGS AU-55 30.00 Heritage Auctions 22139 ANACS
1903 5C -- Medallic Alignment -- PR64 NGC. 1903 5C -- Medallic Alignment -- PR64 NGC. MS-64 360.00 Heritage Auctions 25090 NGC
1904 5C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (23/648). PCGS 1904 5C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (23/648). PCGS AU-58 69.00 Heritage Auctions 29646 ANACS
1904 5C AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (19/628). PCGS 1904 5C AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (19/628). PCGS AU-58 62.00 Heritage Auctions 22041 NGC
1905 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1905 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC. MS-60 39.00 Heritage Auctions 25087 Details NGC
1905 5C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. 1905 5C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 99.00 Heritage Auctions 25065 Genuine PCGS
1906 5C -- Env. Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (3/624). PCGS 1906 5C -- Env. Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (3/624). PCGS AU-50 22.00 Heritage Auctions 23866 Genuine PCGS
1906 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/550). PCGS 1906 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/550). PCGS MS-60 43.00 Heritage Auctions 21620 NGC Details
1907 5C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. 1907 5C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 97.00 Heritage Auctions 25106 Genuine PCGS
1907 5C AU55 PCGS. PCGS 1907 5C AU55 PCGS. PCGS AU-55 41.00 Heritage Auctions 25056 PCGS
1908 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1908 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 43.00 Heritage Auctions 21255 Details NGC
1908 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1908 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 99.00 Heritage Auctions 25307 Genuine PCGS
1905 5C AU55 NGC. 1905 5C AU55 NGC. AU-58 228.00 Heritage Auctions 25099 NGC
1909 5C AU58 NGC. 1909 5C AU58 NGC. AU-58 99.00 Heritage Auctions 27814 NGC
1910 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1910 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 94.00 Heritage Auctions 34074 NGC Details
1910 5C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (3/542). PCGS 1910 5C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (3/542). PCGS MS-60 76.00 Heritage Auctions 26473 PCGS Genuine
1911 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/1097). PCGS 1911 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/1097). PCGS MS-60 43.00 Heritage Auctions 24140 ANACS
1911 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/1111). PCGS 1911 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/1111). PCGS MS-60 42.00 Heritage Auctions 20582 Genuine PCGS
1911 5C MS62 PCGS. 1911 5C MS62 PCGS. MS-63 168.00 Heritage Auctions 25099 PCGS
1912 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1912 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 53.00 Heritage Auctions 25048 PCGS Genuine
(1913) Type One Buffalo Nickel -- Double Struck, Rotated in Collar -- AU50 NGC. (1913) Type One Buffalo Nickel -- Double Struck, Rotated in Collar -- AU50 NGC. AU-50 4,320.00 Heritage Auctions 4411 NGC
(2)1913 5C Type One MS64 PCGS. (2)1913 5C Type One MS64 PCGS. MS-64 103.00 Heritage Auctions 27086 PCGS
1913-S 5C -- Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. 1913-S 5C -- Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 329.00 Heritage Auctions 23399 PCGS
1913-S 5C Type One -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1913-S 5C Type One -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 235.00 Heritage Auctions 23063 Genuine PCGS
(2)1915 5C Mated Pair of Buffalo Nickels -- Coin #1 Obverse Split Planchet After Strike, Coin #2 Reverse Split Planchet After Strike -- AU58 PCGS. (2)1915 5C Mated Pair of Buffalo Nickels -- Coin #1 Obverse Split Planchet After Strike, Coin #2 Reverse Split Planchet After Strike -- AU58 PCGS. AU-58 705.00 Heritage Auctions 12081 PCGS
1915 5C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (17/1294). PCGS 1915 5C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (17/1294). PCGS AU-55 33.00 Heritage Auctions 20056 NGC
1913 5C Type Two MS63 PCGS. 1913 5C Type Two MS63 PCGS. MS-63 144.00 Heritage Auctions 27101 PCGS
1916 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1916 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure. MS-60 74.00 Heritage Auctions 23296 Genuine PCGS
1917 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Struck 25% Off Center -- AU55 PCGS. 1917 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Struck 25% Off Center -- AU55 PCGS. AU-55 564.00 Heritage Auctions 8089 PCGS
1917 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/806). PCGS 1917 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/806). PCGS MS-60 51.00 Heritage Auctions 20593 Genuine PCGS
1913 5C Type One MS63 NGC. 1913 5C Type One MS63 NGC. MS-62 204.00 Heritage Auctions 25135 NGC
1917 5C AU58 PCGS. 1917 5C AU58 PCGS. AU-55 154.00 Heritage Auctions 21086 PCGS
1918-D 5C -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. 1918-D 5C -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 312.00 Heritage Auctions 21128 Genuine PCGS
1919 5C AU55 PCGS. PCGS 1919 5C AU55 PCGS. PCGS AU-55 45.00 Heritage Auctions 20640 PCGS
(1920) 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Struck 20% Off Center -- AU50 NGC. (1920) 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Struck 20% Off Center -- AU50 NGC. AU-50 480.00 Heritage Auctions 92319 NGC
1920 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/750). PCGS 1920 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/750). PCGS MS-60 56.00 Heritage Auctions 26077 NGC Details
1914 5C AU55 PCGS. 1914 5C AU55 PCGS. G-4 76.00 Heritage Auctions 25112 PCGS
1921 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1921 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 168.00 Heritage Auctions 21247 Details NGC
1923 5C AU58 PCGS. 1923 5C AU58 PCGS. AU-58 66.00 Heritage Auctions 23265 PCGS
1923 5C MS62 ANACS. NGC Census: (92/736). PCGS 1923 5C MS62 ANACS. NGC Census: (92/736). PCGS MS-62 79.00 Heritage Auctions 23230 ANACS
(4) 1924-S 5C VG8 NGC. (4) 1924-S 5C VG8 NGC. VG-8 65.00 Heritage Auctions 23072 NGC
1924 5C AU58 PCGS. 1924 5C AU58 PCGS. AU-58 93.00 Heritage Auctions 23170 PCGS
1925 5C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1925 5C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 149.00 Heritage Auctions 23157 Genuine PCGS
1925 5C -- Reverse Damage -- NGC Details. 1925 5C -- Reverse Damage -- NGC Details. MS-60 53.00 Heritage Auctions 21172 Details NGC
(2)1926-S 5C Fine 12 PCGS. (2)1926-S 5C Fine 12 PCGS. F-12 104.00 Heritage Auctions 27131 PCGS
1926 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Struck 40% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS. 1926 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Struck 40% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS. MS-63 1,500.00 Heritage Auctions 91390 PCGS
1927 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 6% Clipped Planchet -- MS64 PCGS. 1927 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 6% Clipped Planchet -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 223.25 Heritage Auctions 8727 PCGS
1927 5C MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (53/881). PCGS 1927 5C MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (53/881). PCGS MS-62 43.00 Heritage Auctions 24744 NGC
1928 5C -- Obverse Wheel Mark -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/757). PCGS 1928 5C -- Obverse Wheel Mark -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/757). PCGS MS-60 34.00 Heritage Auctions 24651 NGC Details
1928 5C -- Reverse Wheel Mark -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/784). PCGS 1928 5C -- Reverse Wheel Mark -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/784). PCGS MS-60 90.00 Heritage Auctions 24504 Details NGC
1929 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 5% Curved Clip @4:00 -- MS62 NGC. 1929 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 5% Curved Clip @4:00 -- MS62 NGC. MS-62 168.00 Heritage Auctions 91391 NGC
1929 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 6% Double Clip Planchet -- MS64 PCGS. 1929 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 6% Double Clip Planchet -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 258.50 Heritage Auctions 8728 PCGS
1927 5C MS63 PCGS. 1927 5C MS63 PCGS. MS-64 162.00 Heritage Auctions 23258 PCGS
1930 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Rotated Double Strike in Collar -- VF20 PCGS. 1930 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Rotated Double Strike in Collar -- VF20 PCGS. VF-20 646.25 Heritage Auctions 4826 PCGS
1931-S 5C AU50 ANACS. 1931-S 5C AU50 ANACS. AU-50 31.00 Heritage Auctions 27365 ANACS
1931-S 5C AU55 PCGS. 1931-S 5C AU55 PCGS. AU-58 84.00 Heritage Auctions 25138 PCGS
1934 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Struck 10% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS. 1934 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Struck 10% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 588.68 Heritage Auctions 8096 PCGS
1934 5C AU58 PCGS. 1934 5C AU58 PCGS. AU-58 89.00 Heritage Auctions 25100 PCGS
1935 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 10% Curved Clip -- MS63 NGC. 1935 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 10% Curved Clip -- MS63 NGC. MS-63 79.00 Heritage Auctions 91101 NGC
1935 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 10% Curved Clip -- MS63 NGC. 1935 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 10% Curved Clip -- MS63 NGC. MS-63 69.00 Heritage Auctions 91102 NGC
(10)1936 5C MS65 PCGS. All coins Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS (10)1936 5C MS65 PCGS. All coins Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS MS-65 528.75 Heritage Auctions 7381 PCGS
(10)1936-D 5C MS65 PCGS. NGC Census: (1020/705). PCGS (10)1936-D 5C MS65 PCGS. NGC Census: (1020/705). PCGS MS-65 763.75 Heritage Auctions 7631 PCGS
(10)1937 5C MS66 NGC. (10)1937 5C MS66 NGC. MS-66 432.00 Heritage Auctions 27179 NGC
(19)1937 5C MS66 PCGS. (19)1937 5C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 870.00 Heritage Auctions 23149 PCGS
(10)1938-D 5C MS65 NGC. (10)1938-D 5C MS65 NGC. MS-65 192.00 Heritage Auctions 29151 NGC
(10)1938-D 5C MS66 NGC. (10)1938-D 5C MS66 NGC. MS-66 276.00 Heritage Auctions 29152 NGC
1939 5C Reverse of 1938 PR64 S NGC. 1939 5C Reverse of 1938 PR64 S NGC. MS-64 79.00 Heritage Auctions 21094 NGC
1939 5C Reverse of 1938 PR64 NGC. 1939 5C Reverse of 1938 PR64 NGC. MS-64 69.00 Heritage Auctions 27178 NGC
1940 5C PR64 PCGS. PCGS 1940 5C PR64 PCGS. PCGS MS-64 79.00 Heritage Auctions 21063 PCGS
1940 5C PR65 NGC. 1940 5C PR65 NGC. MS-65 79.00 Heritage Auctions 25321 NGC
1941 5C PR63 NGC. NGC Census: (22/952). PCGS 1941 5C PR63 NGC. NGC Census: (22/952). PCGS MS-63 25.00 Heritage Auctions 24167 NGC
1941 5C PR63 PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS 1941 5C PR63 PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS MS-63 34.00 Heritage Auctions 26093 PCGS
1942 1C PR64 Red PCGS. 1942 1C PR64 Red PCGS. MS-65 114.00 Heritage Auctions 23368 PCGS
1942 5C PR65 ANACS. 1942 5C PR65 ANACS. MS-65 126.00 Heritage Auctions 21049 ANACS
1950 5C PR65 NGC. NGC Census: (189/812). PCGS 1950 5C PR65 NGC. NGC Census: (189/812). PCGS MS-65 30.00 Heritage Auctions 27031 NGC
1950 5C PR65 PCGS. 1950 5C PR65 PCGS. MS-65 53.00 Heritage Auctions 25091 PCGS
1955 5C PR67 PCGS. 1955 5C PR67 PCGS. MS-67 240.00 Heritage Auctions 27115 PCGS
1955 5C PR67 PCGS. PCGS 1955 5C PR67 PCGS. PCGS MS-67 50.00 Heritage Auctions 25218 PCGS
1956 5C 6 Steps--Double Die Obverse-- PR67 ANACS. FS-035. 4.. NGC Census: (672/673). PCGS 1956 5C 6 Steps--Double Die Obverse-- PR67 ANACS. FS-035. 4.. NGC Census: (672/673). PCGS MS-67 76.00 Heritage Auctions 20146 ANACS
1956 5C DDO, FS-035.4, PR67 NGC. NGC Census: (1481/1687). PCGS 1956 5C DDO, FS-035.4, PR67 NGC. NGC Census: (1481/1687). PCGS MS-67 99.00 Heritage Auctions 23955 NGC
1957 5C PR65 PCGS. 1957 5C PR65 PCGS. MS-65 216.00 Heritage Auctions 21180 PCGS
1960 5C PR69 NGC. 1960 5C PR69 NGC. MS-69 57.00 Heritage Auctions 23263 NGC
1960 5C PR69 PCGS. 1960 5C PR69 PCGS. MS-69 109.00 Heritage Auctions 25485 PCGS
1961 5C PR69 NGC. 1961 5C PR69 NGC. MS-69 57.00 Heritage Auctions 45159 NGC
1961 5C PR69 PCGS. 1961 5C PR69 PCGS. MS-69 104.00 Heritage Auctions 25486 PCGS
1962 5C PR65 PCGS. 1962 5C PR65 PCGS. MS-65 47.00 Heritage Auctions 23202 PCGS
1965 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Curved Clip -- MS66 NGC. 1965 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Curved Clip -- MS66 NGC. MS-66 53.00 Heritage Auctions 92232 NGC
1965 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Struck, Rotated In Collar -- MS66 NGC. 1965 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Struck, Rotated In Collar -- MS66 NGC. MS-66 646.25 Heritage Auctions 9104 NGC
1944-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Curved Clip @9:30 -- MS66 NGC. 1944-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Curved Clip @9:30 -- MS66 NGC. MS-66 56.00 Heritage Auctions 24680 NGC
1966 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Rotated Dies -- MS65 NGC. 1966 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Rotated Dies -- MS65 NGC. MS-65 49.00 Heritage Auctions 91486 NGC
1967 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Cud Die Break -- MS64 PCGS. 1967 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Cud Die Break -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 39.00 Heritage Auctions 45134 PCGS
1967 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Cud Die Break -- MS66 PCGS. 1967 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Cud Die Break -- MS66 PCGS. MS-66 79.00 Heritage Auctions 91162 PCGS
1968-D 5C MS67 NGC. 1968-D 5C MS67 NGC. MS-67 240.00 Heritage Auctions 21144 NGC
1968-D 5C MS67 NGC. 1968-D 5C MS67 NGC. MS-67 384.00 Heritage Auctions 27139 NGC
(1969)-S 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a 10C Blank -- MS65 NGC. (1969)-S 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a 10C Blank -- MS65 NGC. MS-65 360.00 Heritage Auctions 92226 NGC
1969-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a Copper Cent Planchet -- MS65 Red and Brown NGC. 1969-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a Copper Cent Planchet -- MS65 Red and Brown NGC. MS-65 432.00 Heritage Auctions 7696 PCGS
(1970)-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a Cent Planchet -- MS63 Brown NGC. (1970)-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a Cent Planchet -- MS63 Brown NGC. MS-63 188.00 Heritage Auctions 8894 NGC
1949-S 5C MS65 PCGS. 1949-S 5C MS65 PCGS. MS-66 111.00 Heritage Auctions 23142 PCGS
197 X 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Curved Clips -- MS65 NGC. 197 X 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Curved Clips -- MS65 NGC. MS-65 50.00 Heritage Auctions 21900 NGC
1971 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 75% Off Center @11:00 -- MS63 ANACS. 1971 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 75% Off Center @11:00 -- MS63 ANACS. MS-63 129.00 Heritage Auctions 92348 ANACS
1972 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 75% Off Center @11:00 -- MS63 ANACS. 1972 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 75% Off Center @11:00 -- MS63 ANACS. MS-63 99.00 Heritage Auctions 92351 ANACS
1972-D 5C 5-Cent Die Progression Set MS65-66 NGC. 1972-D 5C 5-Cent Die Progression Set MS65-66 NGC. MS-65 364.25 Heritage Auctions 9110 NGC
1968-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Tilted Partial Collar -- AU50 ANACS. 1968-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Tilted Partial Collar -- AU50 ANACS. MS-64 69.00 Heritage Auctions 92353 ANACS
1973 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck On 1C Planchet -- MS63 Brown NGC. 1973 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck On 1C Planchet -- MS63 Brown NGC. MS-63 211.50 Heritage Auctions 29850 NGC
1974 5C Jefferson Nickel -- 50% Straight Clip -- MS66 NGC. 1974 5C Jefferson Nickel -- 50% Straight Clip -- MS66 NGC. MS-66 109.00 Heritage Auctions 91499 NGC
1974 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Curved Clips -- MS66 NGC. 1974 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Curved Clips -- MS66 NGC. MS-66 132.00 Heritage Auctions 91498 NGC
1975 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Doubled Denomination on Struck 1C Planchet -- MS64 Brown PCGS. 1975 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Doubled Denomination on Struck 1C Planchet -- MS64 Brown PCGS. MS-64 552.00 Heritage Auctions 92127 PCGS
1975 5C MS67 PCGS. 1975 5C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 141.00 Heritage Auctions 21088 PCGS
(1976) 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a 10C Blank Planchet (2. (1976) 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a 10C Blank Planchet (2. MS-64 517.00 Heritage Auctions 11880 NGC
1976 5C Jefferson Nickel -- 40% Curved Clip -- MS66 NGC. 1976 5C Jefferson Nickel -- 40% Curved Clip -- MS66 NGC. MS-66 67.00 Heritage Auctions 25363 NGC
(1977)-S 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on 10C Planchet -- PR64 NGC. (1977)-S 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on 10C Planchet -- PR64 NGC. MS-64 840.00 Heritage Auctions 93145 NGC
(1977)-S Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a Dime Planchet -- PR64 NGC. (1977)-S Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a Dime Planchet -- PR64 NGC. MS-64 900.00 Heritage Auctions 7445 NGC
1978 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 65% off Center -- MS64 PCGS. 1978 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 65% off Center -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 43.00 Heritage Auctions 24336 PCGS
1978 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on 1C Planchet -- MS63 Red Brown PCGS. 1978 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on 1C Planchet -- MS63 Red Brown PCGS. MS-63 282.00 Heritage Auctions 9718 PCGS
(1979) 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on 1C Blank -- MS65 Red NGC. (1979) 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on 1C Blank -- MS65 Red NGC. MS-65 780.00 Heritage Auctions 92366 NGC
(1979) 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a 1C Blank -- MS64 Red NGC. (1979) 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a 1C Blank -- MS64 Red NGC. MS-64 660.00 Heritage Auctions 92365 NGC
(1980)-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a Blank 1C Planchet -- MS64 Red NGC. (1980)-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a Blank 1C Planchet -- MS64 Red NGC. MS-64 381.88 Heritage Auctions 8592 NGC
(1980)-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a Damaged 1C Blank Planchet (3. (1980)-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a Damaged 1C Blank Planchet (3. MS-63 164.50 Heritage Auctions 10041 NGC
(1981)-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck On a 1C Blank -- MS64 Brown NGC. (1981)-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck On a 1C Blank -- MS64 Brown NGC. MS-64 218.40 Heritage Auctions 28533 NGC
(1981)-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a 1C Planchet -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC. (1981)-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a 1C Planchet -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC. MS-64 188.00 Heritage Auctions 8899 NGC
1982-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a 1C Planchet -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC. 1982-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on a 1C Planchet -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC. MS-64 372.00 Heritage Auctions 93102 NGC
1982-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on Cent Planchet -- MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. 1982-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck on Cent Planchet -- MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. MS-63 240.00 Heritage Auctions 93101 PCGS
1983-D 5C MS66 PCGS. 1983-D 5C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 20.00 Heritage Auctions 21425 PCGS
1983-P 25C Washington Quarter -- Struck 10% Off Center -- MS65 NGC. 1983-P 25C Washington Quarter -- Struck 10% Off Center -- MS65 NGC. MS-65 54.00 Heritage Auctions 21202 NGC
1984-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 70% Off Center @11:00 -- MS64 ANACS. 1984-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 70% Off Center @11:00 -- MS64 ANACS. MS-64 69.00 Heritage Auctions 92379 ANACS
1984-D 5C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1984-D 5C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS MS-67 99.88 Heritage Auctions 25128 NGC
1985-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Denomination on struck cent -- MS64 RD PCGS. 1985-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Denomination on struck cent -- MS64 RD PCGS. MS-64 840.00 Heritage Auctions 10225 PCGS
1985-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 65% Off Center @11:00 -- MS64 ANACS. 1985-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 65% Off Center @11:00 -- MS64 ANACS. MS-64 65.00 Heritage Auctions 92381 ANACS
1986-P 5C MS65 PCGS. 1986-P 5C MS65 PCGS. MS-65 31.00 Heritage Auctions 44040 PCGS
1987-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Cud Die Break -- MS64 PCGS. 1987-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Cud Die Break -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 57.00 Heritage Auctions 91190 PCGS
1988-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 60% Off Center @11:00 -- MS63 ANACS. 1988-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 60% Off Center @11:00 -- MS63 ANACS. MS-63 49.00 Heritage Auctions 92382 ANACS
1988-D 5C MS67 PCGS. PCGS 1988-D 5C MS67 PCGS. PCGS MS-67 164.50 Heritage Auctions 28077 PCGS
1989-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 10% Off Center & 20% Clip Planchet -- MS64 PCGS. 1989-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 10% Off Center & 20% Clip Planchet -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 149.00 Heritage Auctions 92385 PCGS
1989-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 75% Off Center @10:00, Uniface -- MS63 ANACS. 1989-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 75% Off Center @10:00, Uniface -- MS63 ANACS. MS-63 45.00 Heritage Auctions 92384 ANACS
1991-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 55% Off Center @11:00 -- MS63 ANACS. 1991-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 55% Off Center @11:00 -- MS63 ANACS. MS-63 67.00 Heritage Auctions 93136 ANACS
1991-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 55% Off Center @11:00 -- MS63 ANACS. 1991-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 55% Off Center @11:00 -- MS63 ANACS. MS-63 104.00 Heritage Auctions 92386 ANACS
1992-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 20% Off Center @7:00 -- MS63 ANACS. 1992-D 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 20% Off Center @7:00 -- MS63 ANACS. MS-63 99.00 Heritage Auctions 92387 ANACS
1992-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Overstruck on a 1992 1C -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC. 1992-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Overstruck on a 1992 1C -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC. MS-63 630.00 Heritage Auctions 93106 NGC
1993-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Flipover Double Struck, Second Strike Off Center -- MS66 NGC. 1993-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Flipover Double Struck, Second Strike Off Center -- MS66 NGC. MS-66 690.00 Heritage Auctions 92244 NGC
1993-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 65% Off Center @11:00 -- MS64 ANACS. 1993-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 65% Off Center @11:00 -- MS64 ANACS. MS-64 53.00 Heritage Auctions 93137 ANACS
1994-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Struck, Rotated Second Strike & Partial Collar -- MS64 PCGS. 1994-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Struck, Rotated Second Strike & Partial Collar -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 482.40 Heritage Auctions 91517 PCGS
1994-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Flipover Quadruple Strike, Triple Struck Off Center -- MS63 PCGS. 1994-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Flipover Quadruple Strike, Triple Struck Off Center -- MS63 PCGS. MS-63 360.00 Heritage Auctions 24930 PCGS
1995-P 5C -- Double Struck, Second Strike 60% Off Center, Obverse Indent, Reverse Uniface -- MS64 PCGS. 1995-P 5C -- Double Struck, Second Strike 60% Off Center, Obverse Indent, Reverse Uniface -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 324.00 Heritage Auctions 23943 PCGS
1995-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- 35% Double Clipped Planchet -- MS63 PCGS. 1995-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- 35% Double Clipped Planchet -- MS63 PCGS. MS-63 141.00 Heritage Auctions 9673 PCGS
(1996-P) 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Curved Clips -- MS64 NGC. (1996-P) 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Double Curved Clips -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 79.00 Heritage Auctions 91520 NGC
(1996-P) Jefferson Nickel -- Mated Pair, Chain Strike Edge -- MS66 NGC. (1996-P) Jefferson Nickel -- Mated Pair, Chain Strike Edge -- MS66 NGC. MS-66 470.00 Heritage Auctions 9121 NGC
1997-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Broadstruck, Major Indent -- MS64 ANACS. 1997-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Broadstruck, Major Indent -- MS64 ANACS. MS-64 65.00 Heritage Auctions 91521 ANACS
1997-P 5C MS69 NGC. 1997-P 5C MS69 NGC. MS-69 240.00 Heritage Auctions 21193 NGC
(1998) 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck Off Center on a Triple Curved Clip Planchet -- MS65 NGC. (1998) 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck Off Center on a Triple Curved Clip Planchet -- MS65 NGC. MS-65 192.00 Heritage Auctions 91522 NGC
1997-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 40% Off Center @11:00 -- MS63 ANACS. 1997-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Struck 40% Off Center @11:00 -- MS63 ANACS. MS-65 67.00 Heritage Auctions 92390 ANACS
(1999-D) 5C Eight-Piece Bonded Nickel Planchets, Detached From Cluster, MS65 PCGS. (1999-D) 5C Eight-Piece Bonded Nickel Planchets, Detached From Cluster, MS65 PCGS. MS-65 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 8636 PCGS
(1999-P) 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Partial Collar, Partial Brockage -- MS63 ANACS. (1999-P) 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Partial Collar, Partial Brockage -- MS63 ANACS. MS-63 109.00 Heritage Auctions 92251 ANACS