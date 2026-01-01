The Leader in Coin Values

This listing of US Coin Values is an interactive presentation of the information traditionally found in CoinWorld's monthly magazine.

The coin values are pulled from a comprehensive database that's regularly updated by a team of expert analysts.

We're proud to present this to you as a guide for the valuation of your current and future US coin collections.

How to Use

Please use the "Search Values" section to get started. We recommend you track your collection to monitor its total value by using our Portfolio feature.

World Values & Paper Money

In order to make it easy for you to look up values, we've curated up-to-date value listings for each, which you can find here: