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Indian Head $3 Gold

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Indian Head $3 Gold

'Indian Princess' design brought mixed reviews

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

She's known as the "Indian princess" but the title for the portrait of Liberty that appears on the gold $3 coins garnered its s...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Indian Head $3 Gold
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1885 1885 1,170 1,350 1,530 2,190 2,820 3,500 3,970 4,810 5,530 7,570 9,330 10,340 11,510 13,980 22,100 32,180 55,690 85,730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 1885 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7,500 11,500 14,000 18,500 32,500 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1885 $3 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1885 $3 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,997.50 Heritage Auctions 4420 PCGS Genuine
1885 $3 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1885 $3 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,820.00 Heritage Auctions 6716 PCGS Genuine