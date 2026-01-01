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Indian Head $3 Gold

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Indian Head $3 Gold

'Indian Princess' design brought mixed reviews

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

She's known as the "Indian princess" but the title for the portrait of Liberty that appears on the gold $3 coins garnered its s...READ MORE

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Indian Head $3 Gold
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1876 Proof Only 1876 Proof Only -.- -.- 9,000 11,000 11,880 20,000 19,380 22,060 24,380 34,380 39,060 42,190 48,130 56,880 62,500 99,380 162,500 -.- -.- 50,000 57,500 67,500 95,000 105,000 195,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1876 $3 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. 1876 $3 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 14,100.00 Heritage Auctions 5056 PCGS Genuine
1876 $3 PR50 PCGS. According to Mint records, the mintage of proof three dollar gold pieces was increased from 20 coins in 1875 to 45 examples in 1876, probably due to increased demand occasioned by the nation's Centennial celebration. However, like the p 1876 $3 PR50 PCGS. According to Mint records, the mintage of proof three dollar gold pieces was increased from 20 coins in 1875 to 45 examples in 1876, probably due to increased demand occasioned by the nation's Centennial celebration. However, like the p AU-50 26,400.00 Heritage Auctions 4644 PCGS