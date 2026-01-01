1876 $3 PR50 PCGS. According to Mint records, the mintage of proof three dollar gold pieces was increased from 20 coins in 1875 to 45 examples in 1876, probably due to increased demand occasioned by the nation's Centennial celebration. However, like the p

1876 $3 PR50 PCGS. According to Mint records, the mintage of proof three dollar gold pieces was increased from 20 coins in 1875 to 45 examples in 1876, probably due to increased demand occasioned by the nation's Centennial celebration. However, like the p

AU-50

26,400.00

4644

PCGS