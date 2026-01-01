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Indian Head $3 Gold

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Indian Head $3 Gold

'Indian Princess' design brought mixed reviews

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

She's known as the "Indian princess" but the title for the portrait of Liberty that appears on the gold $3 coins garnered its s...READ MORE

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Indian Head $3 Gold
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Indian Head $3 Gold
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1875 Proof Only 1875 Proof Only -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 105,000 70,000 109,800 120,000 150,000 156,250 162,500 168,750 181,250 193,750 214,500 240,500 -.- -.- -.- 100,000 140,000 175,000 230,000 350,000 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified