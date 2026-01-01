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Indian Head $3 Gold

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Indian Head $3 Gold

'Indian Princess' design brought mixed reviews

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

She's known as the "Indian princess" but the title for the portrait of Liberty that appears on the gold $3 coins garnered its s...READ MORE

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Indian Head $3 Gold
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Coin values search results

Indian Head $3 Gold
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1866 1866 1,110 1,160 1,230 1,360 1,830 1,850 2,410 2,970 3,340 5,470 6,720 8,610 10,040 11,210 15,410 42,190 63,790 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 1866 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,000 18,000 23,500 38,500 72,500 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1866 $3 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1866 $3 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,050.00 Heritage Auctions 7965 Details NGC
1866 $3 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1866 $3 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 900.00 Heritage Auctions 8874 Details NGC