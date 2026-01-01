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Indian Head $3 Gold

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Indian Head $3 Gold

'Indian Princess' design brought mixed reviews

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

She's known as the "Indian princess" but the title for the portrait of Liberty that appears on the gold $3 coins garnered its s...READ MORE

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Indian Head $3 Gold
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Coin values search results

Indian Head $3 Gold
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1865 1865 1,710 1,950 2,340 3,940 4,720 8,000 9,030 10,780 15,630 18,530 19,500 21,260 27,950 31,560 55,190 66,490 113,060 139,730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865 1865 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 15,000 20,000 32,500 67,500 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1865 $3 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1865 $3 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 4,320.00 Heritage Auctions 5620 Details NGC
1865 $3 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1865 $3 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 7,200.00 Heritage Auctions 4581 Genuine PCGS