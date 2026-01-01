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Indian Head $3 Gold

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Indian Head $3 Gold

'Indian Princess' design brought mixed reviews

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

She's known as the "Indian princess" but the title for the portrait of Liberty that appears on the gold $3 coins garnered its s...READ MORE

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Indian Head $3 Gold
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Coin values search results

Indian Head $3 Gold
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1864 1864 930 1,230 1,470 1,980 4,660 5,000 6,660 6,910 8,560 9,530 10,340 12,450 16,190 20,090 27,950 55,690 79,310 97,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 1864 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,000 13,000 17,500 32,500 70,000 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1864 $3 -- Ex-Jewelry -- PCGS Genuine. 1864 $3 -- Ex-Jewelry -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 960.00 Heritage Auctions 9335 Genuine PCGS
1864 $3 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1864 $3 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. EF-40 3,480.00 Heritage Auctions 7259 CSN