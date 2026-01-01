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Indian Head $3 Gold

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Indian Head $3 Gold

'Indian Princess' design brought mixed reviews

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

She's known as the "Indian princess" but the title for the portrait of Liberty that appears on the gold $3 coins garnered its s...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Indian Head $3 Gold
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1860 1860 800 910 1,230 1,380 1,690 2,500 2,840 3,190 4,410 5,910 5,940 6,790 8,940 11,210 20,090 42,190 61,750 128,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 1860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,000 14,500 20,000 35,000 68,500 -.-
1860-S 1860-S 1,380 1,650 1,860 2,310 6,220 7,500 8,030 9,840 13,310 22,950 30,630 41,280 60,940 165,000 357,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1860 $3 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1860 $3 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,560.00 Heritage Auctions 27458 Details NGC
1860 $3 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1860 $3 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 28127 Genuine PCGS