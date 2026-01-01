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Copper-Nickel 3 Cents

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Copper-Nickel 3 Cents

Copper-nickel 3-cent coin follows silver version

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

The war between the North and the South ended April 9, 1865. Five days later President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated.

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Copper-Nickel 3 Cents
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Coin values search results

Copper-Nickel 3 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1889 1889 75 93.15 132 174 198 240 258 270 300 318 330 348 390 425 550 810 1,060 3,530 8,680 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 1889 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 185 275 350 425 475 600 950
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1889 3CN -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1889 3CN -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS-60 223.25 Heritage Auctions 23134 ANACS
1889 3CN -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1889 3CN -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 159.00 Heritage Auctions 21107 Details NGC