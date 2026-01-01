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Copper-Nickel 3 Cents

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Copper-Nickel 3 Cents

Copper-nickel 3-cent coin follows silver version

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

The war between the North and the South ended April 9, 1865. Five days later President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated.

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Copper-Nickel 3 Cents
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Coin values search results

Copper-Nickel 3 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1888 1888 60 58.65 67.20 73.20 86.40 150 162 180 198 234 258 270 330 400 475 710 1,060 2,440 19,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 1888 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 185 250 325 400 450 600 950
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1865 3CN XF40 NGC. 1865 3CN XF40 NGC. EF-40 258.00 Heritage Auctions 25130 NGC
1888 3CN -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1888 3CN -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 63.00 Heritage Auctions 27277 Details NGC