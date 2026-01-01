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Copper-Nickel 3 Cents

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Copper-Nickel 3 Cents

Copper-nickel 3-cent coin follows silver version

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

The war between the North and the South ended April 9, 1865. Five days later President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated.

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Copper-Nickel 3 Cents
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Coin values search results

Copper-Nickel 3 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1882 1882 100 138 168 210 240 300 360 390 420 444 462 480 510 660 1,100 1,840 3,660 10,600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 1882 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 275 325 400 450 575 1,150
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1879 3CN -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1879 3CN -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 300.00 Heritage Auctions 21150 Genuine PCGS
1882 3CN -- Damage -- PCGS. 1882 3CN -- Damage -- PCGS. EF-40 39.00 Heritage Auctions 29703 PCGS