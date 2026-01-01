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Copper-Nickel 3 Cents

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Copper-Nickel 3 Cents

Copper-nickel 3-cent coin follows silver version

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

The war between the North and the South ended April 9, 1865. Five days later President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated.

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Copper-Nickel 3 Cents
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Coin values search results

Copper-Nickel 3 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1876 1876 20 35.65 43.20 49.20 62.40 102 105.60 114 132 180 198 222 300 425 860 1,380 2,570 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 1876 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 185 250 325 425 650 850 4,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1876 3CN AU55 PCGS. 1876 3CN AU55 PCGS. AU-55 150.00 Heritage Auctions 45081 PCGS
1876 3CN AU55 PCGS. 1876 3CN AU55 PCGS. AU-55 99.00 Heritage Auctions 25148 PCGS