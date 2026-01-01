Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Copper-Nickel 3 Cents

Enlarge
Enlarge
Copper-Nickel 3 Cents

Copper-nickel 3-cent coin follows silver version

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

The war between the North and the South ended April 9, 1865. Five days later President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated.

...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Copper-Nickel 3 Cents
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Copper-Nickel 3 Cents
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Copper-Nickel 3 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1875 1875 20 26.45 30 33.60 45.60 78 85.20 90 115.20 144 168 192 240 275 425 910 1,470 8,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 1875 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 185 250 350 425 800 1,150 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1875 3CN AU50 PCGS. PCGS 1875 3CN AU50 PCGS. PCGS AU-50 141.00 Heritage Auctions 24150 PCGS
1875 3CN AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (7/227). PCGS 1875 3CN AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (7/227). PCGS AU-55 129.25 Heritage Auctions 21556 ANACS