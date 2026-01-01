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Copper-Nickel 3 Cents

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Copper-Nickel 3 Cents

Copper-nickel 3-cent coin follows silver version

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

The war between the North and the South ended April 9, 1865. Five days later President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated.

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Copper-Nickel 3 Cents
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Coin values search results

Copper-Nickel 3 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1874 1874 15 17.25 20.40 24 31.20 44.40 64.80 73.20 98.40 120 138 180 210 325 475 980 2,220 10,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 1874 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 185 250 325 400 600 900 3,750
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1874 3CN -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1874 3CN -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC. MS-60 67.00 Heritage Auctions 25197 Details NGC
1874 3CN AU58 NGC. 1874 3CN AU58 NGC. AU-58 117.50 Heritage Auctions 34033 NGC