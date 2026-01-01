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Silver 3 Cents

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Silver 3 Cents

Low-relief silver 3-cent design wins Mint director approval

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

"The three-cent piece ordered to be struck at the last session of Congress was ready for issue in June last. The n...READ MORE

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Silver 3 Cents
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Coin values search results

Silver 3 Cents
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1873 Closed 3, Proof Only 2 outlines of star1873 Closed 3, Proof Only 2 outlines of star -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 750 790 840 960 1,280 1,380 1,780 2,090 2,460 2,940 3,740 7,700 15,280 -.- 1,300 1,500 1,850 2,000 2,650 3,750
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1873 3CS -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1873 3CS -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 3771 NGC Details
1873 3CS -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1873 3CS -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS-60 851.88 Heritage Auctions 7196 ANACS