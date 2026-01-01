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Silver 3 Cents

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Silver 3 Cents

Low-relief silver 3-cent design wins Mint director approval

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

"The three-cent piece ordered to be struck at the last session of Congress was ready for issue in June last. The n...READ MORE

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Silver 3 Cents
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Coin values search results

Silver 3 Cents
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1867 2 outlines of star1867 2 outlines of star 345 422.40 448.80 510 760 930 1,040 1,110 1,170 1,350 1,500 1,830 3,310 4,310 10,820 14,630 19,050 39,000 -.- 400 600 750 1,150 1,500 2,500
1867 2 outlines of star1867 2 outlines of star -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 1,000 1,100 1,250 1,500 3,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1867 3CS -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1867 3CS -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU-50 660.00 Heritage Auctions 7220 Details NGC
1867 3CS -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1867 3CS -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 91026 Genuine PCGS