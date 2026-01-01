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Silver 3 Cents

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Silver 3 Cents

Low-relief silver 3-cent design wins Mint director approval

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

"The three-cent piece ordered to be struck at the last session of Congress was ready for issue in June last. The n...READ MORE

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Silver 3 Cents
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Coin values search results

Silver 3 Cents
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1864 2 outlines of star1864 2 outlines of star 460 540 630 680 750 870 930 1,050 1,140 1,350 1,470 1,650 2,310 2,560 3,030 4,620 8,160 22,430 -.- 400 750 850 1,150 1,750 2,500
1864 2 outlines of star1864 2 outlines of star -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 500 900 1,100 1,550 2,350 3,750
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1864 3CS -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. 1864 3CS -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 960.00 Heritage Auctions 21076 Genuine PCGS
1864 3CS -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1864 3CS -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 720.00 Heritage Auctions 25273 Details NGC