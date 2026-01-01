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Silver 3 Cents

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Silver 3 Cents

Low-relief silver 3-cent design wins Mint director approval

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

"The three-cent piece ordered to be struck at the last session of Congress was ready for issue in June last. The n...READ MORE

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Silver 3 Cents
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Coin values search results

Silver 3 Cents
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1857 3 outlines of star1857 3 outlines of star 39.10 52.90 59.80 86.40 162 222 234 270 300 360 408 540 920 1,660 2,880 5,140 21,130 -.- -.- -.- 2,750 3,500 4,500 12,500 17,500
1857 3 outlines of star1857 3 outlines of star -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 3,500 6,500 10,000 22,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1857 3CS -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1857 3CS -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 139.00 Heritage Auctions 23059 ANACS
1857 3CS -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1857 3CS -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 228.00 Heritage Auctions 23104 Details NGC