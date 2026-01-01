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Silver 3 Cents

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Silver 3 Cents

Low-relief silver 3-cent design wins Mint director approval

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

"The three-cent piece ordered to be struck at the last session of Congress was ready for issue in June last. The n...READ MORE

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Silver 3 Cents
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Coin values search results

Silver 3 Cents
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1853 1 outline of star1853 1 outline of star 39.10 51.75 70.15 81.60 115.20 162 180 198 210 240 258 300 400 550 810 1,530 4,620 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1853 3CS -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1853 3CS -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 91.00 Heritage Auctions 23102 Details NGC
1853 3CS -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1853 3CS -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 180.00 Heritage Auctions 46131 Details NGC