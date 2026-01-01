|1840 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1840 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|1,500.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25505
|ANACS
|1840 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1840 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,140.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|46622
|Details NGC
|1841 $2 1/2 PR50 NGC.
|1841 $2 1/2 PR50 NGC.
|AU-50
|228,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3221
|NGC
|1841-C $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1841-C $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3695
|Details NGC
|1842 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1842 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|2,220.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91103
|ANACS
|1842 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1842 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|3,360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45725
|Details NGC
|1843 $2 1/2 -- Scratched, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1843 $2 1/2 -- Scratched, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21257
|ANACS
|1843 $2 1/2 AU50 ANACS.
|1843 $2 1/2 AU50 ANACS.
|AU-50
|546.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91105
|ANACS
|1844 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1844 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,920.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45736
|Details NGC
|1844 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1844 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,440.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27680
|Details NGC
|1845 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1845 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28343
|Details NGC
|1845 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1845 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27886
|Details NGC
|1846 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1846 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22078
|Details NGC
|1846 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1846 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28344
|Details NGC
|1847 $2 1/2 -- Scratched -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (6/13). PCGS
|1847 $2 1/2 -- Scratched -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (6/13). PCGS
|MS-60
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10013
|PCGS Genuine
|1847 $2 1/2 -- Scratches -- NGC Details.
|1847 $2 1/2 -- Scratches -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25443
|Details NGC
|1848 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1848 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,560.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8799
|Details NGC
|1848 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1848 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7910
|Details NGC
|1849 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1849 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7779
|Details NGC
|1849 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1849 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|540.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21917
|Genuine PCGS
|1850 $2 1/2 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|1850 $2 1/2 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|211.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25696
|NGC Details
|1850 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (24/397). PCGS
|1850 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (24/397). PCGS
|AU-50
|211.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23915
|ANACS
|1851 $2 1/2 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine.
|1851 $2 1/2 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|348.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21776
|Genuine PCGS
|1851 $2 1/2 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine.
|1851 $2 1/2 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|19309
|Genuine PCGS
|1852 $2 1/2 -- Ex-Jewelry -- PCGS Genuine.
|1852 $2 1/2 -- Ex-Jewelry -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|46043
|Genuine PCGS
|1852 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (10/963). PCGS
|1852 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (10/963). PCGS
|AU-50
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9457
|NGC Details
|1853 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine.
|1853 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27768
|Genuine PCGS
|1853 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (15/1385). PCGS
|1853 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (15/1385). PCGS
|AU-50
|217.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21321
|ANACS
|1854 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1854 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|306.68
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22323
|PCGS Genuine
|1854 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (11/351). PCGS
|1854 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (11/351). PCGS
|MS-60
|282.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23623
|Genuine PCGS
|1855 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1855 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23732
|Details NGC
|1855 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1855 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|364.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23752
|PCGS Genuine
|1856 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (4/606). PCGS
|1856 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (4/606). PCGS
|AU-50
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22626
|ANACS
|1856 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Secure Genuine.
|1856 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Secure Genuine.
|AU-50
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25327
|Genuine PCGS
|1857 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Secure.
|1857 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Secure.
|AU-50
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25982
|Genuine PCGS
|1857 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned, Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (9/241). PCGS
|1857 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned, Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (9/241). PCGS
|MS-60
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9479
|NGC Details
|1858 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (1/182). PCGS
|1858 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (1/182). PCGS
|EF-45
|237.35
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21322
|ANACS
|1858 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/176). PCGS
|1858 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/176). PCGS
|AU-50
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8473
|NGC Details
|1859 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type One -- Polished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/99). PCGS
|1859 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type One -- Polished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/99). PCGS
|AU-50
|310.20
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23019
|Details NGC
|1859 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type One, -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1859 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type One, -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28357
|Details NGC
|1860 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type Two AU50 ANACS. Breen-6252. NGC Census: (1/92). PCGS
|1860 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type Two AU50 ANACS. Breen-6252. NGC Census: (1/92). PCGS
|AU-50
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9221
|ANACS
|1860 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type Two MS62 PCGS.
|1860 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type Two MS62 PCGS.
|MS-62
|1,410.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6451
|PCGS
|1861 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Thin Arrows, Type Two, MS60 ANACS.
|1861 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Thin Arrows, Type Two, MS60 ANACS.
|MS-60
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|46635
|ANACS
|1861 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Thin Arrows, XF45 ANACS.
|1861 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Thin Arrows, XF45 ANACS.
|EF-45
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27170
|ANACS
|1862 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1862 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45415
|ANACS
|1862 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1862 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23274
|Details NGC
|1863 $2 1/2 PR58 PCGS. From a proof-only mintage of just 30 pieces, the 1863 quarter eagle is one of the classic rarities among U.S. gold coins of any denomination. Among Liberty Head quarter eagles, only the 1841 and 1854-S emissions are considered on pa
|1863 $2 1/2 PR58 PCGS. From a proof-only mintage of just 30 pieces, the 1863 quarter eagle is one of the classic rarities among U.S. gold coins of any denomination. Among Liberty Head quarter eagles, only the 1841 and 1854-S emissions are considered on pa
|AU-58
|45,531.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5696
|PCGS
|1863-S $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1863-S $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,440.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4056
|Details NGC
|1864 $2 1/2 -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine.
|1864 $2 1/2 -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|7,050.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5476
|PCGS Genuine
|1864 $2 1/2 AU55 NGC.
|1864 $2 1/2 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|48,468.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30279
|NGC
|1865 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1865 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|4,112.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7385
|NGC Details
|1865 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details.
|1865 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|5,140.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30280
|NGC Details
|1866 $2 1/2 -- Heavily Damaged, Bent -- ANACS.
|1866 $2 1/2 -- Heavily Damaged, Bent -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|810.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27956
|ANACS
|1866 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details.
|1866 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details.
|F-12
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28359
|Details NGC
|1867 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1867 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|2,340.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45421
|Genuine PCGS
|1867 $2 1/2 AU55 NGC.
|1867 $2 1/2 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|1,543.95
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4483
|NGC
|1868 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1868 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|MS-60
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6169
|ANACS
|1868 $2 1/2 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. PCGS
|1868 $2 1/2 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. PCGS
|AU-50
|330.18
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9470
|PCGS
|1869 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1869 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45424
|Genuine PCGS
|1869 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1869 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|930.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21779
|Details NGC
|1870 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1870 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|840.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45426
|Genuine PCGS
|1870 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1870 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25532
|Genuine PCGS
|1871 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (22/65). PCGS
|1871 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (22/65). PCGS
|AU-55
|440.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10825
|ANACS
|1871 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1871 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23762
|Details NGC
|1872 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1872 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|3,600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5039
|Genuine PCGS
|1872 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1872 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|EF-40
|528.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25997
|Genuine PCGS
|1873 $2 1/2 Closed 3 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1873 $2 1/2 Closed 3 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23734
|Genuine PCGS
|1873 $2 1/2 Closed 3 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1873 $2 1/2 Closed 3 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|246.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21611
|Details NGC
|1874 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1874 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|AU-50
|456.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23621
|Genuine PCGS
|1874 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (15/68). PCGS
|1874 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (15/68). PCGS
|AU-55
|470.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9438
|ANACS
|1875 $2 1/2 -- Reverse Graffiti -- NCS.
|1875 $2 1/2 -- Reverse Graffiti -- NCS.
|AU-50
|6,600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3216
|CSN
|1875 $2 1/2 -- Surfaces Damaged -- PCGS Genuine.
|1875 $2 1/2 -- Surfaces Damaged -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|5,760.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4589
|Genuine PCGS
|1876 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1876 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24020
|Details NGC
|1876 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine Secure. XF Details. NGC Census: (3/126 and 0/0+). PCGS
|1876 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine Secure. XF Details. NGC Census: (3/126 and 0/0+). PCGS
|EF-40
|270.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21356
|PCGS Genuine
|1877 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1877 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|517.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22325
|PCGS Genuine
|1877 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1877 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,020.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45795
|Details NGC
|1878 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1878 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|MS-60
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22033
|Genuine PCGS
|1878 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1878 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|380.40
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23746
|Details NGC
|1879 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1879 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|223.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29665
|PCGS Genuine
|1879 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (26/650). PCGS
|1879 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (26/650). PCGS
|MS-60
|235.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24399
|Details NGC
|1880 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1880 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|AU-50
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22035
|Genuine PCGS
|1880 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|1880 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|AU-50
|600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29841
|Details NGC
|1881 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine.
|1881 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|3,120.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5687
|Genuine PCGS
|1881 $2 1/2 -- Removed From Jewelry -- NGC Details.
|1881 $2 1/2 -- Removed From Jewelry -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|2,160.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45797
|Details NGC
|1882 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1882 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|AU-50
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22036
|Genuine PCGS
|1882 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1882 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|376.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25533
|Genuine PCGS
|1883 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1883 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,160.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45798
|Details NGC
|1883 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1883 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3720
|Details NGC
|1884 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1884 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45799
|Details NGC
|1884 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1884 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|564.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22101
|Details NGC
|1885 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1885 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|4,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7270
|Details NGC
|1885 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine.
|1885 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|2,400.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5045
|Genuine PCGS
|1886 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1886 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|AU-50
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29524
|Genuine PCGS
|1886 $2 1/2 -- Artificially Toned -- NCS. Unc Details. NGC Census: (8/60). PCGS
|1886 $2 1/2 -- Artificially Toned -- NCS. Unc Details. NGC Census: (8/60). PCGS
|MS-60
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9450
|CSN
|1887 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1887 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|AU-50
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22038
|Genuine PCGS
|1887 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1887 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|541.20
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23763
|Details NGC
|1888 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1888 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28375
|Details NGC
|1888 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (9/381). PCGS
|1888 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (9/381). PCGS
|MS-60
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25704
|Genuine PCGS
|1889 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC.
|1889 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27774
|NGC
|1889 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC.
|1889 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|293.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21524
|NGC
|1889 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC.
|1889 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|282.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22181
|NGC
|1890 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1890 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27590
|Genuine PCGS
|1890 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1890 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|364.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27233
|NGC Details
|1891 $2 1/2 -- Doubled Die Reverse -- MS64 NGC. CAC. FS-801. The entire right side of the reverse is boldly doubled on this near-Gem example, noticeable to the unaided eye particularly on the eagle's wing, the right side of the legend (especially AMERICA)
|1891 $2 1/2 -- Doubled Die Reverse -- MS64 NGC. CAC. FS-801. The entire right side of the reverse is boldly doubled on this near-Gem example, noticeable to the unaided eye particularly on the eagle's wing, the right side of the legend (especially AMERICA)
|MS-64
|2,232.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3232
|NGC
|1891 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (7/213). PCGS
|1891 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (7/213). PCGS
|MS-60
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9469
|NGC Details
|1892 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1892 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23764
|Details NGC
|1892 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1892 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28378
|Details NGC
|1893 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (8/777). PCGS
|1893 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (8/777). PCGS
|MS-60
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21733
|ANACS
|1893 $2 1/2 -- Rev Scratched. --NGC Details. NGC Census: (8/742). PCGS
|1893 $2 1/2 -- Rev Scratched. --NGC Details. NGC Census: (8/742). PCGS
|MS-60
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21422
|Details NGC
|1894 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1894 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|AU-50
|372.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22039
|Genuine PCGS
|1894 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|1894 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|AU-50
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29842
|Details NGC
|1895 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1895 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27234
|NGC Details
|1895 $2 1/2 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (6/231). PCGS
|1895 $2 1/2 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (6/231). PCGS
|MS-60
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23790
|Details NGC
|1896 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1896 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|MS-60
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22040
|Genuine PCGS
|1896 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1896 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|492.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23766
|Genuine PCGS
|1897 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1897 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|998.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7399
|NGC Details
|1897 $2 1/2 -- Obv Scratched -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (6/899). PCGS
|1897 $2 1/2 -- Obv Scratched -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (6/899). PCGS
|MS-60
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24972
|Details NGC
|1898 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (10/709). PCGS
|1898 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (10/709). PCGS
|MS-60
|540.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23388
|PCGS Genuine
|1898 $2 1/2 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. Ex: Hilt Collection. NGC Census: (10/703). PCGS
|1898 $2 1/2 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. Ex: Hilt Collection. NGC Census: (10/703). PCGS
|MS-60
|293.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27434
|NGC Details
|1899 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1899 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|810.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27630
|Genuine PCGS
|1899 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1899 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|270.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25439
|NGC Details
|1900 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1900 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-58
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24247
|ANACS
|1900 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1900 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23931
|Genuine PCGS
|1901 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1901 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26143
|NGC Details
|1901 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (17/2139). PCGS
|1901 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (17/2139). PCGS
|MS-60
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8863
|NGC Details
|1902 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1902 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|396.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23770
|Details NGC
|1902 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1902 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23763
|Details NGC
|(5)1903 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|(5)1903 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|2,937.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7863
|NGC
|1903 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1903 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|46125
|Genuine PCGS
|1904 $2 1/2 -- Scratches --NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (40/3989). PCGS
|1904 $2 1/2 -- Scratches --NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (40/3989). PCGS
|MS-60
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26348
|Details NGC
|1904 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (41/4182). PCGS
|1904 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (41/4182). PCGS
|MS-60
|270.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21734
|ANACS
|(2)1905 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|(2)1905 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|940.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8856
|NGC Details
|(5)1905 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|(5)1905 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|2,585.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7873
|NGC
|(5)1906 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|(5)1906 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|2,585.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7882
|NGC
|1906 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine.
|1906 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|282.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24218
|Genuine PCGS
|(5)1907 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|(5)1907 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|2,585.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7890
|NGC
|(5)1907 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|(5)1907 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|2,350.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7889
|NGC
|(5)1907 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|(5)1907 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|2,836.45
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7888
|NGC