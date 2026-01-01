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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1840 1840 670 680 710 810 1,410 1,950 2,410 2,660 3,560 4,780 6,410 8,090 9,530 14,810 32,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-C 1840-C 1,230 1,410 1,620 1,970 4,060 4,500 5,000 5,530 6,060 8,560 11,840 14,060 18,010 33,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-D 1840-D 2,010 2,340 3,090 4,470 10,220 19,500 16,940 19,190 22,060 36,560 49,380 61,430 116,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-O 1840-O 680 680 720 900 2,190 2,750 2,880 3,090 3,720 7,090 10,530 11,560 17,360 30,550 56,250 60,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1841 Proof Only 1841 Proof Only 60,000 66,000 72,000 81,000 112,500 265,000 150,000 168,750 187,500 218,750 237,500 262,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 420,000 440,000 475,000 500,000 -.- -.- -.-
1841-C 1841-C 1,290 1,500 1,770 2,560 4,780 4,700 6,030 6,750 7,530 10,590 19,060 24,560 43,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1841-D 1841-D 1,380 1,740 2,220 3,910 7,910 12,000 10,530 11,160 14,060 19,440 30,940 45,440 55,250 67,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842 1842 1,110 1,270 1,830 2,910 6,060 6,900 8,690 10,410 12,220 16,580 21,880 27,940 40,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842 1842 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 295,000 425,000 -.- -.- -.-
1842-C 1842-C 1,260 1,980 2,340 3,060 4,590 6,500 7,780 8,310 12,340 15,810 28,130 35,430 53,950 76,050 100,000 175,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842-D 1842-D 1,950 2,250 3,030 3,590 6,310 9,000 8,940 10,840 13,220 28,280 40,940 49,730 77,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842-O 1842-O 680 700 750 970 1,500 1,900 2,190 2,250 4,470 6,410 8,160 13,190 19,180 28,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843 1843 670 680 710 730 750 725 820 870 1,120 1,470 2,560 3,190 4,660 7,720 21,260 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843 1843 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-C Large Date 1843-C Large Date 990 1,140 1,380 2,220 3,340 4,200 4,230 4,910 5,660 6,970 8,030 9,280 13,130 26,810 47,450 70,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-C Small Date 1843-C Small Date -.- -.- 3,800 6,600 9,200 10,000 12,500 -.- 15,750 24,000 32,500 -.- 58,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-D Sm Date, Lg D 1843-D Sm Date, Lg D -.- -.- 2,100 3,500 4,250 4,950 5,400 -.- 7,550 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-D Sm Date, Sm D 1843-D Sm Date, Sm D 1,260 1,590 1,780 2,340 3,090 4,100 4,090 4,690 5,220 5,940 7,160 9,750 17,190 36,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-O Large Date 1843-O Large Date 680 700 720 750 1,080 1,300 1,940 2,030 3,030 4,840 7,440 8,280 21,690 29,060 35,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-O Small Date 1843-O Small Date 680 700 720 730 750 815 880 970 1,030 1,530 2,030 2,660 4,530 8,160 23,730 35,400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844 1844 -.- -.- 720 930 1,690 2,900 2,560 -.- 4,780 7,480 10,530 -.- 19,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844 1844 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 230,000 -.- -.- -.-
1844-C 1844-C 1,350 1,500 1,710 2,430 3,660 4,450 5,190 5,810 6,690 9,560 15,440 18,130 27,190 53,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844-D 1844-D 930 1,260 1,470 2,060 4,030 3,900 5,500 6,160 6,720 9,940 10,970 11,940 18,440 28,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1845 1845 670 680 720 730 750 750 760 800 1,020 1,160 1,590 2,060 3,410 5,220 11,210 20,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 220,000 -.- -.-
1845-D 1845-D 1,260 1,470 1,620 2,060 3,810 4,200 4,810 5,220 6,030 7,910 12,030 13,440 31,850 46,560 77,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1845-O 1845-O 1,410 1,620 2,070 4,310 6,910 9,500 8,660 10,190 17,310 20,940 29,060 34,380 54,060 131,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846 1846 680 700 720 780 870 1,100 1,130 1,190 1,780 2,440 4,840 6,190 14,100 28,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 170,000 -.- -.- -.-
1846 1846 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 170,000 295,000 -.- -.-
1846-C 1846-C 1,320 1,530 1,950 3,280 3,840 6,000 6,310 7,340 11,970 17,190 22,190 26,560 32,180 50,380 61,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846-D 1846-D 1,260 1,350 1,620 2,280 3,810 4,750 5,030 5,780 6,840 9,940 11,190 14,190 21,780 35,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846-D/D 1846-D/D 1,470 1,650 1,890 2,730 3,510 5,100 4,020 5,490 6,310 14,690 20,630 26,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846-O 1846-O 680 700 720 730 880 1,150 1,410 1,630 2,250 3,470 6,720 7,630 11,660 24,380 32,740 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847 1847 680 700 720 730 780 950 1,030 1,090 1,440 1,810 3,310 4,410 6,060 15,930 23,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847-C 1847-C 990 1,230 1,410 2,100 3,310 3,600 4,280 4,810 5,780 6,470 6,880 7,090 8,970 19,500 28,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847-D 1847-D 1,200 1,650 1,770 2,070 4,250 3,900 6,160 6,970 7,780 9,060 9,940 11,090 14,060 26,330 55,250 91,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847-O 1847-O 680 700 710 760 880 1,100 1,310 1,810 1,970 3,340 6,160 8,560 12,160 22,750 37,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1848 1848 670 680 780 1,060 1,690 2,350 3,030 4,030 4,780 5,410 6,410 7,780 9,590 19,830 30,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 205,000 -.- -.- -.-
1848 1848 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 92,500 125,000 200,000 -.- -.- -.-
1848 CAL. 1848 CAL. 27,000 33,300 41,700 49,380 57,310 80,000 74,690 78,440 81,560 97,310 103,130 111,880 162,500 201,500 297,050 338,000 377,000 448,500 617,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1848-C 1848-C 1,140 1,260 1,530 2,060 3,810 4,500 4,590 4,940 6,060 8,810 11,560 15,940 22,430 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1848-D 1848-D 1,260 1,380 1,500 2,310 3,590 4,100 4,470 4,750 5,280 7,590 9,780 10,840 21,060 32,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 1849 670 680 710 810 990 1,400 1,110 1,280 1,780 2,340 3,340 3,590 4,470 9,650 22,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849-C 1849-C 1,260 1,440 2,250 3,160 6,030 5,800 6,940 8,690 10,220 10,780 14,060 20,480 48,130 64,680 84,710 103,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849-D 1849-D 1,320 1,410 1,590 2,610 3,810 4,500 5,060 5,810 6,970 9,160 17,940 21,780 30,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850 1850 670 680 710 730 750 775 760 800 810 970 1,050 1,410 2,470 4,060 10,250 33,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850-C 1850-C 1,260 1,330 1,590 2,160 3,530 4,100 4,690 5,060 6,310 7,910 11,610 15,280 29,060 41,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850-D 1850-D 1,170 1,380 1,500 2,030 3,190 3,900 4,470 5,530 7,090 8,280 13,750 18,920 32,190 54,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850-O 1850-O 680 700 710 730 830 1,100 1,310 1,410 1,530 2,720 4,590 6,660 12,810 26,650 44,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851 1851 670 680 710 730 750 650 760 770 780 790 820 1,000 1,110 1,190 2,280 7,090 13,460 44,210 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-C 1851-C 1,320 1,410 1,830 2,100 3,410 4,200 4,720 5,060 5,470 6,910 9,660 10,590 21,130 39,380 70,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-D 1851-D 1,260 1,380 1,530 2,030 3,250 4,900 4,970 6,060 6,970 9,560 15,630 20,630 32,180 43,440 64,060 94,200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-O 1851-O 680 700 720 730 800 1,200 950 1,220 1,530 2,310 4,060 5,160 6,660 15,410 34,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852 1852 670 680 710 730 750 740 760 770 780 790 820 1,000 1,080 1,190 2,030 6,270 8,350 32,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852-C 1852-C 1,350 1,530 1,830 2,130 2,910 4,800 4,340 4,810 5,970 7,720 13,440 21,560 26,560 40,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852-D 1852-D 1,470 1,620 1,890 2,610 4,810 6,200 7,810 8,690 9,090 10,560 20,630 27,190 38,350 48,130 74,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852-O 1852-O 680 700 720 730 840 1,000 1,060 1,170 1,310 2,530 4,530 5,340 8,220 14,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853 1853 670 680 710 730 750 710 760 770 780 840 930 1,030 1,080 1,190 1,780 4,840 13,330 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-D 1853-D 1,740 1,950 2,310 3,220 5,530 5,500 7,630 8,310 10,090 14,190 19,690 23,860 35,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 1854 670 680 710 730 750 675 760 770 780 820 870 960 1,080 1,440 2,970 7,640 13,720 -.- 45,290 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-C 1854-C 1,230 1,320 1,470 1,840 3,630 4,350 5,530 6,090 6,840 7,660 11,910 16,560 32,060 72,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-D 1854-D 1,770 2,340 3,910 7,440 9,690 11,000 14,060 16,880 24,380 29,810 35,310 41,560 78,000 100,750 113,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-O 1854-O 680 700 710 730 810 1,025 870 920 980 1,660 2,470 3,580 5,820 19,810 27,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-S 1854-S -.- -.- 400,000 450,000 625,000 675,000 700,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855 1855 670 680 710 730 750 640 760 770 780 790 850 1,000 1,310 2,220 3,350 11,900 29,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-C 1855-C 1,530 1,860 2,660 3,590 4,940 5,400 5,780 7,090 7,910 14,060 17,810 21,690 30,310 55,440 74,430 110,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-D 1855-D 3,130 3,780 5,560 8,090 15,440 23,000 23,440 27,060 28,060 42,810 55,250 58,500 74,380 103,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 1856 670 700 710 730 750 650 760 770 780 830 850 1,000 1,130 1,470 3,090 7,030 14,630 22,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 1856 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45,000 52,500 65,000 90,000 174,000 -.- -.-
1856-C 1856-C 1,330 1,500 1,840 2,440 3,660 4,500 4,590 5,310 6,590 9,660 13,560 15,810 26,000 30,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-D 1856-D 6,520 7,500 9,660 18,130 39,440 65,000 52,060 59,810 92,060 120,940 149,500 154,380 190,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-O 1856-O 680 680 720 780 1,280 1,850 1,970 2,250 2,780 3,780 8,410 10,780 29,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-S 1856-S 680 680 720 730 900 1,000 1,220 1,310 1,560 2,750 4,940 5,370 8,410 15,310 19,690 42,580 58,180 110,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857 1857 670 680 720 730 750 740 760 770 780 790 850 1,000 1,080 1,720 3,340 8,420 16,190 51,640 102,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857 1857 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45,000 50,000 60,000 95,000 240,000 -.- -.-
1857-D 1857-D 1,290 1,500 1,840 2,280 3,940 5,000 5,340 7,090 9,090 11,380 15,310 17,310 24,510 41,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-O 1857-O 680 700 720 750 910 1,150 1,250 1,410 1,840 4,030 4,910 6,590 7,840 19,180 30,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-S 1857-S 680 700 730 800 910 1,150 1,220 1,530 2,030 2,840 5,190 6,690 10,300 23,210 54,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 1858 670 680 710 730 750 775 760 800 810 940 1,340 1,500 2,280 3,900 7,250 11,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 1858 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 37,500 42,500 62,500 97,500 165,000 -.- -.-
1858-C 1858-C 1,260 1,470 1,740 2,190 3,090 4,000 3,940 4,220 4,840 5,310 8,280 10,840 17,230 29,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859 Reverse of 1858 1859 Reverse of 1858 -.- -.- 525 700 850 900 1,200 -.- 1,500 1,850 2,500 -.- 4,200 6,500 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- 24,500 39,000 63,500 100,000 170,000 -.- -.-
1859 Reverse of 1859-1907 1859 Reverse of 1859-1907 680 700 720 730 750 775 760 800 880 1,080 1,590 1,970 2,470 4,810 6,790 15,280 24,250 37,460 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-D 1859-D 1,410 1,590 1,940 2,690 6,190 6,500 8,690 9,720 11,310 13,060 24,690 32,180 70,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-S 1859-S 680 700 780 870 1,590 1,950 2,190 2,470 3,190 3,590 5,780 7,280 11,640 21,260 37,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 Reverse of 1858 1858 Reverse of 1858 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 25,000 30,000 50,000 90,000 -.- -.-
1860 Reverse of 1858 1860 Reverse of 1858 -.- -.- 1,450 1,950 2,150 2,300 2,950 -.- 3,750 4,750 6,100 -.- 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 Reverse of 1858 1860 Reverse of 1858 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,000 16,500 20,000 31,000 54,000 73,000 -.-
1860 Small Letters & Arrowhead, Reverse of 1859-1907 1860 Small Letters & Arrowhead, Reverse of 1859-1907 680 700 710 730 750 775 760 920 1,030 1,160 1,720 1,940 2,560 4,580 10,340 15,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860-C 1860-C 1,170 1,290 1,470 1,890 4,280 4,250 6,410 7,060 9,440 12,160 15,940 18,310 23,080 32,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860-S 1860-S 680 700 720 750 920 1,400 1,440 1,810 2,340 2,780 4,590 6,410 9,650 23,210 33,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 Reverse of 1858 1861 Reverse of 1858 680 700 720 780 1,020 1,650 1,320 1,470 1,710 2,340 2,810 3,940 4,810 7,410 11,560 23,730 40,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 Reverse of 1858 1861 Reverse of 1858 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15,000 19,000 26,500 48,500 68,500 105,000 -.-
1861 Reverse of 1859-1907 1861 Reverse of 1859-1907 670 680 710 730 750 710 760 770 780 880 910 1,040 1,160 1,530 2,310 5,280 7,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861-S 1861-S 690 1,050 1,170 1,350 2,220 4,250 4,440 4,840 5,530 10,560 17,500 20,310 35,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862 1862 670 680 710 730 810 1,500 1,560 2,090 2,470 2,840 3,660 3,940 5,750 11,190 25,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862 1862 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 14,000 17,000 26,500 42,500 78,500 92,000 -.-
1862/1 1862/1 1,170 1,290 1,500 1,770 2,780 3,850 4,030 4,410 5,530 7,090 9,780 14,380 19,180 36,560 67,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862-S 1862-S 1,350 1,530 1,950 2,580 3,390 5,850 5,220 6,160 7,660 10,310 24,380 30,880 39,060 59,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1863 Proof Only 1863 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25,500 -.- -.- 39,380 44,380 48,130 50,630 55,630 61,880 90,630 -.- -.- -.- 55,000 63,000 75,000 95,000 180,000 199,000 -.-
1863-S 1863-S 1,140 1,290 1,620 2,310 3,590 5,750 6,030 6,910 8,090 10,810 17,810 24,380 29,380 -.- 71,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 1864 12,600 14,100 17,220 23,440 38,130 65,000 70,940 79,060 84,690 100,000 120,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 1864 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,000 17,000 22,000 34,000 49,000 65,000 -.-
1865 1865 3,930 4,500 5,190 6,440 13,440 21,000 21,560 24,380 29,810 63,050 95,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865 1865 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,500 14,000 22,000 33,500 57,500 78,000 -.-
1865-S 1865-S 670 670 900 1,260 1,910 2,400 2,470 2,660 3,060 3,470 6,060 8,310 16,560 35,310 60,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 1866 990 1,110 1,260 1,840 4,060 6,250 5,530 6,910 8,940 10,280 15,310 19,560 22,940 32,810 46,610 59,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 1866 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,500 12,500 16,500 32,000 52,500 80,000 -.-
1866-S 1866-S 670 670 700 730 910 1,100 1,410 1,720 2,410 4,340 8,590 9,530 21,260 31,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 1867 670 670 700 730 1,470 1,850 2,030 2,410 2,850 5,470 6,530 7,560 9,090 11,840 24,380 41,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 1867 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,750 12,000 17,000 31,000 49,000 60,000 -.-
1867-S 1867-S 670 670 700 730 910 1,200 1,410 1,530 1,840 2,940 5,910 6,530 10,220 16,060 24,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 1868 670 670 680 720 750 900 910 1,090 1,340 1,590 2,660 4,580 6,310 12,060 18,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 1868 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 14,000 21,000 35,000 59,000 80,000 -.-
1868-S 1868-S 670 670 700 730 800 1,000 1,090 1,410 1,500 2,160 3,440 4,440 7,810 15,310 21,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 1869 670 670 680 720 840 950 1,130 1,230 1,440 2,030 3,530 4,780 5,780 13,130 24,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 1869 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,000 12,000 17,000 30,000 47,000 70,000 -.-
1869-S 1869-S 650 670 700 720 810 850 1,010 1,110 1,440 1,790 2,910 3,280 5,340 15,410 20,310 33,440 60,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 1870 670 670 680 720 920 975 1,190 1,410 1,840 1,980 4,840 5,720 7,340 12,940 19,060 37,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 1870 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 15,000 25,000 52,500 85,000 110,000 -.-
1870-S 1870-S 670 670 680 730 780 950 1,110 1,410 1,660 2,840 5,560 6,780 9,590 17,500 34,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 1871 670 670 680 720 750 950 810 980 1,310 1,530 2,030 2,720 3,940 5,630 10,910 36,210 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 1871 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,000 12,000 18,000 27,000 49,000 57,500 -.-
1871-S 1871-S 670 670 680 720 750 950 760 800 910 1,280 2,380 2,940 3,590 4,810 8,480 21,390 39,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 1872 670 670 680 840 1,350 2,250 2,250 2,660 2,810 4,440 5,280 5,810 14,060 19,050 29,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 1872 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,700 12,000 17,500 25,000 42,000 61,000 -.-
1872-S 1872-S 670 670 680 730 810 950 890 960 1,340 2,030 4,060 4,280 8,530 12,060 16,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Closed 3 1873 Closed 3 650 670 680 720 740 575 750 760 770 780 800 1,000 1,080 1,110 1,590 4,320 9,390 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Closed 3 1873 Closed 3 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 14,000 19,000 24,000 38,000 62,500 -.- -.-
1873 Open 3 1873 Open 3 650 670 680 720 740 560 750 760 770 780 800 940 1,080 1,110 1,310 4,340 15,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-S 1873-S 670 670 680 760 830 750 860 890 990 1,250 1,970 2,410 4,340 6,090 16,250 35,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 1874 670 670 680 720 750 950 810 960 1,090 1,410 2,440 2,880 4,220 7,840 12,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 1874 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 11,000 15,000 19,500 30,000 50,000 -.- -.-
1875 1875 5,820 6,510 7,860 9,780 12,160 19,000 14,690 16,880 21,190 28,190 40,310 48,440 64,060 78,440 98,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 1875 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30,000 45,000 59,000 85,000 165,000 -.- -.-
1875-S 1875-S 650 660 680 720 750 800 790 830 1,160 1,380 3,810 4,160 5,470 8,280 18,190 24,120 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 1876 670 670 700 730 800 1,100 1,000 1,090 1,340 1,720 2,880 3,560 6,160 11,060 14,690 42,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 1876 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,500 12,500 16,500 26,500 49,000 62,500 -.-
1876-S 1876-S 650 660 680 720 910 1,200 1,130 1,720 1,940 2,340 3,160 3,340 4,220 13,460 25,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877 1877 670 660 700 730 1,030 1,750 1,260 1,470 1,720 2,060 3,060 4,440 4,970 11,210 18,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877 1877 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,500 12,000 17,000 26,500 48,000 68,000 -.-
1877-S 1877-S 650 660 680 720 740 590 750 760 780 830 850 1,000 1,080 2,500 4,560 12,320 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 1878 650 660 680 720 740 560 750 760 770 780 800 940 1,080 1,110 1,150 2,660 4,560 17,890 28,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 1878 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 14,500 21,500 26,000 34,000 55,000 75,000 -.-
1878-S 1878-S 650 660 680 720 740 560 750 760 770 790 820 1,000 1,080 1,110 3,060 10,730 19,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 1879 650 660 680 720 740 560 750 760 770 780 800 940 1,080 1,110 1,150 3,120 10,040 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 1879 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,000 9,700 13,000 21,000 43,000 56,000 -.-
1879-S 1879-S 650 660 680 720 740 575 760 800 810 840 1,880 2,060 3,590 6,190 18,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 1880 650 660 680 720 740 1,000 790 800 1,280 1,470 1,720 1,840 2,660 3,880 8,090 16,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 1880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6,200 9,000 17,000 25,000 39,000 54,000 -.-
1881 1881 -.- -.- 880 2,220 3,190 5,200 5,310 5,810 6,660 7,840 9,940 15,000 19,810 25,310 32,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 1881 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,700 7,500 11,500 26,000 51,000 62,500 80,000
1881 1881 670 670 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 1882 650 660 680 720 740 700 760 770 810 1,130 1,280 1,470 1,970 3,030 6,340 13,980 19,180 30,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 1882 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,000 8,100 10,000 15,000 42,500 54,000 70,000
1883 1883 650 660 680 730 780 3,350 1,140 1,560 4,660 5,780 6,410 6,720 7,190 8,290 13,330 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 1883 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,800 7,500 9,100 17,000 28,000 42,500 60,000
1884 1884 650 660 680 720 750 1,000 810 880 1,020 1,660 2,090 2,530 2,630 3,590 5,880 14,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 1884 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,500 5,500 8,500 15,000 31,500 44,000 62,000
1885 1885 650 670 700 1,140 1,940 4,500 2,470 2,910 4,780 5,410 5,940 6,660 7,740 10,760 18,660 21,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 1885 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,200 6,500 8,200 15,500 40,000 58,000 74,000
1886 1886 650 660 680 720 740 875 760 770 810 1,280 1,410 1,880 2,340 4,090 7,350 10,950 16,580 23,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 1886 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,250 5,250 7,250 12,500 32,000 49,000 65,000
1887 1887 650 660 680 720 750 750 760 770 780 790 860 1,160 1,470 2,130 4,520 11,640 22,430 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 1887 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,750 5,500 10,000 17,500 37,000 57,000 65,000
1888 1888 650 660 680 720 740 570 750 760 770 780 800 940 1,080 1,110 1,910 4,780 6,790 15,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 1888 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,500 6,250 10,000 16,000 25,000 44,000 60,000
1889 1889 650 660 680 720 740 575 750 760 770 780 800 960 1,080 1,190 1,810 6,010 10,600 19,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 1889 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,500 5,750 8,200 13,500 38,000 48,000 58,000
1890 1890 650 660 680 720 740 575 750 760 780 830 850 960 1,080 1,780 4,190 10,890 14,630 23,730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890 1890 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,750 5,000 6,700 15,000 31,000 39,000 48,000
1891 1891 650 660 680 720 740 575 750 760 770 810 860 940 1,080 1,310 3,090 6,600 11,060 34,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 1891 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,750 4,500 6,500 11,700 26,000 41,000 50,000
1892 1892 650 660 680 720 740 575 760 770 780 830 970 1,280 1,970 2,660 4,560 10,560 13,560 21,780 35,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892 1892 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,750 5,150 7,000 12,000 23,500 38,500 48,000
1893 1893 650 660 670 700 710 560 720 730 740 750 780 940 1,030 1,110 1,150 1,810 2,810 11,640 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 1893 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,500 5,150 6,200 11,000 21,500 31,500 40,000
1894 1894 650 660 670 700 710 650 720 730 750 790 830 1,000 1,220 1,780 3,250 6,190 11,440 22,690 32,740 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 1894 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,000 5,150 6,250 7,900 19,000 38,500 48,000
1895 1895 650 660 670 700 710 575 720 730 740 750 780 960 1,080 1,440 2,470 4,720 7,970 15,320 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 1895 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,000 5,150 6,250 9,500 19,000 28,500 37,000
1896 1896 650 660 670 700 710 570 720 730 740 750 780 940 1,030 1,060 1,150 2,250 4,340 8,740 23,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 1896 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,500 5,150 6,200 8,000 18,500 28,500 36,000
1897 1897 650 660 670 700 710 570 720 730 740 750 780 940 1,030 1,060 1,150 1,720 2,250 5,780 25,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 1897 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,500 5,150 6,200 8,000 15,000 24,500 35,500
1898 1898 650 660 670 700 710 570 720 730 740 750 780 940 1,030 1,060 1,150 1,880 2,590 5,360 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 1898 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,500 5,150 6,200 8,000 15,000 24,500 40,500
1899 1899 650 660 670 700 710 570 720 730 740 750 780 940 1,030 1,060 1,150 1,500 2,530 7,960 26,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 1899 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,500 5,150 6,200 8,000 15,000 24,500 35,500
1900 1900 650 660 670 700 710 570 720 730 740 750 780 940 1,030 1,060 1,150 1,200 1,470 4,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 1900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,500 5,150 6,200 8,000 15,000 24,500 35,500
1901 1901 650 660 670 700 710 570 720 730 740 750 780 940 1,010 1,060 1,150 1,170 1,630 3,060 25,680 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 1901 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,500 5,150 6,200 8,000 15,000 24,500 35,500
1902 1902 650 660 670 700 710 570 720 730 740 750 780 940 1,010 1,060 1,150 1,170 1,560 3,000 20,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 1902 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,500 5,150 6,200 8,000 15,000 24,500 35,500
1903 1903 650 660 670 700 710 570 720 730 740 750 780 940 1,010 1,060 1,150 1,170 1,440 2,690 15,600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 1903 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,500 5,150 6,200 8,000 15,000 24,500 35,500
1904 1904 650 660 670 700 710 570 720 730 740 750 780 940 1,010 1,060 1,150 1,170 1,530 2,910 21,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 1904 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,500 5,150 6,200 8,000 15,000 24,500 35,500
1905 1905 650 660 670 700 710 570 720 730 740 750 780 940 1,010 1,060 1,150 1,170 1,530 2,840 19,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905 1905 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,500 5,150 6,200 8,000 15,000 24,500 35,500
1906 1906 650 660 670 700 710 570 720 730 740 750 780 940 1,010 1,060 1,150 1,170 1,440 2,690 17,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 1906 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,500 5,150 6,200 8,000 15,000 24,500 35,500
1907 1907 650 660 670 700 710 570 720 730 740 750 780 940 1,010 1,060 1,150 1,170 1,500 2,690 20,800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 1907 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,500 5,150 6,200 8,000 15,000 24,500 35,500
 
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1858 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (1/182). PCGS 1858 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (1/182). PCGS EF-45 237.35 Heritage Auctions 21322 ANACS
1858 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/176). PCGS 1858 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/176). PCGS AU-50 305.50 Heritage Auctions 8473 NGC Details
1859 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type One -- Polished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/99). PCGS 1859 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type One -- Polished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/99). PCGS AU-50 310.20 Heritage Auctions 23019 Details NGC
1859 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type One, -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1859 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type One, -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 288.00 Heritage Auctions 28357 Details NGC
1860 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type Two AU50 ANACS. Breen-6252. NGC Census: (1/92). PCGS 1860 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type Two AU50 ANACS. Breen-6252. NGC Census: (1/92). PCGS AU-50 329.00 Heritage Auctions 9221 ANACS
1860 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type Two MS62 PCGS. 1860 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type Two MS62 PCGS. MS-62 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 6451 PCGS
1861 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Thin Arrows, Type Two, MS60 ANACS. 1861 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Thin Arrows, Type Two, MS60 ANACS. MS-60 552.00 Heritage Auctions 46635 ANACS
1861 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Thin Arrows, XF45 ANACS. 1861 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Thin Arrows, XF45 ANACS. EF-45 305.50 Heritage Auctions 27170 ANACS
1862 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1862 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 900.00 Heritage Auctions 45415 ANACS
1862 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1862 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 660.00 Heritage Auctions 23274 Details NGC
1863 $2 1/2 PR58 PCGS. From a proof-only mintage of just 30 pieces, the 1863 quarter eagle is one of the classic rarities among U.S. gold coins of any denomination. Among Liberty Head quarter eagles, only the 1841 and 1854-S emissions are considered on pa 1863 $2 1/2 PR58 PCGS. From a proof-only mintage of just 30 pieces, the 1863 quarter eagle is one of the classic rarities among U.S. gold coins of any denomination. Among Liberty Head quarter eagles, only the 1841 and 1854-S emissions are considered on pa AU-58 45,531.25 Heritage Auctions 5696 PCGS
1863-S $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1863-S $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 4056 Details NGC
1864 $2 1/2 -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. 1864 $2 1/2 -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 7,050.00 Heritage Auctions 5476 PCGS Genuine
1864 $2 1/2 AU55 NGC. 1864 $2 1/2 AU55 NGC. AU-55 48,468.75 Heritage Auctions 30279 NGC
1865 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1865 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 4,112.50 Heritage Auctions 7385 NGC Details
1865 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. 1865 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. AU-50 5,140.63 Heritage Auctions 30280 NGC Details
1866 $2 1/2 -- Heavily Damaged, Bent -- ANACS. 1866 $2 1/2 -- Heavily Damaged, Bent -- ANACS. EF-40 810.00 Heritage Auctions 27956 ANACS
1866 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. 1866 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. F-12 432.00 Heritage Auctions 28359 Details NGC
1867 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1867 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 2,340.00 Heritage Auctions 45421 Genuine PCGS
1867 $2 1/2 AU55 NGC. 1867 $2 1/2 AU55 NGC. AU-55 1,543.95 Heritage Auctions 4483 NGC
1868 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1868 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS-60 763.75 Heritage Auctions 6169 ANACS
1868 $2 1/2 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. PCGS 1868 $2 1/2 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. PCGS AU-50 330.18 Heritage Auctions 9470 PCGS
1869 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1869 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 720.00 Heritage Auctions 45424 Genuine PCGS
1869 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1869 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 930.00 Heritage Auctions 21779 Details NGC
1870 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1870 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 840.00 Heritage Auctions 45426 Genuine PCGS
1870 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1870 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 305.50 Heritage Auctions 25532 Genuine PCGS
1871 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (22/65). PCGS 1871 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (22/65). PCGS AU-55 440.63 Heritage Auctions 10825 ANACS
1871 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1871 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 660.00 Heritage Auctions 23762 Details NGC
1872 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1872 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 3,600.00 Heritage Auctions 5039 Genuine PCGS
1872 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1872 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure. EF-40 528.00 Heritage Auctions 25997 Genuine PCGS
1873 $2 1/2 Closed 3 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1873 $2 1/2 Closed 3 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 504.00 Heritage Auctions 23734 Genuine PCGS
1873 $2 1/2 Closed 3 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1873 $2 1/2 Closed 3 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. MS-60 246.00 Heritage Auctions 21611 Details NGC
1874 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1874 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU-50 456.00 Heritage Auctions 23621 Genuine PCGS
1874 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (15/68). PCGS 1874 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (15/68). PCGS AU-55 470.00 Heritage Auctions 9438 ANACS
1875 $2 1/2 -- Reverse Graffiti -- NCS. 1875 $2 1/2 -- Reverse Graffiti -- NCS. AU-50 6,600.00 Heritage Auctions 3216 CSN
1875 $2 1/2 -- Surfaces Damaged -- PCGS Genuine. 1875 $2 1/2 -- Surfaces Damaged -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 5,760.00 Heritage Auctions 4589 Genuine PCGS
1876 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1876 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 384.00 Heritage Auctions 24020 Details NGC
1876 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine Secure. XF Details. NGC Census: (3/126 and 0/0+). PCGS 1876 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine Secure. XF Details. NGC Census: (3/126 and 0/0+). PCGS EF-40 270.25 Heritage Auctions 21356 PCGS Genuine
1877 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1877 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 517.00 Heritage Auctions 22325 PCGS Genuine
1877 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1877 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 45795 Details NGC
1878 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1878 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. MS-60 264.00 Heritage Auctions 22033 Genuine PCGS
1878 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1878 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 380.40 Heritage Auctions 23746 Details NGC
1879 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1879 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 223.25 Heritage Auctions 29665 PCGS Genuine
1879 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (26/650). PCGS 1879 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (26/650). PCGS MS-60 235.00 Heritage Auctions 24399 Details NGC
1880 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1880 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 432.00 Heritage Auctions 22035 Genuine PCGS
1880 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1880 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. AU-50 600.00 Heritage Auctions 29841 Details NGC
1881 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. 1881 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 3,120.00 Heritage Auctions 5687 Genuine PCGS
1881 $2 1/2 -- Removed From Jewelry -- NGC Details. 1881 $2 1/2 -- Removed From Jewelry -- NGC Details. VF-20 2,160.00 Heritage Auctions 45797 Details NGC
1882 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1882 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 384.00 Heritage Auctions 22036 Genuine PCGS
1882 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1882 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 376.00 Heritage Auctions 25533 Genuine PCGS
1883 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1883 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,160.00 Heritage Auctions 45798 Details NGC
1883 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1883 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 3720 Details NGC
1884 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1884 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 900.00 Heritage Auctions 45799 Details NGC
1884 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1884 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 564.00 Heritage Auctions 22101 Details NGC
1885 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1885 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. MS-60 4,320.00 Heritage Auctions 7270 Details NGC
1885 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. 1885 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,400.00 Heritage Auctions 5045 Genuine PCGS
1886 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1886 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 408.00 Heritage Auctions 29524 Genuine PCGS
1886 $2 1/2 -- Artificially Toned -- NCS. Unc Details. NGC Census: (8/60). PCGS 1886 $2 1/2 -- Artificially Toned -- NCS. Unc Details. NGC Census: (8/60). PCGS MS-60 822.50 Heritage Auctions 9450 CSN
1887 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1887 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 408.00 Heritage Auctions 22038 Genuine PCGS
1887 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1887 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 541.20 Heritage Auctions 23763 Details NGC
1888 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1888 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 336.00 Heritage Auctions 28375 Details NGC
1888 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (9/381). PCGS 1888 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (9/381). PCGS MS-60 305.50 Heritage Auctions 25704 Genuine PCGS
1889 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. 1889 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. AU-58 408.00 Heritage Auctions 27774 NGC
1889 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. 1889 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. AU-58 293.75 Heritage Auctions 21524 NGC
1889 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. 1889 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. AU-58 282.00 Heritage Auctions 22181 NGC
1890 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1890 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 408.00 Heritage Auctions 27590 Genuine PCGS
1890 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1890 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 364.25 Heritage Auctions 27233 NGC Details
1891 $2 1/2 -- Doubled Die Reverse -- MS64 NGC. CAC. FS-801. The entire right side of the reverse is boldly doubled on this near-Gem example, noticeable to the unaided eye particularly on the eagle's wing, the right side of the legend (especially AMERICA) 1891 $2 1/2 -- Doubled Die Reverse -- MS64 NGC. CAC. FS-801. The entire right side of the reverse is boldly doubled on this near-Gem example, noticeable to the unaided eye particularly on the eagle's wing, the right side of the legend (especially AMERICA) MS-64 2,232.50 Heritage Auctions 3232 NGC
1891 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (7/213). PCGS 1891 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (7/213). PCGS MS-60 329.00 Heritage Auctions 9469 NGC Details
1892 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1892 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 660.00 Heritage Auctions 23764 Details NGC
1892 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1892 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 408.00 Heritage Auctions 28378 Details NGC
1893 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (8/777). PCGS 1893 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (8/777). PCGS MS-60 258.50 Heritage Auctions 21733 ANACS
1893 $2 1/2 -- Rev Scratched. --NGC Details. NGC Census: (8/742). PCGS 1893 $2 1/2 -- Rev Scratched. --NGC Details. NGC Census: (8/742). PCGS MS-60 329.00 Heritage Auctions 21422 Details NGC
1894 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1894 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 372.00 Heritage Auctions 22039 Genuine PCGS
1894 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1894 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. AU-50 288.00 Heritage Auctions 29842 Details NGC
1895 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1895 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 258.50 Heritage Auctions 27234 NGC Details
1895 $2 1/2 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (6/231). PCGS 1895 $2 1/2 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (6/231). PCGS MS-60 329.00 Heritage Auctions 23790 Details NGC
1896 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1896 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. MS-60 288.00 Heritage Auctions 22040 Genuine PCGS
1896 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1896 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 492.00 Heritage Auctions 23766 Genuine PCGS
1897 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1897 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 998.75 Heritage Auctions 7399 NGC Details
1897 $2 1/2 -- Obv Scratched -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (6/899). PCGS 1897 $2 1/2 -- Obv Scratched -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (6/899). PCGS MS-60 329.00 Heritage Auctions 24972 Details NGC
1898 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (10/709). PCGS 1898 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (10/709). PCGS MS-60 540.50 Heritage Auctions 23388 PCGS Genuine
1898 $2 1/2 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. Ex: Hilt Collection. NGC Census: (10/703). PCGS 1898 $2 1/2 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. Ex: Hilt Collection. NGC Census: (10/703). PCGS MS-60 293.75 Heritage Auctions 27434 NGC Details
1899 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1899 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 810.00 Heritage Auctions 27630 Genuine PCGS
1899 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1899 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 270.25 Heritage Auctions 25439 NGC Details
1900 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1900 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-58 288.00 Heritage Auctions 24247 ANACS
1900 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1900 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 264.00 Heritage Auctions 23931 Genuine PCGS
1901 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1901 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 305.50 Heritage Auctions 26143 NGC Details
1901 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (17/2139). PCGS 1901 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (17/2139). PCGS MS-60 352.50 Heritage Auctions 8863 NGC Details
1902 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1902 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 396.00 Heritage Auctions 23770 Details NGC
1902 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1902 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 432.00 Heritage Auctions 23763 Details NGC
(5)1903 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. (5)1903 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. MS-64 2,937.50 Heritage Auctions 7863 NGC
1903 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1903 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 432.00 Heritage Auctions 46125 Genuine PCGS
1904 $2 1/2 -- Scratches --NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (40/3989). PCGS 1904 $2 1/2 -- Scratches --NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (40/3989). PCGS MS-60 329.00 Heritage Auctions 26348 Details NGC
1904 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (41/4182). PCGS 1904 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (41/4182). PCGS MS-60 270.25 Heritage Auctions 21734 ANACS
(2)1905 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. (2)1905 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 940.00 Heritage Auctions 8856 NGC Details
(5)1905 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. (5)1905 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. MS-64 2,585.00 Heritage Auctions 7873 NGC
(5)1906 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. (5)1906 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. MS-64 2,585.00 Heritage Auctions 7882 NGC
1906 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. 1906 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 282.00 Heritage Auctions 24218 Genuine PCGS
(5)1907 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. (5)1907 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. MS-64 2,585.00 Heritage Auctions 7890 NGC
(5)1907 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. (5)1907 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. MS-64 2,350.00 Heritage Auctions 7889 NGC
(5)1907 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. (5)1907 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. MS-64 2,836.45 Heritage Auctions 7888 NGC