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Classic Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Classic Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Quarter eagles became plentiful with change in standard

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

It has a classic design, even a classic name, and just 10 to 14 coins are needed for a complete set, making it ideal...READ MORE

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Classic Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Classic Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1834 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1834 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 504.00 Heritage Auctions 22071 Details NGC
1834 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1834 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 780.00 Heritage Auctions 29380 Details NGC
1835 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1835 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-45 528.00 Heritage Auctions 24256 ANACS
1835 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1835 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 552.00 Heritage Auctions 27431 Details NGC
1836 $2 1/2 Script 8 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU Details. NGC Census: (109/874). PCGS 1836 $2 1/2 Script 8 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU Details. NGC Census: (109/874). PCGS AU-50 705.00 Heritage Auctions 7983 PCGS Genuine
1836 $2 1/2 Script 8 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1836 $2 1/2 Script 8 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,280.00 Heritage Auctions 8963 Genuine PCGS
1837 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU Details. NGC Census: (15/165). PCGS 1837 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU Details. NGC Census: (15/165). PCGS AU-50 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 8736 PCGS Genuine
1837 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (21/220). PCGS 1837 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (21/220). PCGS EF-40 558.13 Heritage Auctions 9391 ANACS
1838 $2 1/2 -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1838 $2 1/2 -- Bent -- NGC Details. EF-40 396.00 Heritage Auctions 27958 Details NGC
1838 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1838 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 408.00 Heritage Auctions 22075 Details NGC
1839 $2 1/2 -- Gouged -- PCGS Genuine. 1839 $2 1/2 -- Gouged -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 780.00 Heritage Auctions 27681 Genuine PCGS
1839 $2 1/2 -- Graffiti, Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1839 $2 1/2 -- Graffiti, Damage -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 660.00 Heritage Auctions 8020 Genuine PCGS