|1834 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1834 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22071
|Details NGC
|1834 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1834 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29380
|Details NGC
|1835 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1835 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-45
|528.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24256
|ANACS
|1835 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1835 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27431
|Details NGC
|1836 $2 1/2 Script 8 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU Details. NGC Census: (109/874). PCGS
|1836 $2 1/2 Script 8 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU Details. NGC Census: (109/874). PCGS
|AU-50
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7983
|PCGS Genuine
|1836 $2 1/2 Script 8 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1836 $2 1/2 Script 8 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|2,280.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8963
|Genuine PCGS
|1837 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU Details. NGC Census: (15/165). PCGS
|1837 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU Details. NGC Census: (15/165). PCGS
|AU-50
|1,292.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8736
|PCGS Genuine
|1837 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (21/220). PCGS
|1837 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (21/220). PCGS
|EF-40
|558.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9391
|ANACS
|1838 $2 1/2 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|1838 $2 1/2 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|396.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27958
|Details NGC
|1838 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1838 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22075
|Details NGC
|1839 $2 1/2 -- Gouged -- PCGS Genuine.
|1839 $2 1/2 -- Gouged -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27681
|Genuine PCGS
|1839 $2 1/2 -- Graffiti, Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1839 $2 1/2 -- Graffiti, Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8020
|Genuine PCGS