|1821 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC.
|1821 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|19,975.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4462
|NGC
|1821 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|1821 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|44,062.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30211
|NGC
|1824/1 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details.
|1824/1 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|5,581.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30212
|NGC Details
|1824/1 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC.
|1824/1 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|18,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5807
|NGC
|1825 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-2, High R.4. The BD-2, with an estimated
|1825 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-2, High R.4. The BD-2, with an estimated
|AU-50
|4,993.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6711
|NGC Details
|1825 $2 1/2 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine.
|1825 $2 1/2 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|9,400.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4705
|PCGS Genuine
|1826 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS.
|1826 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|45,531.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6712
|PCGS
|1826/5 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. The 1826 Capped Head Left quarter eagle has a reported mintage of just 760 pieces, but some 1826-dated coins may have been struck in 1827. One die variety is known for the date. The
|1826/5 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. The 1826 Capped Head Left quarter eagle has a reported mintage of just 760 pieces, but some 1826-dated coins may have been struck in 1827. One die variety is known for the date. The
|AU-55
|27,025.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3907
|PCGS
|1827 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1827 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|10,575.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30215
|NGC Details
|1827 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS.
|1827 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|25,850.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4706
|PCGS
|1829 $2 1/2 -- Rim Filed, Damaged -- NCS.
|1829 $2 1/2 -- Rim Filed, Damaged -- NCS.
|EF-40
|4,700.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30216
|CSN
|1829 $2 1/2 MS63 PCGS.
|1829 $2 1/2 MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|41,125.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4707
|PCGS
|1830 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1830 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|17,625.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5471
|NGC Details
|1830 $2 1/2 -- Scratched -- ANACS.
|1830 $2 1/2 -- Scratched -- ANACS.
|EF-45
|4,993.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3344
|ANACS
|1831 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. The 1831 Capped Head Left quarter eagle claims a mintage of 4,520 pieces, quite small in absolute terms, but fairly generous in the context of the series. A single die variety is known for
|1831 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. The 1831 Capped Head Left quarter eagle claims a mintage of 4,520 pieces, quite small in absolute terms, but fairly generous in the context of the series. A single die variety is known for
|AU-55
|16,450.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30218
|PCGS
|1831 $2 1/2 MS62 PCGS.
|1831 $2 1/2 MS62 PCGS.
|MS-62
|32,900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3296
|PCGS
|1832 $2 1/2 AU55 ANACS.
|1832 $2 1/2 AU55 ANACS.
|AU-55
|8,225.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6713
|ANACS
|1832 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC.
|1832 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|15,275.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5623
|NGC
|1833 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine.
|1833 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|7,637.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6714
|Genuine PCGS
|1833 $2 1/2 -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details.
|1833 $2 1/2 -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|6,756.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10536
|NGC Details
|1834 $2 1/2 Capped Bust -- Repaired -- NGC.
|1834 $2 1/2 Capped Bust -- Repaired -- NGC.
|AU-50
|19,975.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3200
|NGC Details