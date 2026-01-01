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Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Early gold quarter eagles a collecting challenge

Collectors of United States gold coins are usually known to have deep pockets and a strong will. The need for deep pockets is due to the high cost involved with collecting g...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
1821 Capped Head Left1821 Capped Head Left 4,650 6,150 7,830 11,490 15,940 21,000 19,380 20,690 22,060 31,560 40,630 46,250 57,190 126,750 214,500 384,750 624,000 -.- -.-
1824/1 Capped Head Left1824/1 Capped Head Left 3,780 4,980 7,500 10,140 14,380 21,000 16,560 19,810 22,810 29,060 35,310 51,250 73,440 101,730 137,150 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1825 Capped Head Left1825 Capped Head Left 3,780 5,220 7,500 10,350 15,300 21,000 17,940 21,560 27,190 34,380 40,000 42,060 60,630 97,180 143,000 216,000 312,000 650,000 -.-
1826 Capped Head Left1826 Capped Head Left 6,780 8,700 10,380 15,000 20,220 39,000 33,130 45,310 50,940 56,560 73,130 99,380 131,250 286,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1827 Capped Head Left1827 Capped Head Left 5,190 7,500 9,300 11,580 16,560 20,500 22,500 25,440 32,810 35,940 43,130 49,380 73,560 115,120 162,500 222,080 -.- -.- -.-
1829 Reduced Diameter1829 Reduced Diameter 3,420 5,340 7,140 9,420 12,900 17,000 17,310 19,310 21,560 24,060 27,190 31,690 39,810 54,060 94,250 141,750 222,750 573,750 -.-
1830 Reduced Diameter1830 Reduced Diameter 3,060 5,070 6,900 9,060 11,340 17,000 15,940 16,940 19,060 21,060 25,440 29,690 35,310 47,190 82,880 126,750 222,750 -.- -.-
1831 Reduced Diameter1831 Reduced Diameter 3,270 5,220 7,020 9,180 12,780 17,000 17,310 19,060 19,810 23,750 25,310 34,810 41,560 48,440 68,580 159,250 202,500 486,000 -.-
1832 Reduced Diameter1832 Reduced Diameter 3,060 5,070 6,900 9,060 11,340 17,000 16,250 19,560 21,560 23,560 26,560 32,180 40,310 53,950 77,350 208,000 -.- -.- -.-
1833 Reduced Diameter1833 Reduced Diameter 3,060 5,070 6,900 9,060 11,340 17,000 15,310 17,810 19,810 21,250 25,310 29,690 34,060 49,380 64,350 124,150 222,750 270,000 400,000
1834 Reduced Diameter1834 Reduced Diameter -.- 15,000 21,880 31,250 60,630 115,000 118,130 175,000 184,380 208,000 224,250 241,940 300,000 325,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1821 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. 1821 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. AU-58 19,975.00 Heritage Auctions 4462 NGC
1821 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. 1821 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. MS-62 44,062.50 Heritage Auctions 30211 NGC
1824/1 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. 1824/1 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. AU-50 5,581.25 Heritage Auctions 30212 NGC Details
1824/1 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. 1824/1 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. AU-58 18,800.00 Heritage Auctions 5807 NGC
1825 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-2, High R.4. The BD-2, with an estimated 1825 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-2, High R.4. The BD-2, with an estimated AU-50 4,993.75 Heritage Auctions 6711 NGC Details
1825 $2 1/2 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. 1825 $2 1/2 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 9,400.00 Heritage Auctions 4705 PCGS Genuine
1826 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. 1826 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. AU-55 45,531.25 Heritage Auctions 6712 PCGS
1826/5 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. The 1826 Capped Head Left quarter eagle has a reported mintage of just 760 pieces, but some 1826-dated coins may have been struck in 1827. One die variety is known for the date. The 1826/5 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. The 1826 Capped Head Left quarter eagle has a reported mintage of just 760 pieces, but some 1826-dated coins may have been struck in 1827. One die variety is known for the date. The AU-55 27,025.00 Heritage Auctions 3907 PCGS
1827 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1827 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 10,575.00 Heritage Auctions 30215 NGC Details
1827 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. 1827 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. AU-55 25,850.00 Heritage Auctions 4706 PCGS
1829 $2 1/2 -- Rim Filed, Damaged -- NCS. 1829 $2 1/2 -- Rim Filed, Damaged -- NCS. EF-40 4,700.00 Heritage Auctions 30216 CSN
1829 $2 1/2 MS63 PCGS. 1829 $2 1/2 MS63 PCGS. MS-63 41,125.00 Heritage Auctions 4707 PCGS
1830 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1830 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 17,625.00 Heritage Auctions 5471 NGC Details
1830 $2 1/2 -- Scratched -- ANACS. 1830 $2 1/2 -- Scratched -- ANACS. EF-45 4,993.75 Heritage Auctions 3344 ANACS
1831 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. The 1831 Capped Head Left quarter eagle claims a mintage of 4,520 pieces, quite small in absolute terms, but fairly generous in the context of the series. A single die variety is known for 1831 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. The 1831 Capped Head Left quarter eagle claims a mintage of 4,520 pieces, quite small in absolute terms, but fairly generous in the context of the series. A single die variety is known for AU-55 16,450.00 Heritage Auctions 30218 PCGS
1831 $2 1/2 MS62 PCGS. 1831 $2 1/2 MS62 PCGS. MS-62 32,900.00 Heritage Auctions 3296 PCGS
1832 $2 1/2 AU55 ANACS. 1832 $2 1/2 AU55 ANACS. AU-55 8,225.00 Heritage Auctions 6713 ANACS
1832 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. 1832 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. AU-58 15,275.00 Heritage Auctions 5623 NGC
1833 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. 1833 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 7,637.50 Heritage Auctions 6714 Genuine PCGS
1833 $2 1/2 -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. 1833 $2 1/2 -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. AU-50 6,756.25 Heritage Auctions 10536 NGC Details
1834 $2 1/2 Capped Bust -- Repaired -- NGC. 1834 $2 1/2 Capped Bust -- Repaired -- NGC. AU-50 19,975.00 Heritage Auctions 3200 NGC Details