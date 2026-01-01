1808 $2 1/2 -- Edge Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-1, R.4. The 1808 Capped Bust Left quarter eagle is a popular one-year type coin, from a small mintage of 2,710 pieces. The new design was engraved by John Reich with a large bust of Liberty faci

1808 $2 1/2 -- Edge Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-1, R.4. The 1808 Capped Bust Left quarter eagle is a popular one-year type coin, from a small mintage of 2,710 pieces. The new design was engraved by John Reich with a large bust of Liberty faci

EF-40

25,850.00

10535

PCGS Genuine