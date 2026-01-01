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Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Early gold quarter eagles a collecting challenge

Collectors of United States gold coins are usually known to have deep pockets and a strong will. The need for deep pockets is due to the high cost involved with collecting g...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65
1796 No Stars 1796 No Stars 28,200 39,900 76,880 99,380 131,250 172,000 196,560 211,940 237,190 262,500 309,380 481,250 1,000,000 1,406,250 1,885,000 2,531,250
1796 Stars 1796 Stars 25,800 30,600 54,060 85,940 100,000 130,000 120,630 156,250 203,130 225,000 268,750 312,500 525,000 575,000 780,000 1,687,500
1797 1797 15,000 18,600 25,000 34,060 53,130 84,000 89,380 105,310 120,630 201,500 240,500 281,250 325,000 375,000 552,500 1,012,500
1798 1798 4,500 6,540 8,730 13,130 19,380 32,000 34,780 44,380 51,560 64,560 93,440 110,630 156,000 175,000 260,000 722,250
1802/1 1802/1 2,790 3,990 7,020 9,690 16,060 22,000 19,810 21,060 23,190 33,440 34,380 39,310 56,750 100,430 224,250 459,000
1804 13 Stars on Reverse 1804 13 Stars on Reverse 23,440 30,630 44,380 68,440 110,630 179,000 208,000 375,000 468,750 537,500 600,000 656,250 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1804 14 Stars on Reverse 1804 14 Stars on Reverse 3,000 4,230 7,200 10,310 15,560 22,000 18,130 22,940 25,630 31,560 40,630 44,060 67,060 185,250 -.- -.-
1805 1805 2,580 3,780 7,020 9,690 15,940 20,000 19,810 23,310 24,690 29,060 33,310 35,430 63,050 143,720 390,000 -.-
1806/4 1806/4 4,110 4,620 7,140 10,410 17,060 22,000 20,630 26,060 30,940 34,060 48,130 60,870 98,130 149,500 182,000 -.-
1806/5 1806/5 4,260 5,700 10,140 22,810 38,130 25,500 43,130 48,130 54,060 65,850 102,810 143,750 218,750 379,000 -.- -.-
1807 1807 2,460 4,230 7,690 11,410 16,060 19,500 17,060 22,500 24,560 26,940 30,310 36,250 57,010 97,180 182,000 472,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1796 $2 1/2 No Stars -- Mount Removed, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. BD-2, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1796 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle with No Stars is an incredibly popular one-year design type, from a mintage of just 897 pieces. Stars w 1796 $2 1/2 No Stars -- Mount Removed, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. BD-2, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1796 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle with No Stars is an incredibly popular one-year design type, from a mintage of just 897 pieces. Stars w AU-50 52,875.00 Heritage Auctions 30201 NGC Details
1796 $2 1/2 No Stars on Obverse, BD-2, R. 1796 $2 1/2 No Stars on Obverse, BD-2, R. AU-55 144,000.00 Heritage Auctions 15098 NGC
1797 $2 1/2 -- Mount Removed, Damaged -- NCS. 1797 $2 1/2 -- Mount Removed, Damaged -- NCS. VF-20 5,875.00 Heritage Auctions 30203 CSN
1798 $2 1/2 Five Berries -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1798 $2 1/2 Five Berries -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. EF-40 8,225.00 Heritage Auctions 30204 NGC Details
1798 $2 1/2 Five Berries AU55 NGC. 1798 $2 1/2 Five Berries AU55 NGC. AU-55 30,550.00 Heritage Auctions 5356 NGC
1802 $2 1/2 AU50 NGC. BD-3, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die state b/b. The 1802 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle claims a small mintage of 3,035 pieces, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents the BD-3 variety, identified by the recut 1802 $2 1/2 AU50 NGC. BD-3, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die state b/b. The 1802 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle claims a small mintage of 3,035 pieces, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents the BD-3 variety, identified by the recut AU-50 16,450.00 Heritage Auctions 30205 NGC
1802 $2 1/2 -- Whizzed -- NGC Details. 1802 $2 1/2 -- Whizzed -- NGC Details. AU-50 5,287.50 Heritage Auctions 6409 NGC Details
1804 $2 1/2 14 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. 1804 $2 1/2 14 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. AU-50 7,050.00 Heritage Auctions 4758 NGC
1804 $2 1/2 14 Star Reverse AU55 NGC. 1804 $2 1/2 14 Star Reverse AU55 NGC. AU-55 18,800.00 Heritage Auctions 4459 NGC
1805 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1805 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VF-20 3,315.85 Heritage Auctions 6412 NGC Details
1805 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. The 1805 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle boasts a low reported mintage of 1,781 pieces, with a single die variety known for the date. The surviving 1805 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. The 1805 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle boasts a low reported mintage of 1,781 pieces, with a single die variety known for the date. The surviving MS-60 15,275.00 Heritage Auctions 30207 NGC Details
1806/4 $2 1/2 8x5 Stars -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. 1806/4 $2 1/2 8x5 Stars -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. EF-40 5,287.50 Heritage Auctions 30208 NGC Details
1806/4 $2 1/2 8x5 Stars AU55 PCGS. 1806/4 $2 1/2 8x5 Stars AU55 PCGS. AU-55 25,850.00 Heritage Auctions 5806 PCGS
1807 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1807 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 12,925.00 Heritage Auctions 5301 PCGS Genuine
1807 $2 1/2 -- Obverse Repaired -- NGC Details. 1807 $2 1/2 -- Obverse Repaired -- NGC Details. AU-50 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 6413 NGC Details