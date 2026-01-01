|1796 $2 1/2 No Stars -- Mount Removed, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. BD-2, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1796 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle with No Stars is an incredibly popular one-year design type, from a mintage of just 897 pieces. Stars w
|1796 $2 1/2 No Stars -- Mount Removed, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. BD-2, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1796 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle with No Stars is an incredibly popular one-year design type, from a mintage of just 897 pieces. Stars w
|AU-50
|52,875.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30201
|NGC Details
|1796 $2 1/2 No Stars on Obverse, BD-2, R.
|1796 $2 1/2 No Stars on Obverse, BD-2, R.
|AU-55
|144,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|15098
|NGC
|1797 $2 1/2 -- Mount Removed, Damaged -- NCS.
|1797 $2 1/2 -- Mount Removed, Damaged -- NCS.
|VF-20
|5,875.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30203
|CSN
|1798 $2 1/2 Five Berries -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1798 $2 1/2 Five Berries -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|8,225.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30204
|NGC Details
|1798 $2 1/2 Five Berries AU55 NGC.
|1798 $2 1/2 Five Berries AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|30,550.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5356
|NGC
|1802 $2 1/2 AU50 NGC. BD-3, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die state b/b. The 1802 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle claims a small mintage of 3,035 pieces, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents the BD-3 variety, identified by the recut
|1802 $2 1/2 AU50 NGC. BD-3, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die state b/b. The 1802 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle claims a small mintage of 3,035 pieces, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents the BD-3 variety, identified by the recut
|AU-50
|16,450.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30205
|NGC
|1802 $2 1/2 -- Whizzed -- NGC Details.
|1802 $2 1/2 -- Whizzed -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|5,287.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6409
|NGC Details
|1804 $2 1/2 14 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details.
|1804 $2 1/2 14 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|7,050.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4758
|NGC
|1804 $2 1/2 14 Star Reverse AU55 NGC.
|1804 $2 1/2 14 Star Reverse AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|18,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4459
|NGC
|1805 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1805 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|3,315.85
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6412
|NGC Details
|1805 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. The 1805 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle boasts a low reported mintage of 1,781 pieces, with a single die variety known for the date. The surviving
|1805 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. The 1805 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle boasts a low reported mintage of 1,781 pieces, with a single die variety known for the date. The surviving
|MS-60
|15,275.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30207
|NGC Details
|1806/4 $2 1/2 8x5 Stars -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details.
|1806/4 $2 1/2 8x5 Stars -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|5,287.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30208
|NGC Details
|1806/4 $2 1/2 8x5 Stars AU55 PCGS.
|1806/4 $2 1/2 8x5 Stars AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|25,850.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5806
|PCGS
|1807 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1807 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|12,925.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5301
|PCGS Genuine
|1807 $2 1/2 -- Obverse Repaired -- NGC Details.
|1807 $2 1/2 -- Obverse Repaired -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|6,462.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6413
|NGC Details