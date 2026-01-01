1796 $2 1/2 No Stars -- Mount Removed, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. BD-2, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1796 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle with No Stars is an incredibly popular one-year design type, from a mintage of just 897 pieces. Stars w 1796 $2 1/2 No Stars -- Mount Removed, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. BD-2, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1796 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle with No Stars is an incredibly popular one-year design type, from a mintage of just 897 pieces. Stars w AU-50 52,875.00 Heritage Auctions 30201 NGC Details

1796 $2 1/2 No Stars on Obverse, BD-2, R. 1796 $2 1/2 No Stars on Obverse, BD-2, R. AU-55 144,000.00 Heritage Auctions 15098 NGC

1797 $2 1/2 -- Mount Removed, Damaged -- NCS. 1797 $2 1/2 -- Mount Removed, Damaged -- NCS. VF-20 5,875.00 Heritage Auctions 30203 CSN

1798 $2 1/2 Five Berries -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1798 $2 1/2 Five Berries -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. EF-40 8,225.00 Heritage Auctions 30204 NGC Details

1798 $2 1/2 Five Berries AU55 NGC. 1798 $2 1/2 Five Berries AU55 NGC. AU-55 30,550.00 Heritage Auctions 5356 NGC

1802 $2 1/2 AU50 NGC. BD-3, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die state b/b. The 1802 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle claims a small mintage of 3,035 pieces, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents the BD-3 variety, identified by the recut 1802 $2 1/2 AU50 NGC. BD-3, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die state b/b. The 1802 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle claims a small mintage of 3,035 pieces, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents the BD-3 variety, identified by the recut AU-50 16,450.00 Heritage Auctions 30205 NGC

1802 $2 1/2 -- Whizzed -- NGC Details. 1802 $2 1/2 -- Whizzed -- NGC Details. AU-50 5,287.50 Heritage Auctions 6409 NGC Details

1804 $2 1/2 14 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. 1804 $2 1/2 14 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. AU-50 7,050.00 Heritage Auctions 4758 NGC

1804 $2 1/2 14 Star Reverse AU55 NGC. 1804 $2 1/2 14 Star Reverse AU55 NGC. AU-55 18,800.00 Heritage Auctions 4459 NGC

1805 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1805 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VF-20 3,315.85 Heritage Auctions 6412 NGC Details

1805 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. The 1805 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle boasts a low reported mintage of 1,781 pieces, with a single die variety known for the date. The surviving 1805 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. The 1805 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle boasts a low reported mintage of 1,781 pieces, with a single die variety known for the date. The surviving MS-60 15,275.00 Heritage Auctions 30207 NGC Details

1806/4 $2 1/2 8x5 Stars -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. 1806/4 $2 1/2 8x5 Stars -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. EF-40 5,287.50 Heritage Auctions 30208 NGC Details

1806/4 $2 1/2 8x5 Stars AU55 PCGS. 1806/4 $2 1/2 8x5 Stars AU55 PCGS. AU-55 25,850.00 Heritage Auctions 5806 PCGS

1807 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1807 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 12,925.00 Heritage Auctions 5301 PCGS Genuine