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Indian Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Indian Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Indian Head quarter eagle never a health hazard

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Augustus Saint-Gaudens was commissioned by President Roosevelt in 1905 to redesign the nation’s gold coinage. The famed sculpt...READ MORE

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Indian Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Indian Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1915 1915 690 700 710 720 730 530 740 740 750 770 780 1,000 1,060 1,190 2,310 6,410 26,460 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 1915 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,500 10,000 16,500 26,500 45,500 55,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2)1915 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. (2)1915 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. MS-62 763.75 Heritage Auctions 21505 NGC
(2)1915 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. (2)1915 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. MS-62 822.50 Heritage Auctions 22370 NGC