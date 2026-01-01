|1891 $2 1/2 -- Doubled Die Reverse -- MS64 NGC. CAC. FS-801. The entire right side of the reverse is boldly doubled on this near-Gem example, noticeable to the unaided eye particularly on the eagle's wing, the right side of the legend (especially AMERICA)
|1891 $2 1/2 -- Doubled Die Reverse -- MS64 NGC. CAC. FS-801. The entire right side of the reverse is boldly doubled on this near-Gem example, noticeable to the unaided eye particularly on the eagle's wing, the right side of the legend (especially AMERICA)
|MS-64
|2,232.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3232
|NGC
|1891 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (7/213). PCGS
|1891 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (7/213). PCGS
|MS-60
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9469
|NGC Details