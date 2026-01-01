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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1886 1886 650 660 680 720 740 875 760 770 810 1,280 1,410 1,880 2,340 4,090 7,350 10,950 16,580 23,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 1886 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,250 5,250 7,250 12,500 32,000 49,000 65,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1886 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1886 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 408.00 Heritage Auctions 29524 Genuine PCGS
1886 $2 1/2 -- Artificially Toned -- NCS. Unc Details. NGC Census: (8/60). PCGS 1886 $2 1/2 -- Artificially Toned -- NCS. Unc Details. NGC Census: (8/60). PCGS MS-60 822.50 Heritage Auctions 9450 CSN