Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1885 1885 650 670 700 1,140 1,940 4,500 2,470 2,910 4,780 5,410 5,940 6,660 7,740 10,760 18,660 21,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 1885 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,200 6,500 8,200 15,500 40,000 58,000 74,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1885 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1885 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. MS-60 4,320.00 Heritage Auctions 7270 Details NGC
1885 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. 1885 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,400.00 Heritage Auctions 5045 Genuine PCGS