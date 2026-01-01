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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1877 1877 670 660 700 730 1,030 1,750 1,260 1,470 1,720 2,060 3,060 4,440 4,970 11,210 18,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877 1877 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,500 12,000 17,000 26,500 48,000 68,000 -.-
1877-S 1877-S 650 660 680 720 740 590 750 760 780 830 850 1,000 1,080 2,500 4,560 12,320 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1877 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1877 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 517.00 Heritage Auctions 22325 PCGS Genuine
1877 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1877 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 45795 Details NGC