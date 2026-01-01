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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1876 1876 670 670 700 730 800 1,100 1,000 1,090 1,340 1,720 2,880 3,560 6,160 11,060 14,690 42,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 1876 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,500 12,500 16,500 26,500 49,000 62,500 -.-
1876-S 1876-S 650 660 680 720 910 1,200 1,130 1,720 1,940 2,340 3,160 3,340 4,220 13,460 25,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1876 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1876 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 384.00 Heritage Auctions 24020 Details NGC
1876 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine Secure. XF Details. NGC Census: (3/126 and 0/0+). PCGS 1876 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine Secure. XF Details. NGC Census: (3/126 and 0/0+). PCGS EF-40 270.25 Heritage Auctions 21356 PCGS Genuine