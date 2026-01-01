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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1875 1875 5,820 6,510 7,860 9,780 12,160 19,000 14,690 16,880 21,190 28,190 40,310 48,440 64,060 78,440 98,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 1875 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30,000 45,000 59,000 85,000 165,000 -.- -.-
1875-S 1875-S 650 660 680 720 750 800 790 830 1,160 1,380 3,810 4,160 5,470 8,280 18,190 24,120 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1875 $2 1/2 -- Reverse Graffiti -- NCS. 1875 $2 1/2 -- Reverse Graffiti -- NCS. AU-50 6,600.00 Heritage Auctions 3216 CSN
1875 $2 1/2 -- Surfaces Damaged -- PCGS Genuine. 1875 $2 1/2 -- Surfaces Damaged -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 5,760.00 Heritage Auctions 4589 Genuine PCGS