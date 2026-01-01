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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1873 Closed 3 1873 Closed 3 650 670 680 720 740 575 750 760 770 780 800 1,000 1,080 1,110 1,590 4,320 9,390 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Closed 3 1873 Closed 3 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 14,000 19,000 24,000 38,000 62,500 -.- -.-
1873 Open 3 1873 Open 3 650 670 680 720 740 560 750 760 770 780 800 940 1,080 1,110 1,310 4,340 15,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-S 1873-S 670 670 680 760 830 750 860 890 990 1,250 1,970 2,410 4,340 6,090 16,250 35,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1873 $2 1/2 Closed 3 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1873 $2 1/2 Closed 3 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 504.00 Heritage Auctions 23734 Genuine PCGS
1873 $2 1/2 Closed 3 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1873 $2 1/2 Closed 3 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. MS-60 246.00 Heritage Auctions 21611 Details NGC