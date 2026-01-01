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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1872 1872 670 670 680 840 1,350 2,250 2,250 2,660 2,810 4,440 5,280 5,810 14,060 19,050 29,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 1872 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,700 12,000 17,500 25,000 42,000 61,000 -.-
1872-S 1872-S 670 670 680 730 810 950 890 960 1,340 2,030 4,060 4,280 8,530 12,060 16,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1872 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1872 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 3,600.00 Heritage Auctions 5039 Genuine PCGS
1872 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1872 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure. EF-40 528.00 Heritage Auctions 25997 Genuine PCGS