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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1871 1871 670 670 680 720 750 950 810 980 1,310 1,530 2,030 2,720 3,940 5,630 10,910 36,210 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 1871 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,000 12,000 18,000 27,000 49,000 57,500 -.-
1871-S 1871-S 670 670 680 720 750 950 760 800 910 1,280 2,380 2,940 3,590 4,810 8,480 21,390 39,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1871 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (22/65). PCGS 1871 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (22/65). PCGS AU-55 440.63 Heritage Auctions 10825 ANACS
1871 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1871 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 660.00 Heritage Auctions 23762 Details NGC