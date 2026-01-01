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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1869 1869 670 670 680 720 840 950 1,130 1,230 1,440 2,030 3,530 4,780 5,780 13,130 24,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 1869 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,000 12,000 17,000 30,000 47,000 70,000 -.-
1869-S 1869-S 650 670 700 720 810 850 1,010 1,110 1,440 1,790 2,910 3,280 5,340 15,410 20,310 33,440 60,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1869 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1869 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 720.00 Heritage Auctions 45424 Genuine PCGS
1869 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1869 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 930.00 Heritage Auctions 21779 Details NGC