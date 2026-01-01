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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1868 1868 670 670 680 720 750 900 910 1,090 1,340 1,590 2,660 4,580 6,310 12,060 18,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 1868 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 14,000 21,000 35,000 59,000 80,000 -.-
1868-S 1868-S 670 670 700 730 800 1,000 1,090 1,410 1,500 2,160 3,440 4,440 7,810 15,310 21,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1868 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1868 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS-60 763.75 Heritage Auctions 6169 ANACS
1868 $2 1/2 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. PCGS 1868 $2 1/2 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. PCGS AU-50 330.18 Heritage Auctions 9470 PCGS