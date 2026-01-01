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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1866 1866 990 1,110 1,260 1,840 4,060 6,250 5,530 6,910 8,940 10,280 15,310 19,560 22,940 32,810 46,610 59,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 1866 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,500 12,500 16,500 32,000 52,500 80,000 -.-
1866-S 1866-S 670 670 700 730 910 1,100 1,410 1,720 2,410 4,340 8,590 9,530 21,260 31,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1866 $2 1/2 -- Heavily Damaged, Bent -- ANACS. 1866 $2 1/2 -- Heavily Damaged, Bent -- ANACS. EF-40 810.00 Heritage Auctions 27956 ANACS
1866 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. 1866 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. F-12 432.00 Heritage Auctions 28359 Details NGC