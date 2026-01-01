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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1864 1864 12,600 14,100 17,220 23,440 38,130 65,000 70,940 79,060 84,690 100,000 120,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 1864 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,000 17,000 22,000 34,000 49,000 65,000 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1864 $2 1/2 -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. 1864 $2 1/2 -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 7,050.00 Heritage Auctions 5476 PCGS Genuine
1864 $2 1/2 AU55 NGC. 1864 $2 1/2 AU55 NGC. AU-55 48,468.75 Heritage Auctions 30279 NGC