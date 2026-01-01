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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1863 Proof Only 1863 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25,500 -.- -.- 39,380 44,380 48,130 50,630 55,630 61,880 90,630 -.- -.- -.- 55,000 63,000 75,000 95,000 180,000 199,000 -.-
1863-S 1863-S 1,140 1,290 1,620 2,310 3,590 5,750 6,030 6,910 8,090 10,810 17,810 24,380 29,380 -.- 71,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1863 $2 1/2 PR58 PCGS. From a proof-only mintage of just 30 pieces, the 1863 quarter eagle is one of the classic rarities among U.S. gold coins of any denomination. Among Liberty Head quarter eagles, only the 1841 and 1854-S emissions are considered on pa 1863 $2 1/2 PR58 PCGS. From a proof-only mintage of just 30 pieces, the 1863 quarter eagle is one of the classic rarities among U.S. gold coins of any denomination. Among Liberty Head quarter eagles, only the 1841 and 1854-S emissions are considered on pa AU-58 45,531.25 Heritage Auctions 5696 PCGS
1863-S $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1863-S $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 4056 Details NGC