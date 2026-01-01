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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1862 1862 670 680 710 730 810 1,500 1,560 2,090 2,470 2,840 3,660 3,940 5,750 11,190 25,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862 1862 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 14,000 17,000 26,500 42,500 78,500 92,000 -.-
1862/1 1862/1 1,170 1,290 1,500 1,770 2,780 3,850 4,030 4,410 5,530 7,090 9,780 14,380 19,180 36,560 67,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862-S 1862-S 1,350 1,530 1,950 2,580 3,390 5,850 5,220 6,160 7,660 10,310 24,380 30,880 39,060 59,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1862 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1862 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 900.00 Heritage Auctions 45415 ANACS
1862 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1862 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 660.00 Heritage Auctions 23274 Details NGC