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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1861 Reverse of 1858 1861 Reverse of 1858 680 700 720 780 1,020 1,650 1,320 1,470 1,710 2,340 2,810 3,940 4,810 7,410 11,560 23,730 40,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 Reverse of 1858 1861 Reverse of 1858 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15,000 19,000 26,500 48,500 68,500 105,000 -.-
1861 Reverse of 1859-1907 1861 Reverse of 1859-1907 670 680 710 730 750 710 760 770 780 880 910 1,040 1,160 1,530 2,310 5,280 7,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861-S 1861-S 690 1,050 1,170 1,350 2,220 4,250 4,440 4,840 5,530 10,560 17,500 20,310 35,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1861 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Thin Arrows, Type Two, MS60 ANACS. 1861 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Thin Arrows, Type Two, MS60 ANACS. MS-60 552.00 Heritage Auctions 46635 ANACS
1861 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Thin Arrows, XF45 ANACS. 1861 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Thin Arrows, XF45 ANACS. EF-45 305.50 Heritage Auctions 27170 ANACS