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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1860 Reverse of 1858 1860 Reverse of 1858 -.- -.- 1,450 1,950 2,150 2,300 2,950 -.- 3,750 4,750 6,100 -.- 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 Reverse of 1858 1860 Reverse of 1858 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,000 16,500 20,000 31,000 54,000 73,000 -.-
1860 Small Letters & Arrowhead, Reverse of 1859-1907 1860 Small Letters & Arrowhead, Reverse of 1859-1907 680 700 710 730 750 775 760 920 1,030 1,160 1,720 1,940 2,560 4,580 10,340 15,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860-C 1860-C 1,170 1,290 1,470 1,890 4,280 4,250 6,410 7,060 9,440 12,160 15,940 18,310 23,080 32,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860-S 1860-S 680 700 720 750 920 1,400 1,440 1,810 2,340 2,780 4,590 6,410 9,650 23,210 33,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1860 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type Two AU50 ANACS. Breen-6252. NGC Census: (1/92). PCGS 1860 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type Two AU50 ANACS. Breen-6252. NGC Census: (1/92). PCGS AU-50 329.00 Heritage Auctions 9221 ANACS
1860 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type Two MS62 PCGS. 1860 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type Two MS62 PCGS. MS-62 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 6451 PCGS