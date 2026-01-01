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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1858 Reverse of 1858 1858 Reverse of 1858 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 25,000 30,000 50,000 90,000 -.- -.-
1859 Reverse of 1858 1859 Reverse of 1858 -.- -.- 525 700 850 900 1,200 -.- 1,500 1,850 2,500 -.- 4,200 6,500 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- 24,500 39,000 63,500 100,000 170,000 -.- -.-
1859 Reverse of 1859-1907 1859 Reverse of 1859-1907 680 700 720 730 750 775 760 800 880 1,080 1,590 1,970 2,470 4,810 6,790 15,280 24,250 37,460 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-D 1859-D 1,410 1,590 1,940 2,690 6,190 6,500 8,690 9,720 11,310 13,060 24,690 32,180 70,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-S 1859-S 680 700 780 870 1,590 1,950 2,190 2,470 3,190 3,590 5,780 7,280 11,640 21,260 37,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1859 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type One -- Polished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/99). PCGS 1859 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type One -- Polished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/99). PCGS AU-50 310.20 Heritage Auctions 23019 Details NGC
1859 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type One, -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1859 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type One, -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 288.00 Heritage Auctions 28357 Details NGC