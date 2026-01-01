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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1858 1858 670 680 710 730 750 775 760 800 810 940 1,340 1,500 2,280 3,900 7,250 11,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 1858 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 37,500 42,500 62,500 97,500 165,000 -.- -.-
1858-C 1858-C 1,260 1,470 1,740 2,190 3,090 4,000 3,940 4,220 4,840 5,310 8,280 10,840 17,230 29,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1858 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (1/182). PCGS 1858 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (1/182). PCGS EF-45 237.35 Heritage Auctions 21322 ANACS
1858 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/176). PCGS 1858 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/176). PCGS AU-50 305.50 Heritage Auctions 8473 NGC Details