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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1857 1857 670 680 720 730 750 740 760 770 780 790 850 1,000 1,080 1,720 3,340 8,420 16,190 51,640 102,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857 1857 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45,000 50,000 60,000 95,000 240,000 -.- -.-
1857-D 1857-D 1,290 1,500 1,840 2,280 3,940 5,000 5,340 7,090 9,090 11,380 15,310 17,310 24,510 41,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-O 1857-O 680 700 720 750 910 1,150 1,250 1,410 1,840 4,030 4,910 6,590 7,840 19,180 30,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-S 1857-S 680 700 730 800 910 1,150 1,220 1,530 2,030 2,840 5,190 6,690 10,300 23,210 54,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1857 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Secure. 1857 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Secure. AU-50 216.00 Heritage Auctions 25982 Genuine PCGS
1857 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned, Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (9/241). PCGS 1857 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned, Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (9/241). PCGS MS-60 305.50 Heritage Auctions 9479 NGC Details