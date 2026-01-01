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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1855 1855 670 680 710 730 750 640 760 770 780 790 850 1,000 1,310 2,220 3,350 11,900 29,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-C 1855-C 1,530 1,860 2,660 3,590 4,940 5,400 5,780 7,090 7,910 14,060 17,810 21,690 30,310 55,440 74,430 110,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-D 1855-D 3,130 3,780 5,560 8,090 15,440 23,000 23,440 27,060 28,060 42,810 55,250 58,500 74,380 103,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1855 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1855 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 408.00 Heritage Auctions 23732 Details NGC
1855 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1855 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 364.25 Heritage Auctions 23752 PCGS Genuine