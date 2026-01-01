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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1854 1854 670 680 710 730 750 675 760 770 780 820 870 960 1,080 1,440 2,970 7,640 13,720 -.- 45,290 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-C 1854-C 1,230 1,320 1,470 1,840 3,630 4,350 5,530 6,090 6,840 7,660 11,910 16,560 32,060 72,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-D 1854-D 1,770 2,340 3,910 7,440 9,690 11,000 14,060 16,880 24,380 29,810 35,310 41,560 78,000 100,750 113,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-O 1854-O 680 700 710 730 810 1,025 870 920 980 1,660 2,470 3,580 5,820 19,810 27,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-S 1854-S -.- -.- 400,000 450,000 625,000 675,000 700,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1854 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1854 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 306.68 Heritage Auctions 22323 PCGS Genuine
1854 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (11/351). PCGS 1854 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (11/351). PCGS MS-60 282.00 Heritage Auctions 23623 Genuine PCGS