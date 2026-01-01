Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1852 1852 670 680 710 730 750 740 760 770 780 790 820 1,000 1,080 1,190 2,030 6,270 8,350 32,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852-C 1852-C 1,350 1,530 1,830 2,130 2,910 4,800 4,340 4,810 5,970 7,720 13,440 21,560 26,560 40,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852-D 1852-D 1,470 1,620 1,890 2,610 4,810 6,200 7,810 8,690 9,090 10,560 20,630 27,190 38,350 48,130 74,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852-O 1852-O 680 700 720 730 840 1,000 1,060 1,170 1,310 2,530 4,530 5,340 8,220 14,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1852 $2 1/2 -- Ex-Jewelry -- PCGS Genuine. 1852 $2 1/2 -- Ex-Jewelry -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 384.00 Heritage Auctions 46043 Genuine PCGS
1852 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (10/963). PCGS 1852 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (10/963). PCGS AU-50 305.50 Heritage Auctions 9457 NGC Details